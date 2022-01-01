  • Home
LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location 4545 Destination Drive

No reviews yet

4545 Destination Drive

The Colony, TX 75056

Order Again

Starters

Brisket Queso

$10.25

Topped w/ Smoked Brisket/DP BBQ Sauce/Cilantro

Chips & Guac

$9.25

Tortilla Chips/Side of Salsa

Texas Chili

$7.75

Fritos/Cheddar/Onions/Serranos

Chips and Salsa

$7.25

JUST Queso and Chips

$8.25

Side of Chips

Fries & Sides

Garlic Parm SM

$5.25

with House Dipping Sauce

Garlic Parm LG

$7.75

with House Dipping Sauce

Hand Cut SM

$4.25

Hand Cut LG

$6.75

Mac N Cheese

$5.75

Black Beans & Rice

$4.75

Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

Parmesan Sprinkled

Garlic Spinach

$5.25

Side Salad

$7.25

Sm Chili Cheese Fries

$8.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.25

Brisket Queso Fries Large

$10.25

Queso Fries Small

$8.25

SM Melted Cheese Fries

$6.75

LG Melted Cheese Fries

$8.75

Cowboy Beans

$5.50

Ala Cart 2 Cheese Ench

$6.00

Serrano

$0.50

Burgers

Cactus

$12.25

Mayo/Mustard/LTPO - Classic as the Father of Outlaw Country from Littlefield, TX. The only two things in life that make it worth living are guitars tuned good and firm feeling buns.

Veribest

$14.25

Cheddar/Bacon/House Mayo/LTPO - Strait up, this burger is better than Ocean Front Property!

Kermit

$14.25

Bleu Cheese Dressing/Bacon/Frank's Hot Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato - Our own little Pride & Joy, like Oak Cliff's favorite son.

Bigfoot

$14.25

Double Patty/Havarti/Snake Venom/Guacamole/House Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - The house will be a rockin' when you bite into this Texas flood of greatness!

Cut and Shoot

$15.25

DP BBQ/Cheddar/Bacon/Griddled Onions/Pickles/House Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - Fit for a TX Blues King or a broke college student.

Sweet Home

$13.75

Texas Chili/Fritos/Cheddar/Onions/Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - Don't worry, you won't get busted for inhaling this, but for the love of God and all things holy, take a Beano before you get On The Road Again!

Hogeye

$13.25

Roasted Peppers/Pepper Jack/Chipotle Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - How far is heaven? 'Bout as far as this burger to your mouth.

Uncertain

$14.50

Sauteed Mushrooms/Swiss/Leaf Lettuce/House Mayo/Tomato - These 'shrooms and cheese blast the flavor elevators all the way to the 13th floor!

Spirit of a Hero

$17.25

Onion Ring/Mac & Cheese/Queso/Chipotle Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - $2 of EVERY SALE DONATED TO SPRITOFAHERO.ORG

Happy

$15.25

Texas Mirepoix/Serranos/Pepper Jack Cheese/ Chipotle Mayo/Sriracha/Lettuce/Tomato/Served on a Jalapeno Cheddar Bun - 'Cause high noon, your doom, this burger is aiming for you.

Beyond Burgers

Energy

$13.25

Lamb/Feta/Spinach/Tomato/Pickled Reds/House Mayo - Don't know why you waited so long to order this!

Turkey

$12.25

Ground Turkey Burger/Havarti/Arugula/Avocado/House Mayo - One bite and you'll be fiddling all night like the barber turned King of Western Swing from Turkey, TX. Ahhhh!

Earth

$11.25

Black Bean & Brown Rice Patty/Pepper Jack/ Spinach/Tomato/Pickled Reds/House Mayo - What I am is what I am is crazy 'bout this burger! It's as earthy as the Dallas beauty that stole our hearts back in '88. Nice move, Paul.

Twitty

$12.25

Chicken/Cheddar/Chipotle Sauce/LTPO/Pepper Jack - A politically incorrect, but very juicy experience

Buffalo

$18.50

Texas Chili/Fritos/Cheddar/Onions/Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato - Don't worry, you won't get busted for inhaling this, but for the love of God and all things holy, take a Beano before you get On The Road Again!

Not Burgers

Smiley

$14.25

Your choice of Sauce/Fries/DP BBQ/Honey Mustard - As JCD says, "I admit it, I can't quit it, and when I can't get it!" (Better make sure we never run out!)

Frognot

$21.25

Fresh Grilled Salmon served on a Bed of Brown Rice and served with Broccoli - These great fish weren't caught in the middle of a lake, but they will hook both the old and the young!

Winnie

$14.25

Grilled Portobello Mushroom/Garlic Spinach/Hill Country Black Beans & Brown Rice/Steamed Broccoli with a Parmesan Garnish - WARNING: This brave combo has been known to cause people to fall in love with polka!

Tejano CFS

$21.50

Traditional CFS

$14.75

Grilled Portobello Mushroom/Garlic Spinach/Hill Country Black Beans & Brown Rice/Steamed Broccoli with a Parmesan Garnish - WARNING: This brave combo has been known to cause people to fall in love with polka!

Salads

Old Dime Box

$12.75

Spring Mix/Spinach/Cherry Tomato/Cheddar Cheese/Bacon/Avocado/Crunchy Brioche Croutons/Cranberries/Sunflower Seeds/Choice of Dressing

Notree

$11.50

Baby Iceberg/Bacon/Tomatoes/Bleu Cheese Dressing

Tarzan

$12.75

Romaine/Avocado/Cherry Tomato/Cucumber/Egg/Bacon/Cheddar/Choice of Dressing

Sweets

Oreo

$6.25

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Pecan Pie

$7.25

Kids

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Sliders

$6.00

Sauce Add Ons

Ranch

House Dip

House Mayo

Reg Mayo

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Sd Balsamic

Honey Mustard

BBQ Sauce

Franks

Add SD Queso

$2.00

Sd Guac

$3.00

Sd Salsa

$2.00

Sd Snake Venom

$1.00

White Gravy

Jalapeno Gravy

Chip Mayo

Protein Add Ons

ALA CARTE Earth

$4.00

ALA CARTE Chicken BREAST

$4.00

ALA CARTE ChickenTender

$2.50

ALA CARTE Lamb Patty

$6.00

ALA CARTE Patty

$5.00

ALA CARTE Portobello

$5.00

ALA CARTE Salmon

$8.00

ALA CARTE Turkey Patty

$5.00

Sd Brisket ( 2 oz )

