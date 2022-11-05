Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burning Rice Richardson

review star

No reviews yet

2069 N Central Expy #200, Richardson, TX 75080

Richardson, TX 75080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Abundant Deal
Kids Bowl

Bibimbop

Abundant Deal

Abundant Deal

$13.80

Enjoy our Regular Bowl including Miso Soup and Mandoo Dumplings!

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$11.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg served in a traditional Bibimbop Bowl.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$9.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg packaged in a childrens sized Bibimbop Bowl.

Sides

4pc Mandoo

4pc Mandoo

$3.95
6pc Mandoo

6pc Mandoo

$4.95
8pc Mandoo

8pc Mandoo

$6.95
12pc Mandoo

12pc Mandoo

$8.95
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$7.95

Korean Fried Chicken Bites (Gangjeong) tossed in our Sweet Glaze or Burnin' Sauce.

Signature Wings

Signature Wings

Double-fried & perfeclty crispy on the outside, irrestistibly tender on the inside.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.95

Drinks

Iced K-Latte

Iced K-Latte

$2.95

NEW! Our signature Iced K-Coffee is the perfect blend of K-Coffee and sweetness.

Milkis

Milkis

$2.50

A delicious Korean favorite! This carbonated drink includes subtle yogurt flavors.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craving Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. FRESH. HEALTHY. BOLD.

Location

2069 N Central Expy #200, Richardson, TX 75080, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Snuffers - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Junbi - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
326 W Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Asian Mint | Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
300 W. Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Sushi Sake - 2150 N. Collins Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2150 N. Collins Blvd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Far East Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1500 N Greenville Ave #110 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Eiland Coffee at Canyon Creek - 2701 Custer Pkwy Suite 917
orange starNo Reviews
2701 Custer Pkwy Suite 917 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston