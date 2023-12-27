- Home
Hyderabad wala
5733 Texas Highway 121
The Colony, TX 75056
Desserts
Dessert
- Double Ka Meeta$4.99
Deep fried white bread and mixed with sugar, milk and topped with nuts.
- Carrot Halwa$4.99
Thinly minced carrot fried and mixed with sugar, milk and topped with nuts.
- Brownie Sizzlers(With Ice Cream)$6.99
Brownie served with vanilla ice cream on a hot sizzler.
- Carrot Halwa (Add Ice Cream + $2)$6.99
- Gulab Jamun$4.99
- Mulberry Malai$6.99
- Kala Jamun$4.99
Rice/Biryani
Biryani Specials
- Veg Dum Biryani$11.99
Hyderabadi veg dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and different veggies.
- Paneer Dum Biryani$13.99
Hyderabadi Paneer dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Cottage cheese.
- Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Hyderabadi Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Chicken leg quarters.
- Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
Hyderabadi Mutton dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Baby goat cubes.
- Egg Dum Biryani$13.99
Hyderabadi Egg dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Fried Eggs.
- Special Chicken Dum Biryani$17.99
Hyderabadi Spl Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice , Chicken leg quarters and topped with some spl boneless chicken.
Instant Cooker Pulavs
- Veg Pulav$12.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and others.
- Gongura Pulav$13.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and others.
- Paneer Pulav$14.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat,and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with indian cottage cheese.
- Gongura Paneer Pulav$14.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat,and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with indian cottage cheese.
- Chicken Yakhni Pulav$14.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and Chicken.
- Gongura Chicken Pulav$14.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and Chicken.
- Chicken Fry Pulav$14.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with fried Chicken.
- Mutton Yakhni Pulav$17.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and baby goat.
- Gongura Mutton Pulav$17.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and baby goat.
- Mutton Fry Pulav$17.99
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with fried baby Goat.
Tandoor Specials
Tandoor
- Paneer Tikka Kebab$13.99
Paneer(indian cottage cheese) Marinated With Spices, Yogurt And Cooked In Clay Oven served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Tandoori Chicken Kebab$14.99
Bone In Leg Quarters Chicken Marinated In Yogurt, Ginger, Garlic And Fresh Ground Spices served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Mint Chicken Kebab$14.99
Tandoor Roasted Boneless Chicken Breast Marinated Overnight In Our Special Creamy Mint Sauce served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Malai Chicken Kebab$14.99
Tandoor Roasted Boneless Chicken Breast Marinated Overnight In Our Special Creamy Sauce served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Garlic Chicken Kebab$14.99
Tandoor Roasted Boneless Chicken Breast Marinated Overnight In Our Special Ceamy Garlic Sauce served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Chicken Mixed Platter$16.99
Mix of Tandoori, Mint, Garlic, Tikka, Mint Chicken and seekh kabob served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Lamb Chops$17.99
Lamb chops mixed up with house made sauce and spices, served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Pathar Ka Gosh$17.99
Sliced Goat Meat mixed up with house made sauce and spices, served with in a hot sizzler with some shredded veggies, onions and Mint chutney topped with hot butter, chat masala and cilantro .
- Tangdi Kebab$14.99
Main Entrees
Veg
- Dal Tadka$10.99
Dal Tadka is cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee, fried spices & herbs.
- Veg Korma$13.99
vegetables mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices and creamy sauces.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Onion Sauce.
- Butter Paneer$13.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Curry Sauce.
- Palak Paneer$12.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Curry Sauce.
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream, Curry Sauce combined with veggies like onion, bell pepper and tomatoes. Contains Nuts(Can make without Nuts).
- Malai Kofta$13.99
Indian cottage cheese mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, Curry and Malai sauce. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Chana Masala$11.99
- Methi Chaman Paneer$13.99
Non Veg
- Nawabi Chicken Curry$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Kadai Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Hyderabad Dum Chicken -Red Chicken Curry$13.99
Leg Quarters chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and sauces and nuts. Contains NUTS.
- Malai Chicken Curry$13.99
Boneless grilled chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS.
- Chicken Korma$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with vegetable's, flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS(Can Make Without Nuts).
