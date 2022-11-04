Windmill Brewery - TX
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Sip on our fine craft beer and savor our carefully curated dishes. We source the best hops, grains, and malts, we ensure every pint served is deliciously fresh and brimming with flavor. Experience what it's like to listen to boundary-pushing artists, or take a quiet moment to explore a treasure trove of handpicked books on art, design, architecture, and music. We love creating rich, colorful, and vibrant experiences that evoke emotions and touch the heart. Experiences that inspire.
5755 Grandscape Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056
