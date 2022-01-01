  • Home
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400

No reviews yet

720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400

Richardson, TX 75081

Order Again

Appetizers

Spinach Art Dip & Salsa

$9.99

Fresh Spinach And Marinated Artichokes, Blended With Creamy Cheeses. Served With Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips

Chips Queso 'N Salsa

$9.99

Chips with Queso and Salsa

Mac 'N Chees Bites

$8.99

Cheese Bites Loaded With Cheddar, Monterrey Jack And Parmesan Cheese. Served With Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Accompanied With Ranch And Marinara Sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand-Breaded And Served With Jalapeno Ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Hand-Breaded And Served With Jalapeño Ranch

Quesadillas

$9.99

Mixed Cheeses And Pico De Gallo In A Flour Tortilla. Served With Guacamole, Salsa And Jalapeños

Becca's Nachos

$9.99

Crispy Tortilla Chips Covered With Black Beans, Mixed Cheeses, And Smothered With Queso Fresco. Served With Sour Cream, Salsa And Pico De Gall

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.09

Hand-Breaded Shrimp Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce. Served With Ranch

Loaded Fries

$9.09

Mixed With Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions And Jalapeños. Served With Ranch

Loaded Tots

$9.09

Mixed With Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions And Jalapeños. Served With Ranch

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips with Salsa

Soup & Salad

Cup of Potato Soup

$4.49

Homemade With Chunks Of Potatoes, Loaded With Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits And Green Onions

Bowl of Potato Soup

$5.99

Homemade With Chunks Of Potatoes, Loaded With Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits And Green Onions

Cup of WN Chili

$4.49

House Made Texas Chili Garnished With Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions And Diced Jalapenos

Bowl of WN Chili

$5.99

House Made Texas Chili Garnished With Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions And Diced Jalapenos

Classic Caesar

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce Tossed In Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Marinated Chicken, Grilled, Blackened Or Fried. Fresh Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Croutons And Red Onions >> Served With Your Choice Of Dressing. Tossed In Favorite Wing Sauce

Buff Chicken Salad

$12.99

Marinated Chicken, Grilled, Blackened Or Fried. Fresh Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Croutons And Red Onions >> Served With Your Choice Of Dressing. Tossed In Favorite Wing Sauce

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Fresh Mixed Salad With Turkey, Ham, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Bacon Bits, Cheddar And Jack Cheese, Served With Your Choice Of Dressing

Tacos

Two Soft Tacos

$11.99

Served With Seasonal Veggies And A Side of Salsa. Topped With Pico De Gallo, Melted Monterrey Cheese, And Your Choice of (1) Meat.

Two Beer Battered Tacos

$12.99

Topped With Jalapeno Slaw And Sliced Avocado, Served With Seasonal Veggies And A Side Of Salsa. Choice Of Fish Or Shrimp

Sliders

Burger Sliders

$11.99

3 2oz Beef Patties With Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes And Pickles With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Chicken FC Sliders

$11.99

3 Chicken Fried Chicken, Topped With Homemade Buttermilk Gravy With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Brisket Sliders

$11.99

3 Juicy Brisket, BBQ Sauce And Fried Onion Strings With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Buffalo Sliders

$11.99

3 Chicken Fried Chicken Tossed In Your Favorite Wing Sauce With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Mini Dogs

$11.99

3 Mini Dogs Topped With Cheese, Onions, Jalapenos And Chili With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Sandwiches

Nut Burger

$11.99

1/2 Lb. Angus Beef On A White Bun With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles And Red Onions With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Bacon Chedder Burger

$12.99

1/2 Lb. Angus Beef On A White Bun, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles And Red Onions With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Black & Blue Burger

$12.99

1/2 Lb. Angus Beef With Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles On A White Bun, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles And Red Onions With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Mush & Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/2 Lb. Angus Beef On A White Bun With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles And Red Onions With A Choice Of One(1) Side

The Hangover Burger

$13.99

1/2 Lb. Angus Beef On A White Bun With In-House Mayo Aioli, Fried Egg Over Easy, Applewood Bacon, Fried Onion And American Cheese With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Turkey Burger

$11.99

1/2 LB On A White Bun With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Red Onions, And Avocado With A Choice Of One(1) Side

B H and Egg

$12.99

Sliced Sourdough Bun With American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg And Ham With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked BBQ Brisket On A White Bun. Topped With Fried Onion Strings With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.99

Served Grilled On Texas Toast With American Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion And Tomatoes With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Our Chicken Salad, Grilled Or Fried, Wrapped In A Flour Tortilla >> Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Two Slices Of Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato And Chipotle Mayo With A Choice Of One(1) Side >> Make It A Wrap At No Charge

