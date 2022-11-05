Thirsty Lion Gastropub - Grandscape
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
Location
5754 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 205, The Colony, TX 75056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Down South Kitchen and Bakery
No Reviews
6500 Cascades Court Suite 100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in The Colony
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
More near The Colony