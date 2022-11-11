Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire

1,271 Reviews

$$

3617 Shire

Richardson, TX 75082

Popular Items

The Liberty Burger
Sweet Potato Fry
Wild West

Burgers

The Liberty Burger

The Liberty Burger

$8.00

A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Napa

The Napa

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Gorgonzola, Wild Arugula, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives, Red Onion, and Basil Garlic Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Chillerno

Chillerno

$8.50

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Queso Blanco, a Fire-Roasted Poblano Pepper, and Chipotle BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Baby Bella

Baby Bella

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Queso Blanco, Sauteed Baby Bella Mushrooms, a Big O Ring, and Basil Garlic Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

South Of The Burger

South Of The Burger

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, crispy Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Refried Beans on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Wild West

Wild West

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Red Onion, and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Nooner

The Nooner

$12.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, Hashbrowns, Fried Egg, and Ketchup on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Ahi

Ahi

$12.50

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Ground and Seared topped with a sesame Slaw and Wasabi Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Woodstock

Woodstock

$9.00

Fresh Chopped Vegetable Patty, Made in House, topped with Swiss Cheese, Spring Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Basil Garlic Aioli, served on a Multi-Grain Bun.

Jackie O

Jackie O

$12.00

Fresh Ground Lamb Patty, with Feta Cheese, Baby Spinach, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

MacDaddy - Burger of The Month

MacDaddy - Burger of The Month

$12.00

Our custom Beef patty is topped with creamy Bacon Jalapeno Macaroni and Cheese with a Tri Pepper Aioli. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Lost Liberty

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A UNION OF CHEDDAR, AMERICAN AND SWISS CHEESES GARNISHED WITH PICKLES ON A HEALTHY MULTI-GRAIN BREAD

The Traitor

The Traitor

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.

Salads

Crunchy

Crunchy

$9.00

With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.

Kale Mary

Kale Mary

$10.00

Baby kale with red cabbage, shredded carrots, goat cheese, quinoa, blueberries, cranberries, tomatoes, seasoned croutons.

Sturdy

Sturdy

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Sliced Carmine Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onions, and Croutons.

Sides

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$2.75

Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt

Sweet Potato Fry

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.25

Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.

Big O Rings

Big O Rings

$7.50

Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.

Single O Ring

$1.50
The Torch

The Torch

$4.00+

A fire roasted Jalapeno, stuffed with bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, and queso blanco then battered and fried.

Sidewinders

Sidewinders

$6.00

A Thicker cut, Twisted Fry. We top them with Queso Blanco, chopped Bacon, Pico de Gallo, and sliced Jalapenos.

Plain Sidewinders

$4.00

Thicker cut, Twisted Fry. Plain Jane style.

Simple Salad

$5.00

A side salad of spring greens, red onion, and tomato wedges. Served with choice of dressing.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$7.00

4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Chicken Sandwich

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Grill Cheese

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese, melted between white bread, garnished with pickle slices. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Chicken Bites

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.00

Bites of all white meat chicken breast, made Crispy or Grilled. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Beverages

Ice Tea & Fountain Sodas

Ice Tea & Fountain Sodas

$3.00
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit Twist

$3.00Out of stock
Dublin Orange Dream

Dublin Orange Dream

$3.00
Dublin Vanilla Cream

Dublin Vanilla Cream

$3.00
Dublin Ginger Ale

Dublin Ginger Ale

$3.00
Dublin Texan Grape

Dublin Texan Grape

$3.00
Ozarka Spring Water

Ozarka Spring Water

$3.00

Shakes & Floats

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Oreo Shake

$7.50

Nutella & Graham Cracker

$7.50

Heath Bar Shake

$7.50

Caramel Sea Salt Shake

$7.50

Coke Float

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Dr Pepper Float

$3.50

Diet Coke Float

$3.50

Sauces

Buttermilk Garlic Ranch

$0.50

Liberty Mustard

Chipotle Ketchup

Queso Blanco

$1.00

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Liberty Hot Sauce

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50

Aioli

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Chipotle Ketchup BTL

$6.00

Liberty Mustard BTL

$6.00

Hot Sauce BTL

$6.00

Dublin Cherry Limeade

$3.00

Bottle Beer

Austin Eastcider- Passion Fruit

$7.00

Austin Eastcider- Original

$7.00

Austin Eastcider- Blood Orange

$7.00

Revolver Blood and Honey

$6.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Shiner Light Blonde

$6.00

Lakewood Temptress

$8.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Stella Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$28.00

Bottle of Sauce

Liberty Mustard BTL

$6.00

Chipotle Ketchup BTL

$6.00

Hot Sauce BTL

$6.00

T-Shirt

SM T-Shirt

$18.00

M T-Shirt

$18.00

LG T-Shirt

$18.00

XL T-Shirt

$18.00

XXL T-Shirt

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

Website

Location

3617 Shire, Richardson, TX 75082

Directions

Gallery
Liberty Burger image
Liberty Burger image
Liberty Burger image
Liberty Burger image

