Windmill Brewery - TX





5755 Grandscape Boulevard

The Colony, TX 75056



Starters

Blackend Fish Tacos

$23.00
Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Chef Selection of 3 Meats plus raspberry-bourbon mustard, house-made beer jelly, honey roasted pecans, pickled vegetables, peppadew peppers and an assortment of seasonal cheeses

Queso

$16.00

Queso blanco blended with roasted peppers, topped with fresh cilantro, serrano peppers, and hot sauce\r\n\r\n*Fire roasted salsa served on side contains chicken stock

Crostini

$1.00

Fried Cheese Curd

$16.00

Wisconsin cheddar, tempura battered, mint-yogurt dipping sauce

Gambas al Ajillo

$19.00

Fresh Gulf shrimps, garlic, chili, extra-virgin olive oil, crusty sourdough\r\n

Honey Chili Potatoes

$13.00

Crisp potatoes, clover honey, cayenne pepper, paprika, sesame\r\n

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Blistered shishito peppers, olive oil, lemon, house seasoning\r\n

Chicken Tacos

$19.00

White corn tortilla, shredded tandoori chicken, red onions, red bell pepper, mint, cilantro, mint chutney and garlic labneh\r\n

Test

$12.00

Tortilla Chips

Tortillas

$1.00

Wagyu Empanadas

$17.00

Baked puff turnover of ground Wagyu beef, olives and egg, house-made chimichurri.

Burgers

Salmon Burger

$22.00

Smoked salmon filet, cilantro mayo, arugula, thick-cut candied bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, brioche bun, fresh-cut rosemary-garlic fries or sweet potato fries

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$22.00

A-Bar-N wagyu beef patty, sea salt, aged white cheddar, confit onions, chili aioli, brioche bun, fresh-cut rosemary-garlic fries or sweet potato fries

Lamb Chili

$21.00

Cubano

$17.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Sandwhich

$16.00

Chabatta Bread

$1.00

Salads

Brussel Sprouts Quinoa

$21.00

Shredded Brussels sprouts, grapefruit, oranges, toasted pecans, crispy quinoa, honey and balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine hearts topped with shaved Parmagiano-Reggiano cheese, fresh ground black pepper, and rosemary croutons

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Romaine hearts topped with tandoori-baked chicken tenders, shaved Parmagiano-Reggiano cheese, fresh ground black pepper, and rosemary croutons Substitute Shrimp: $2.00 Substitute Salmon: $3.00

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

$17.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh burrata, orange and grapefruit wedges, arugula, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil. Add Chicken $5 Add Shrimp $7 Add Salmon $8

Salmon Salad

$29.00

Tuna Nicoise

$29.00

Seared 6oz Ahi Tuna on a bed of Romaine lettuce, anchovy, fingerling potato, green beans, red bell peppers dressed in shallot vinaigrette

Bread & Kebab

Beef Keema Kulcha

$18.00Out of stock

Stuffed mini naans, ground beef and spices, green chilis, garlic labneh

Broccoli Tikki

$19.00

Broccoli, green peas, spinach, cardamom, cumin, garam masala, mint-yoghurt dipping sauce

Classic Lamb Seekh Kebab

$26.00

Lean ground lamb marinated with caramelized onions, green chiles, cilantro, ginger, garlic, and Kashmiri chiles

Hot 'N Sweet Guava Chicken

$23.00

Sweet and spicy guava-marinated tandoori chicken, guava mayo

Lemon-Cumin Shrimp Kebab

$23.00

Fresh Gulf shrimp, lemon zest, cumin, turmeric, green chili, cilantro, mint chutney

Orange Zest Chicken Kebab

$23.00

Chicken kebab, fresh orange zest, orange juice, lime, red chili, garlic, mint chutney

Parmesan & Green Chile Kulcha

$16.00

Stuffed mini naans, parmesan, swiss cheese, fresh green chili, coriander, garlic labneh

Tandoor Baked Chicken

$20.00

Chicken tenders marinated with cream, cardamom, Point Reyes bleu cheese, and Parmagiano-Reggiano cheese topped with almonds

Truffle & Wild Mushroom Kulcha

$16.00

Stuffed mini naans, button mushrooms, shiitake, porcini, caramelised red onions, truffle dust, galic labneh