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Boneless Grilled Chicken Chunks Roasted In A Clay Oven And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Onion Sauce.
- Butter Chicken$13.99
Boneless Grilled Chicken Chunks Roasted In A Clay Oven And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Curry Sauce
- Saag Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion and nuts, Cilantro, Spices and Spinach.. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Gongura Chicken$13.99
A typical South Indian style Boneless Chicken cooked in a spicy, flavorful, freshly Sorrel paste.
- Nawabi Goat Curry$16.99
baby Goat mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Goat Korma$16.99
Boneless Lamb mixed with vegetable's, flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS(Can Make Without Nuts).
- Gongura Goat Curry$16.99
A typical South Indian style Baby Goat cooked in a spicy, flavorful, freshly Sorrel paste.
- Chicken Vindaloo$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion, potatoes and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Egg Curry$11.99
Drinks
Shakes
Indo-Chinese
Noodles
Fried Rice
Appetizers
Veg
- Samosa$5.99
3 Pieces crispy turnover stuffed with a savory filling, such as spiced potatoes and peas.
- Onion Pakora$5.99
Thin Sliced onion are dipped in Mildly spiced in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger and spices.
- Stuffed Mirchi Bajji$5.99
Spicy peppers are dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices and stuffed with thinly chopped onion, cilantro and peanuts.
- Paneer Pakora$9.99
Paneer(Indian cottage cheese) are dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices tossed with some finely chopped cilantro and served with Mint sauce.
- Paneer Green Chilly$13.99
Indian Cottage cheese cubes Fried And Tossed With Peppers, And Chef special Chili Sauce.
- Paneer 65$13.99
Indian Cottage cheese cubes Fried And Tossed With Curry leaves, And Chef special 65 Sauce.
- Veg Manchurian$10.99
Crispy veg ballas fried & Tossed In A Spicy Sweet & Sour Manchurian Sauce
- Gobi 65$11.99
Slightly Battered & Cauliflower Fried With curry leaves, chilli and served with mint sauce.
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Crispy Cauliflower Fried & Tossed In A Spicy Sweet & Sour Manchurian Sauce.
- Gobi Green Chilly$12.99
Cauliflower Fried And Tossed With Peppers, And Chef special Chili Sauce.
- Cut Mirchi$5.99
Spicy peppers are cut into small dices and dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices.
- Mirchi Bajji$4.99
Spicy peppers are dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices.
- Crispy Corn$9.99
sweet corn are mixed up with spices, flour, herbs and lemon juice and deep fried.
- Palli Masala (Peanut Masala)$9.99
- Gobi Majestic$12.99
Non-Veg
- Chicken Pakora$11.99
Slightly Battered & Bone less Chicken Fried With curry leaves, chilli and served with mint sauce.
- Chicken Majestic$13.99
Tender Fried Bone less Chicken tossed with Chopped Garlic, In Spiced Yoghurt Sauce With Curry Leaves
- Chicken 65$13.99
Tender Fried Bone less Chicken tossed with Chopped Garlic, In Spiced 65 Yoghurt Sauce With Curry Leaves and chillies.
- Green Chilly Chicken$13.99
Tender Fried Bone less Chicken Tossed In Spiced Chilli Yoghurt Sauce With Curry Leaves and green chillies.
- Chicken Roast$13.99
Marinated Bone In Chicken is fried with chilli powder, South Indian spices, herbs and curry leaf.
- Apollo Fish$14.99
Fish Fried And Tossed With Yogurt, honey And Indian Sauce.
- Shrimp Fry$14.99
Prawns Marinated & Tossed In indian spices Flavoured With Chillies & Curry Leaves.
- Goat Sukka$16.99
Tender Goat Cubes Cooked On A Slow Flame With A Strong Influence Of Whole Indian Spices.
- Chilli Shrimp$14.99
Prawns Marinated & Tossed with Chopped Garlic, Flavoured With Chilli Sauce & Curry Leaves.
- Shrimp 65$14.99
- Chicken Manchurian$12.99
Specials
Hyderabad Specials( Please Call Restaurant For Availability)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
South Indian Cuisine
5733 Texas Highway 121, The Colony, TX 75056