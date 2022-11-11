Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd Heights Shopping Center

review star

No reviews yet

100 S central expressway #17

Richardson, TX 75080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Kennebec Fries
Build Your Own Burger
Haystack Burger

Starters & Sides

Fresh Cut Kennebec Fries

Fresh Cut Kennebec Fries

$4.25

A shareable portion of our lightly seasoned hand cut french fries.

Haystack Onions

Haystack Onions

$4.49

Hand cut, lightly breaded, crispy onion string. Served with a side of our signature spicy ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.89

Lightly breaded, crispy pickle chips. Served with a side of our house-made spicy ranch.

Half/Half

Half/Half

$4.59

Best of both worlds. Choose any two of our sides and get a half order of each. Served with a side of our house-made spicy ranch.

Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.57

Hand cut, lightly salted, home-made sweet potato chips.

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$8.25

Five thick-cut, homemade, fried mozzarella sticks. Served with a side of ranch and marinara.

Three Jalapenos

Three Jalapenos

$6.45

Three jalapenos, stuffed with our ranchero style chicken, breaded and fried. Served with a side of ranch and a side of queso.

Five Jalapenos

Five Jalapenos

$8.45

Five jalapenos, stuffed with our ranchero style chicken, breaded and fried. Served with a side of ranch and a side of queso.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$7.25

House recipe, all beef, no bean, Texas style chili topped with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of tortilla chips.

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$7.89

A bed of Frito's covered in our house made chili and melted cheddar cheese.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.59

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese and sliced tomatoes. Served with a side of house made ranch dressing.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.50

Fresh house made salsa served with fresh house made tortilla chips.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$6.48

All made fresh in house. Queso, salsa and tortilla chips.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.29

Fresh, house made guacamole, salsa and tortilla chips.

Trio

Trio

$8.69

Have all three! Fresh, house made, queso, salsa, guacamole, and tortilla chips.

Burgers

Beef Patty covered in our house recipe chili, topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Haystack Burger

Haystack Burger

$11.87

Beef Patty, Haystack Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bar-B-Q sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles

Down on the Farm

Down on the Farm

$9.85

Beef Patty Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, and Mustard.

Chicken Fried Burger

Chicken Fried Burger

$11.68

Beef patty, breaded and fried, covered in our home made bacon jalapeno gravy and topped with bacon bits.

The Barn Burner

The Barn Burner

$11.89

Beef patty topped with pepperjack cheese, grilled poblano peppers, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of queso.

The Vanderslice

The Vanderslice

$10.98

Two quarter pound beef patties, topped with american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our home made 1000 island dressing.

El Tres

El Tres

$11.89

Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, pepperjack cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of our 3 pepper ranch.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.89

Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, grilled onions and chipotle mayo. Served on wheat toast.

Escabeche Burger

Escabeche Burger

$11.98

Beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions, chipotle mayo, and our jalapeno escabeche.

Avocado Ranch Burger

Avocado Ranch Burger

$11.98

Beef Patty topped with provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, and our home made avocado ranch dressing.

Pitch Fork Chili

Pitch Fork Chili

$11.69

Beef patty covered in our house recipe chili, topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$8.89

Comes with just beef patty and bun. Customize to fit your taste.

Sandwiches

Is A Bella Mushroom

Is A Bella Mushroom

$9.75

Grilled portabella mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Cubby's Chicken Sandwich

Cubby's Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Grilled Chicken topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.

Taos Chicken Sandwich

Taos Chicken Sandwich

$11.89

Grilled Chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled poblano peppers, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Lindsey's Hay Club

Lindsey's Hay Club

$9.77

Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on wheat toast with a side of honey mustard.

The Rueben

The Rueben

$10.38

Thinly stacked pastrami, swiss cheese, house-made 1000 island and sauerkraut. Served on wheat toast with a side of pickles.

Dandy's Grilled Cheese

Dandy's Grilled Cheese

$9.29

Cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and tomato. Served on wheat toast with a side of tomato marmalade.

Hay Dawg

Hay Dawg

$9.29

Grilled all beef hot dog topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese, relish, and crispy haystack onions.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.79

Crispy hand breaded chicken tossed in hot sauce, topped with chipotle aioli, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced red onion. Served on a brioche bun.

Salads

Haystack Salad

Haystack Salad

$12.79

Mixed greens, crispy haystack onions, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomato. Your choice of grilled chicken, fried chicken or a burger patty. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$10.79

Mixed greens, grilled portabella mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, and tomato. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.

Picnic Salad

Picnic Salad

$10.64

Mixed greens, dried cherries, spiced pecans, swiss cheese, and bacon. Served with a side of balsamic dressing. Add grilled chicken for $4.75

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.98

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, feta cheese, greek marinated tomato, cucumber and basil. Served with a side of habanero slaw and greek balsamic dressing.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger-meat&cheese only

Kid Burger-meat&cheese only

$8.98

Quarter pound beef patty topped with cheddar cheese. Served with a generous portion of our hand cut fries and a soft drink.

Kid Chk Tenders

Kid Chk Tenders

$8.98

Three crispy chicken tenders. Served with a generous portion of our hand cut fries and a soft drink.

Kid Grilled Chz

Kid Grilled Chz

$8.98

Cheddar cheese melted on our brioche bun. Served with a generous portion of our hand cut fries and a soft drink.

Kid Dawg

Kid Dawg

$8.98

All beef hotdog on a brioche bun. Served with a generous portion of our hand cut fries and a soft drink.

NA Beverage

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.29Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.29Out of stock
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.29
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.29

Dessert

Nana Pudding

Nana Pudding

$5.95

Lightly whipped Nana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.25

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Vanilla Pudding Mix

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.25

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Chocolate Cake Mix

Nutella Milkshake

Nutella Milkshake

$6.25

Vanilla ice cream blended with nutella and crushed fudge cookies

Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$6.25

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Crushed Oreo Cookies and Chocolate Cake Batter Mix

Banana Pudding Milkshake

Banana Pudding Milkshake

$6.25

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Banana Pudding Mix and Crushed Vanilla Wafers

Cocktails

Lil Haymaker

Lil Haymaker

$5.00

Our signature frozen drink with Makers Mark , lemon aid, and Haystack ice tea

Big Haymaker

Big Haymaker

$9.25

Our signature frozen drink with Makers Mark , lemon aid, and Haystack ice tea

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 S central expressway #17, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

Gallery
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tricky Fish
orange star4.8 • 1,123
1251 State Street, Ste 750 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway
orange star4.6 • 3,257
5181 Keller Springs Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - East Plano
orange starNo Reviews
1212 14th St. Plano, TX 75074
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood
orange starNo Reviews
5211 Forest Lane Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smokehouse - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
6750 Abrams Road #110 Dallas, TX 75231
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston