Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson

2,145 Reviews

$$

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Peach Tea

$3.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Yuzu Lemonade

$5.50

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.50

Mango Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.50

Fresh Lemonade Juice

$4.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea Green

$4.00

Hot Tea Ginger

$4.00

Hot Tea Chamomile

$4.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Water

Shabu Shabu Adult Set

$8.00

Kids Shabu Shabu Kids Set

$5.00

Vegetarian Meal

$14.00

NoN Shabu Shabu Checks

Beer

Sapporo

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00

Asahi

$6.00

Shiner Boch

$4.00

Asahi Black

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet BTL

$58.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$39.00

Caymus Cabernet BTL

$130.00

Sake

Poloma Sake

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Sake

$5.00

Cold Sake

$8.00

Plum

$8.00

Plum Sprite

$8.00

Blackberry Sake

$8.00

Sake Sangria

$10.00

Lychee Sake

$8.00

Mango Sake

$8.00

Sour Apple Sake

$8.00

Nigori 375ml

$14.00

Nigori 750ml

$25.00

Rei

$19.00

Kubota Senju

$58.00Out of stock

Born Gold

$84.00

Spiced Coffee

Spiced Japanese Coffee

$5.00

Sauce Bottles

Goma Peanut 12 oz

$12.00

Ponzu 12 oz

$12.00

Teriyaki 12 oz

$12.00

Rayu 1.5 oz

$2.00

Ichimi 1.5 oz

$2.00

T Shirts

Mens Medium

$15.00

Mens Large

$15.00

Womans Small

$15.00

Womans Medium

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Yoshi shabu shabu is an authentic Shabu Shabu restaurant with flavors from Osaka, Japan. The Itoyama family has been serving shabu shabu for 5 generations or 140 years. Come enjoy a truly amazing meal with us today.

Website

Location

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

Gallery
Yoshi Shabu Shabu image
Yoshi Shabu Shabu image
Yoshi Shabu Shabu image
Yoshi Shabu Shabu image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bawarchi Biryanis
orange starNo Reviews
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Mr Broast - Richardson - 1801 N Greenville Avenue Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
1801 North Greenville Avenue Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
New York Eats - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 111
1801 N Greenville Ave #100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400
orange starNo Reviews
720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding - 700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.8 • 1,123
1251 State Street, Ste 750 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston