Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
2,145 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Yoshi shabu shabu is an authentic Shabu Shabu restaurant with flavors from Osaka, Japan. The Itoyama family has been serving shabu shabu for 5 generations or 140 years. Come enjoy a truly amazing meal with us today.
Location
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400, Richardson, TX 75081