Roti

$6.00

Naan

$5.00

Paratha

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

Kobe Sliders

$9.00

Entrees

Asparagus and Mushroom Gnocchi

$25.00

Gnocchi, asparagus, shiitake, baby zucchini, cherry tomatoes,champagne-garlic-butter sauce, chili flakes

Baked Snapper Parcel

$37.00Out of stock

Braised Lamb Shank

$56.00

Filet of Beef

$56.00

8oz CAB fillet, served with fondant potato, blanched baby courgette, rainbow carrots, compound garlic butter

Fish n Chips

$26.00

Beer batter cod, fries, sauce tartare, mint and green peas, malt vinegar

Peruvian Beef Stir Fry

$32.00

Stir-fried fillet steak strips, tomatoes, green onions, herbs and ají Amarillo, straw potatoes, quinoa.

Peruvian Vegetable Stir Fry

$28.00

Salmon Gnocchi

$34.00

Pan-seared Atlantic salmon, gnocchi, cherry tomatoes, champagne-garlic-butter sauce, chilli flakes

Seafood Moilee

$29.00

Turmeric-coconut milk stewed redfish filets, Gulf shrimp, chilis, tomatoes, curry leaves, and steamed basmati rice

Tandoori Half Chicken

$35.00

Chicken marinated overnight, tandoor-roasted and served with buttered black lentils, nigella naan, and kairi mint chutney

Texas Bourbon Ribeye

$75.00

21oz bone-in USDA Prime ribeye steak grilled with Balcones bourbon-brown sugar marinade and garlic-herb butter, served with warm Hill Country potato salad and roasted broccolini.*Hill Country Potato Salad does contain bacon.

Vegetable Makhani & Rice

$25.00

Carrots, French beans, mushrooms, peas and zucchini, red bell pepper, cashew-tomato-butter sauce, cream, basmati rice.

Venezuela Braised Short Rib

$45.00

Windmills Butter Chicken

$34.00

Boneless chicken tikka, cashew-tomato- butter sauce, dry fenugreek, cream, Pulao

Dessert

Carrot Halwa Cake

$12.00

Carrot halwa and candied orange upside-down cake, citrus salad, French vanilla ice cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate -hazelnut flourless cake, Raspberry Ice-cream, caramel sauce.

Pistachio Mango Mousse cake

$12.00

Pistachio sponge, mango mousse, chilled cardamom yogurt.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Traditional sticky date pudding, vanilla ice cream, toffee sauce

Side Ice Cream

$1.00

Side of Sorbet

$1.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Sides

Basamati

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried Brussels sprouts with balsamic vinegar, shaved parmesan

Dal Makhni

$5.00

Kid Fries

$5.00

Pulao

$5.00

Roasted Broccolini

$6.00

Roasted broccolini with olive oil, garlic-herb butter, and sea salt

Rosemary-Garlic Fries

$5.00

Fresh-cut fries tossed with minced garlic, fresh rosemary, sea salt, and black pepper

Side of Sauce

Sliced Serranos

$1.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$5.00

Fresh-cut sweet potato fries seasoned with ancho chile powder, paprika, and sea salt

Tandori Salad

$2.50

Red Onion, Carrots, Beets, Cilantro & Lemon juice

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Salmon Filet

$9.00

Brunch Food

Candied Thick-Cut Bacon

$9.00

Thick-cut Neuske bacon slices candied with raw sugar, sriracha, and black pepper

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Hand-breaded and fried chicken tenders served over house-made waffles and rosemary-honey butter, drizzled honey-ancho glaze and garnished with fresh fruit

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Pimento grits topped with Blackened jumbo Gulf shrimp, creole-style sauce, fried egg, and crisp applewood-smoked bacon

