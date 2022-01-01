- Home
- LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location - 4545 Destination Drive
LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location 4545 Destination Drive
4545 Destination Drive
The Colony, TX 75056
Starters
Fries & Sides
Garlic Parm SM
with House Dipping Sauce
Garlic Parm LG
with House Dipping Sauce
Hand Cut SM
Hand Cut LG
Mac N Cheese
Black Beans & Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Parmesan Sprinkled
Garlic Spinach
Side Salad
Sm Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Brisket Queso Fries Large
Queso Fries Small
SM Melted Cheese Fries
LG Melted Cheese Fries
Cowboy Beans
Ala Cart 2 Cheese Ench
Serrano
Burgers
Cactus
Mayo/Mustard/LTPO - Classic as the Father of Outlaw Country from Littlefield, TX. The only two things in life that make it worth living are guitars tuned good and firm feeling buns.
Veribest
Cheddar/Bacon/House Mayo/LTPO - Strait up, this burger is better than Ocean Front Property!
Kermit
Bleu Cheese Dressing/Bacon/Frank's Hot Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato - Our own little Pride & Joy, like Oak Cliff's favorite son.
Bigfoot
Double Patty/Havarti/Snake Venom/Guacamole/House Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - The house will be a rockin' when you bite into this Texas flood of greatness!
Cut and Shoot
DP BBQ/Cheddar/Bacon/Griddled Onions/Pickles/House Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - Fit for a TX Blues King or a broke college student.
Sweet Home
Texas Chili/Fritos/Cheddar/Onions/Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - Don't worry, you won't get busted for inhaling this, but for the love of God and all things holy, take a Beano before you get On The Road Again!
Hogeye
Roasted Peppers/Pepper Jack/Chipotle Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - How far is heaven? 'Bout as far as this burger to your mouth.
Uncertain
Sauteed Mushrooms/Swiss/Leaf Lettuce/House Mayo/Tomato - These 'shrooms and cheese blast the flavor elevators all the way to the 13th floor!
Spirit of a Hero
Onion Ring/Mac & Cheese/Queso/Chipotle Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - $2 of EVERY SALE DONATED TO SPRITOFAHERO.ORG
Happy
Texas Mirepoix/Serranos/Pepper Jack Cheese/ Chipotle Mayo/Sriracha/Lettuce/Tomato/Served on a Jalapeno Cheddar Bun - 'Cause high noon, your doom, this burger is aiming for you.
Beyond Burgers
Energy
Lamb/Feta/Spinach/Tomato/Pickled Reds/House Mayo - Don't know why you waited so long to order this!
Turkey
Ground Turkey Burger/Havarti/Arugula/Avocado/House Mayo - One bite and you'll be fiddling all night like the barber turned King of Western Swing from Turkey, TX. Ahhhh!
Earth
Black Bean & Brown Rice Patty/Pepper Jack/ Spinach/Tomato/Pickled Reds/House Mayo - What I am is what I am is crazy 'bout this burger! It's as earthy as the Dallas beauty that stole our hearts back in '88. Nice move, Paul.
Twitty
Chicken/Cheddar/Chipotle Sauce/LTPO/Pepper Jack - A politically incorrect, but very juicy experience
Buffalo
Not Burgers
Smiley
Your choice of Sauce/Fries/DP BBQ/Honey Mustard - As JCD says, "I admit it, I can't quit it, and when I can't get it!" (Better make sure we never run out!)
Frognot
Fresh Grilled Salmon served on a Bed of Brown Rice and served with Broccoli - These great fish weren't caught in the middle of a lake, but they will hook both the old and the young!
Winnie
Tejano CFS
Traditional CFS
Salads
Sauce Add Ons
Protein Add Ons
MISC Add Ons
Mixed Drinks/Cocktails
Barry Nice
Boys Of Summer
Crazy Good
Freddys Fender
Waterloo Blues
SS Lemonade
Mango Tea
Pom Tea
Blood Orange Tea
Prickly Pear Tea
Peach Tea
SS Tea
Amaretto Sour
Black Russian
Col Bulldog
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Long Island Tea
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Salty Dog
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
TX Tea
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Blind Lemon
Miss Tucker
LSA Rocks Rita
LSA Frozen Rita
Tx Tornado
ZZ Top Shelf
Tx Swirl
Pitcher Rocks
Pitcher Frozen
WP Swirl
No Commitment SOLO
No Commit Flight
Tx Swirl Pitcher
WP Swirl Pitcher
Peach Sangria
Pom Sangria
Pitcher Pom Sangria
Pitcher Peach Sangria
VodkaTini
Gin Tini
Lemon Drop
Cosmo
House Bloody Mary
Shots
4 Horsemen
B-52
BJ
Buttery Nipple
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Melon Ball
Oatmeal Cookie
Pineapple Cake
Read Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Royal Fuck
Scooby Snack
Surfer on Acid
Washington Apple
Water Moc
Green Tea
White Tea
Mex Candy
Liquor
Titos
WS Vodka
WS Blueberry
WS Cucumber
WS Peach
WS Watermelon
Deep Eddy Vodka
Deep Eddy Cran
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby
Deep Eddy Sweet tea
Grey Goose
DBL Titos
DBL WS Vodka
DBL WS Blueberry
DBL Deep Eddy Cran
DBL WS Cucumber
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet te
DBL WS Watermelon
DBL Deep Eddy Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
Western Son Gin
Waterloo
Roxor
Hendrix
DBL Western Son Gin
DBL Waterloo
DBL Roxor
DBL Hendrix
Well Tequila
Milagro
Patron
Dulce Rep
Dulce Jalapeno
Codigo Rep
Don Julio Anejo
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Milagro
DBL Patron
DBL Dulce Rep
DBL Dulce Jalapeno
Well Rum
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan
Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Crown
Four Roses
Jack
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers
TX Bourbon
TX Whiskey
Weller
Sazarac Rye
1792
Wild Turkey 101
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown
DBL Jack
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim
DBL Makers
DBL TX Bourbon
DBL TX Whiskey
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Weller
DBL 1792
Dbl Four Roses
BL Bulliet Rye
DBL Sazerac Rye
Amaretto
Baileys
Butterscotch
Cointreau
Fireball
Grand Marnier
Goldschlager
Jaeger
Kahlua
Melon
Peach Schnapps
Rumple
Tuaca
DBL Amaretto
DBL Baileys
DBL Butterscotch
DBL Cointreau
DBL Fireball
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Goldschlager
DBL Jaeger
DBL Kahlua
DBL Melon
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Rumple
DBL Tuaca
Dewars
Glenlivet
Macallan 12 Yr
Beer
Bishop Crackberry B/C
Bishop Seasonal B/C
Bud Light B/C
Coors Light B/C
Corona B/C
Dos XX Btl B/C
Dem Berries B/C
Elite Eight Light LagerB/C
Half Life B/C
Lonestar B/C
Mich Ultra B/C
Miller B/C
Plutonium B/C
St. Arnold Seasonal - Rotating B/C
Temptress B/C
Topo Seltzer B/C
Domestic Can
Love Street
Calavera Mexican Lager
Four Corners Rotating
Four-Sixes Pilsner
Shiner Draft
Texas Blood
Triple Play
Velvet Hammer
Taster
Calavera Mexican Lager Pitcher
Four Corners Rotator Pitcher
Four-Sixes Pitcher
Love Street Pitcher
Shiner Pitcher
Texas Blood Pitcher
Triple Play Pitcher
Soda
Lemonade/Tea/Coffee
Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4545 Destination Drive, The Colony, TX 75056