$2.00

Sd Bacon

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

ALA CARTE Bison Patty

$8.00

MISC Add Ons

Sliced Avo

$1.00

Tortilla Chips Refill

Sd Serranos

Sd GRILLED Serranos

ADD ONE ONION RING

$3.00

Sd Grilled Onions

Sd Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.50

Sd TX Mirepoix

American Cheese

$1.00

Black Beans

Mixed Drinks/Cocktails

Barry Nice

$10.25

Boys Of Summer

$9.25

Crazy Good

$9.25

Freddys Fender

$10.25

Waterloo Blues

$9.75

SS Lemonade

$9.00

Mango Tea

$4.50

Pom Tea

$4.50

Blood Orange Tea

$4.50

Prickly Pear Tea

$4.50

Peach Tea

$4.50

SS Tea

$9.00Out of stock

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Col Bulldog

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

TX Tea

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Blind Lemon

$10.00

Miss Tucker

$10.00

LSA Rocks Rita

$11.25

LSA Frozen Rita

$11.25

Tx Tornado

$14.25

ZZ Top Shelf

$14.75

Tx Swirl

$11.75

Pitcher Rocks

$32.00

Pitcher Frozen

$32.00

WP Swirl

$11.75

No Commitment SOLO

$3.50

No Commit Flight

$18.25

Tx Swirl Pitcher

$32.00

WP Swirl Pitcher

$32.00

Tx Swirl Pitcher

$32.00

Peach Sangria

$9.00

Pom Sangria

$9.00

Pitcher Pom Sangria

$22.00

Pitcher Peach Sangria

$22.00

VodkaTini

$9.00

Gin Tini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

House Bloody Mary

$14.00

Shots

4 Horsemen

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

BJ

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$66.00

Pineapple Cake

$6.00

Read Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Royal Fuck

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Surfer on Acid

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Water Moc

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Mex Candy

$6.00

Liquor

Titos

$6.00

WS Vodka

$5.00

WS Blueberry

$6.00

WS Cucumber

$6.00

WS Peach

$6.00

WS Watermelon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL WS Vodka

$10.00

DBL WS Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cran

$12.00

DBL WS Cucumber

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet te

$12.00

DBL WS Watermelon

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

Western Son Gin

$4.50

Waterloo

$7.00

Roxor

$6.00

Hendrix

$7.00

DBL Western Son Gin

$9.00

DBL Waterloo

$14.00

DBL Roxor

$12.00

DBL Hendrix

$14.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Milagro

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Dulce Rep

$8.00

Dulce Jalapeno

$8.00

Codigo Rep

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Milagro

$12.00

DBL Patron

$14.00

DBL Dulce Rep

$16.00

DBL Dulce Jalapeno

$16.00

Codigo Rep

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown

$6.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers

$7.00

TX Bourbon

$7.00

TX Whiskey

$7.00

Weller

$8.00

Sazarac Rye

$9.00

1792

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Crown

$12.00

DBL Jack

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Jim

$12.00

DBL Makers

$14.00

DBL TX Bourbon

$14.00

DBL TX Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.00

DBL Weller

$16.00

DBL 1792

$18.00

Dbl Four Roses

$18.00

BL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$18.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jaeger

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumple

$5.00

Tuaca

$5.00

DBL Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Butterscotch

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.00

DBL Jaeger

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Melon

$10.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Rumple

$10.00

DBL Tuaca

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$12.00

Dewars

$18.00

Glenlivet

$20.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$24.00

Beer

Bishop Crackberry B/C

$6.00

Bishop Seasonal B/C

$6.00

Bud Light B/C

$4.50

Coors Light B/C

$4.50

Corona B/C

$6.00

Dos XX Btl B/C

$6.00

Dem Berries B/C

$6.00

Elite Eight Light LagerB/C

$6.00

Half Life B/C

$6.50

Lonestar B/C

$4.00

Mich Ultra B/C

$4.50

Miller B/C

$4.50

Plutonium B/C

$6.50

St. Arnold Seasonal - Rotating B/C

$6.00

Temptress B/C

$8.00

Topo Seltzer B/C

$6.00

Domestic Can

$3.00

Love Street

$4.00

Calavera Mexican Lager

$6.00

Four Corners Rotating

$6.00

Four-Sixes Pilsner

$6.00

Love Street

$6.00

Shiner Draft

$6.00

Texas Blood

$6.00

Triple Play

$6.00

Velvet Hammer

$6.00

Taster

Calavera Mexican Lager Pitcher

$22.00

Four Corners Rotator Pitcher

$22.00

Four-Sixes Pitcher

$22.00

Love Street Pitcher

$22.00

Shiner Pitcher

$16.00

Texas Blood Pitcher

$22.00

Triple Play Pitcher

$22.00

Wine

GL Champagne

$9.00

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Cabernet

$9.00

BTL Champagne

$19.00

ALL RETAIL

Jot-Em-Down Shirt

$20.00

Telephone Shirt

$20.00

Uncertain Shirt

$20.00

LSA Hat

$15.00

Koozie

$2.75

Manager Polo

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$10.00

Happy Shirt

$20.00

Lsa Guitar

$20.00

Cut-N-Shoot Shirt

$20.00

Nada Shirt

$20.00

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

D.P.

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

KIDS Soda

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Gingerale

Lemonade/Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Loaded Tea

$2.75

Loaded Lemonade

$2.75

Loaded Lemonade Refill

$2.00

Kids Tea

Kids Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Loaded Tea Refill

$2.00

Water

Water

Topo Chico

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4545 Destination Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