Brunch Burger

$25.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

French Omelette

$15.00

Quiche Loraine

$15.00Out of stock

French Toast

$15.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Eggs

$3.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Crowlers

Marzen Crowler

$4.00

Black Jazz Crowler

$4.00

Blonde on Blonde Crowler

$4.00

Colors - Lemon Saison Crowler

$4.00

Flying Whales Crowler

$4.00

High-Fi Series: PTG Crowler

$4.00

Lo-Fi Sour Crowler

$4.00

Mythical Serpents Crowler

$4.00

Origami Harvest Crowler

$4.00

Power Chord Pilsner Crowler

$4.00

Smoldering Fire Grozieski Crowler

$4.00

Sonidero Crowler

$4.00

Summer Moon Crowler

$4.00

Sunshine Superman Crowler

$4.00

Windmills Gold Crowler

$4.00

Growlers

Banana Clipper Growler

$17.00

Black Jazz Growler

$17.00

Blonde on Blonde Growler

$17.00

Colors - Lemon Saison Growler

$17.00

Flying Whales Growler

$17.00

High-Fi: Series: PTG Growler

$17.00

John Barley-Wine Must Die Growler

$17.00

Lo-Fi Sour Growler

$17.00

Mythical Serpents Growler

$17.00

Origami Harvest Growler

$17.00

Power Chord Pilsner Growler

$17.00

Saison Growler

$17.00

Smoldering Fire Grodzieski Growler

$17.00

Sonidero Growler

$17.00

Summer Moon Growler

$17.00

Sunshine Superman Growler

$17.00

Windmills Gold Growler

$17.00

Oktoberfest Beers

Marzen

$5.00

Pilsner

$5.00

Hefeweizen

$5.00

Sonidero

$5.00

All N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$4.00

Aqua panna

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cucumber Basil Mocktail

$10.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Habenero Mocktail

$10.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Passion Colada Mocktail

$10.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pome Juice

$4.00

Roseberry Mocktail

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

HH Beer

HH Draft Beer

$4.00

HH Flights

$7.00

HH Flight W/ Board

$5.00

HH Food

HH Cheese Curds

$5.00

HH Queso

$5.00

HH Sliders

$5.00

HH Board

$15.00

HH Shishito Peppers

$5.00

HH Bratz

$12.00

HH Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquri

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Beer

Black Jazz

$5.00

Blonde on Blonde

$5.00

Bolt Thrower

$5.00

Flying Whales

$5.00

Lo-Fi Series: Base Sour

$5.00

Mythical Serpants

$5.00

Origami Harvest

$5.00

Power Chord Pilsner

$5.00

Smoldering Fire

$5.00

Sonidero

$5.00

Summer Moon

$5.00

Sunshine Superman

$5.00

Tropical Saison

$5.00

Windmills Gold

$5.00

Food

Kobe Sliders

$6.00

Queso

$6.00

Market Chicken Tacos

$6.00

Spirits

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Ron Rio Light

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Wine

Bortoluzzi Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Feuduccio Montepulciano Fonte Venna

$8.00

Food

Pretzels with assorted Mustard

$19.00

Pretzels and Bratwurst Board

$23.00

Bratwurst in bacon onion gravy

$26.00Out of stock

Braised stuffed beef rolls

$38.00

Event Food

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Chili Con Queso

$16.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$16.00

Honey Chili Potatos

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Wagyu Empenadas

$17.00

Event Bottles

BTL Buchanans 12

$200.00

BTL Casamigos Repesado

$250.00

BTL Diplomatico

$200.00

BTL Don Julio Repesado

$275.00

BTL Don Julio Silver

$250.00

BTL Grey Goose

$275.00

BTL Ketel One

$300.00

BTL Ron Zacaps 23

$275.00

BTL Tequila 512 Blanco

$225.00

BTL Tequila 512 Repasado

$225.00

BTL Tito's

$250.00

BTL Ferghettina Rose

$110.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$175.00

Blond on Blond

$8.00

Hefewwizen

$8.00

Sonidero

$8.00

Rum\Coke

$15.00

Vodka/Soda

$15.00

Whiskey\Coke

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am


Sip on our fine craft beer and savor our carefully curated dishes. We source the best hops, grains, and malts, we ensure every pint served is deliciously fresh and brimming with flavor. Experience what it's like to listen to boundary-pushing artists, or take a quiet moment to explore a treasure trove of handpicked books on art, design, architecture, and music. We love creating rich, colorful, and vibrant experiences that evoke emotions and touch the heart. Experiences that inspire.





5755 Grandscape Boulevard, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions