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Tenders Breaded In Our House Buttermilk. Served With Ranch And Honey Mustard With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Cheese Steak

$12.99

Rib Eye Beef With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers And Provolone Cheese With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken, Grilled Or Fried, Served On A White Bun With Lettuce, Tomatoes And Pickles With A Choice Of One(1) Side >> Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwch

$12.99

Chicken, Grilled Or Fried, Served On A White Bun With Lettuce, Tomatoes And Pickles With A Choice Of One(1) Side >> Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Veggie Patty On A White Bun With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles And Red Onions With A Choice Of One(1) Side

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Topped With Homemade Gravy, Mashed Potatoes And Broccoli

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Hand-Breaded Steak Topped With Homemade Gravy, Mashed Potatoes And Broccoli

Pork Chops

$13.99

Grilled Pork Chop Served With Broccoli And Mashed Potatoes

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Breaded In House Beer Batter, Served With Fries, Slaw And A Creamy Tartar Sauce

Tony's Chicken Breast

$12.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Served With Broccoli And Brown Rice

Salmon Filet

$14.99

Blackened Or Grilled Salmon Filet. Served With Broccoli And Brown Rice

Wings

7 Wings

$14.99

7 Wings With Choice Of One(1) Sauce And One(1) Side. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

7 Boneless Wings

$14.99

7 Boneless Wings With Choice Of One(1) Sauce And One(1) Side. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

10 Wings

$18.99

10 Wings With Choice Of Two(2) Sauces And One(1) Side. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

10 Boneless Wings

$15.99

10 Boneless Wings With Choice Of Two(2) Sauces And One(1) Side. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

20 Wings

$35.99

20 Wings With Choice Of Up To Four(4) Sauces And Two(2) Sides. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

20 Boneless Wings

$31.99

20 Boneless Wings With Choice Of Up To Four(4) Sauces And Two(2) Sides. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

50 Wings

$86.99

50 Wings With Choice Of Up To Five(5) Sauces And Three(3) Sides. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

50 Boneless Wings

$79.99

50 Boneless Wings With Choice Of Up To Five(5) Sauces And Three(3) Sides. Comes With Carrots And Celery And Your Choice Of Ranch, Blue Cheese Or Jalapeno Ranch

Sides

Side of Wing Sauce

Side of Wing Sauce

Side of Dressing

Side of Dressing

Side of Garden Salad

$3.99

Side Of Garden Salad

Side of Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Of Caesar Salad

Side of Broccoli

$3.99

Side Of Broccoli

Side of Fresh Veg

$3.99

Side Of Fresh Veggies

Side of Brown Rice

$3.99

Side Of Brown Rice

Side of Mash Pototos

$3.99

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side Of French Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Tater Tots

$3.99

Side Of Tater Tot's

Side of Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Side Of Mac 'N Cheese

Side of Slaw

$3.99

Side of Jalapenos

$1.01

Side Of Jalapenos

Side of Loaded Fries

$5.00

Side of Loaded Fries

Side of Loaded Tator Tots

$5.00

Side of Loaded Tater Tots

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Bacon

Side of Cheese

$1.50

Side of Cheese

Side of Egg

$1.50

Side of Egg

Side of Queso

$1.50

Side of Queso

Side of Guacomola

$1.50

Side of Guacomola

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Avocado

Side of Tomatos

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Carrots

$1.50

Side of Carrots

Side of Celery

$1.50

Side of Celery

Side of Onion Straws

$3.99

Side of Onion Straws

Side of Chicken

$5.99

Side Of Chicken

Side of Shrimp

$6.99

Side Of Shrimp

Side of Salmon

$6.99

Side Of Salmon Filet

Side of Pork Chop

$6.99

Side Of Pork Chop

Side of Hamburger Patty

$5.99

Side of Hamburger Pattie

Side Turkey Patty

$6.99

Side of Turkey Pattie

Side Veggioe Patty

$6.99

Side of Veggie Pattie

Side of Texas Toast

$1.50

Side of Texas Toast

Side of Pickles

$1.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese Quesadillias With Fries Or Tots

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99

Corn Dogs With Fries Or Tots

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese With Fries Or Tots

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Hamburger With Fries Or Tots

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chichen Tenders With Fries Or Tots

Beverages

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sprite

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
In Dec of 2015, Tony Wortham and Rebecca Gomez joined forces to form The Wing’d Nut Sports Bar n Grill in Richardson, TX. Both partners have a long history in the bar and restaurant industry which is why The Wing’d Nut is so loved. The feedback from the community is that our wings are better than the rest. With our full menu of quality food and drinks, there is something for everyone at The Wing'd Nut.

720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75081

