Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

review star

No reviews yet

5211 Forest Lane

Dallas, TX 75244

Popular Items

The Liberty Burger
Kid BURGER
Sweet Potato Fry

Burgers

The Liberty Burger

The Liberty Burger

$8.00

A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Napa

The Napa

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Gorgonzola, Wild Arugula, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives, Red Onion, and Basil Garlic Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Chillerno

Chillerno

$8.50

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Queso Blanco, a Fire-Roasted Poblano Pepper, and Chipotle BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Baby Bella

Baby Bella

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Queso Blanco, Sauteed Baby Bella Mushrooms, a Big O Ring, and Basil Garlic Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

South Of The Burger

South Of The Burger

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, crispy Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Refried Beans on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Wild West

Wild West

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Red Onion, and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Nooner

The Nooner

$12.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, Hashbrowns, Fried Egg, and Ketchup on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$12.50

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Ground and Seared topped with a sesame Slaw and Wasabi Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Libertine

The Libertine

$9.00

All White, All Natural Ground Turkey topped with Wild Arugula, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Marinated Cucumber, and our Liberty Mustard served on a Toasted Multi-Grain Bun. *Contains Nuts

Woodstock

Woodstock

$9.00

Fresh Chopped Vegetable Patty, Made in House, topped with Swiss Cheese, Spring Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Basil Garlic Aioli, served on a Multi-Grain Bun.

Jackie O

Jackie O

$12.00

Fresh Ground Lamb Patty, with Feta Cheese, Baby Spinach, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

MacDaddy - Burger of The Month

MacDaddy - Burger of The Month

$12.00

Our custom Beef patty is topped with creamy Bacon Jalapeno Macaroni and Cheese with a Tri Pepper Aioli. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A UNION OF CHEDDAR, AMERICAN AND SWISS CHEESES GARNISHED WITH PICKLES ON A HEALTHY MULTI-GRAIN BREAD

The Traitor

The Traitor

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.

Salads

Crunchy

Crunchy

$9.00

With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.

Kale Mary

Kale Mary

$10.00

Baby kale with red cabbage, shredded carrots, goat cheese, quinoa, cranberries, tomatoes, seasoned croutons.

Sturdy

Sturdy

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Sliced Carmine Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onions, and Croutons.

Simple Salad

$5.00

A side salad of spring greens, red onion, and tomato wedges. Served with choice of dressing.

Sides

Skinny Fry

Skinny Fry

$2.75

Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt

Sweet Potato Fry

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.25

Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.

Big O Rings

Big O Rings

$7.50

Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.

Single O Ring

$1.50
The Torch

The Torch

$4.00+

A fire roasted Jalapeno, stuffed with bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, and queso blanco then battered and fried.

Sidewinders

Sidewinders

$6.00

A Thicker cut, Twisted Fry. We top them with Queso Blanco, chopped Bacon, Pico de Gallo, and sliced Jalapenos.

Plain Sidewinders

$4.00

Thicker cut, Twisted Fry. Plain Jane style.

Simple Salad

$5.00

A side salad of spring greens, red onion, and tomato wedges. Served with choice of dressing.

Pint of Our House-made Buttermilk Garlic Ranch Dressing

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid BURGER

Kid BURGER

$7.00

4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Chicken Sandwich

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Grill Cheese

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese, melted between white bread, garnished with pickle slices. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Chicken Bites

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.00

Bites of all white meat chicken breast, made Crispy or Grilled. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Beverages

Ice Tea & Fountain Sodas

Ice Tea & Fountain Sodas

$3.00
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
Richards Sparkling Rainwater

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Oreo Shake

$7.50

Nutella & Graham Cracker

$7.50

Heath Bar Shake

$7.50

Caramel Sea Salt Shake

$7.50

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$7.50Out of stock

Sauces

Add a Dipping Sauce

Buttermilk Garlic Ranch

$0.50+

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50

Queso Blanco

$1.00

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Liberty Mustard

Chipotle Ketchup

Liberty Hot Sauce

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Basil Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Poppyseed

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.25

Utensil Set

$0.25

Off Menu Items

Chicken Fried Burger

$10.00

BLT

$6.00

Adult Chicken Bites

$14.00

a la Carte Meat

Beef Patty

$5.00

Turkey Patty

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Veggie Patty

$5.00

Bison Patty

$6.00

Impossible Patty

$6.00

Ahi Tuna Patty

$6.00

Lamb Patty

$6.00

Crispy Chicken A La Carte

$6.00

Crispy Chicken A La Carte

$6.00

Joy Macarons

JOY- Cereal Milk

JOY- Cereal Milk

$9.00

Fruity Pebbles™ infused ice cream with a crunchy white chocolate shell

JOY- Vanilla Bean

JOY- Vanilla Bean

$9.00

Sweet cream with Madagascar vanilla beans and extract

JOY- Strawberry Coconut

JOY- Strawberry Coconut

$9.00

Dairy free strawberry and coconut cream

JOY- Lavender

JOY- Lavender

$9.00

Sweet cream infused with fresh lavender

JOY- Peanut Butter Chocolate

JOY- Peanut Butter Chocolate

$9.00

Peanut butter ice cream with chocolate shavings

JOY- Cookies & Cream

JOY- Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Sweet cream with homemade gluten-free JOY-reos

JOY-L.T.O. Pumpkin Spice

JOY-L.T.O. Pumpkin Spice

$9.00

Beer

> Manhattan Project Half Life

$8.00
Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Shiner Light Blonde

$6.00
Deep Ellum- Dallas Blonde

Deep Ellum- Dallas Blonde

$6.50

Coors Light

$5.00
Austin EastCider

Austin EastCider

$7.00
Lone River Ranch Water

Lone River Ranch Water

$7.50

Texas Select NA

$6.00

Wine

BTL Head Snapper Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL 3 Thieves Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Three Thieves Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle of Sauce

Liberty Mustard BTL

$6.00

Chipotle Ketch BTL

$6.00

Hot Sauce BTL

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

Website

Location

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75244

Directions

