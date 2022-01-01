  • Home
  Barley & Board - The Colony - 5752 Grandscape Blvd
Barley & Board - The Colony 5752 Grandscape Blvd

No reviews yet

100 W. Oak Street

Denton, TX 76201

Order Again

Build a Board

Build a Board

Small Plates

Al Pastor

$13.00

chile citrus pork / lime crema / jalapeno relish / pita

Art Goat Flat

$12.00

BBQ Andouille Flat

$13.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$11.00

house made chips / bechamel/ blue cheese crumbles / chive

Buratta Caprese

$14.00

Hot Drums

$13.00

giardiniera / pink peppercorn buttermilk dressing

Oyster Mush

$12.00

Truffle Mustard Aioli/ Chives

Sweet Potato Hummus

$11.00

Mixed Nuts

$8.00

rosemary / brown sugar / cayenne

Hot Nut Taster

Beet/Yam Hummus

$11.00Out of stock

Beet Hummus

$11.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Chicken Goat

$15.00

romaine / dates / raisins / corn / pecans / chevre / sweet mustard dressing

Lacy

$11.00

romaine / apple / feta / pecan / dried cherry / maple vinaigrette

1\2 Lacy

$4.50

Steak Ensalada

$19.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Sandwiches

B&B Burger

$15.00

sweet onion / b&b pickle / house sauce / american

Cuban

$15.00

slow roasted pork / ham / dill pickle / mustard / swiss

Grilled Chz & Soup

$14.00

garlic parmesan butter / gruyere / gouda / american

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Steak

$15.00

Large Plates

Market Steak - NY Strip

$32.00

Masa Gnocchi

$17.00

blistered shishito / corn / tomato cream / scallion / parmesan / pepita

Pork Tenderloin

$24.00

elote / crispy onions / chipotle honey / cotija

Roasted Chicken

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

jalapeno cheddar grits / chipotle peach bbq / crispy ham / breadcrumbs / scallion

Sweet Pig Angrier Bird

$29.00

Vegan Risotto

$17.00

marinated portobello / tomato conserva / toasted breadcrumbs

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

Sides and Adds

Sides & Adds

Brunch

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

buttermilk biscuits / country gravy / eggs / bacon

Brekkie

$15.00

ham steak / irish banger / bacon / eggs / garlic potatoes / English muffin / whipped orange honey butter

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Old Faithful

$29.00

Ratatouille & Grit Cakes

$12.00

Resting Brunch Face

$12.00

maple sausage / bacon / american / sunny egg / black pepper mayo / brioche bun

French Toast

$12.00

Kids

Chkn Nuggets

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Fruit

$3.00

Kid Grilled Chz

$8.00

Kid PBJ Board

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Mac N Chz

$7.00

Side Scoop Fries

$2.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Caramel Rice Crispy

$5.00

Small Cookie

$9.00

6 homemade cookies / pint of whole milk

Large Cookie

$16.00

Single Chocolate

$3.00

Single Sugar

$3.00

Single Cherry Walnut

$3.00

Single Peanut Butter

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Single Double Chocolate

Chocolate Covered Rice Crispy

$6.00

Gluten Sensitive

GS Hummus

$12.00

GS Blue Cheese Chips

$11.00

GS Al Pastor

$13.00

GS Pork Tenderloin

$24.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Flv Tea Refile

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Flv Lemonade Refile

$1.00

Coffee

$5.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Rewind & Refresh

$7.00

Blackberry Mojito Refresher

$7.00

Boardwalk Refresh

$7.00

Free Wave N/A IPA

$7.00

Classics

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Aviation

$12.00

B&B Blanco Margarita

$18.00

B&B Reposado Margarita

$22.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Dark n Stormy

$10.00

Empress 75

$11.00

Mule

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Monte Carlo

$13.00

Negroni

$10.00

Signatures

Comrad

$12.00

Honey Hole

$12.00

Expressway

$12.00

Opera House

$12.00

Lemon Meringue

$12.00Out of stock

The Roughrider

$12.00

DOTM Sweater Weather

$12.00Out of stock

DOTM Cherry Bomb

$12.00

Smashes

Gin Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Tequila Smash

$12.00

Vodka Smash

$12.00

Rum Smash

$12.00

Mimosa & Mary's

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Widow

$9.00

Michelada

$7.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Single Mimosa

$6.00

Beer Flight

FLT Beer

$15.00

FLT Bartender's Choice

$12.00

Blnd Pilz Kols

Neato Bandito

$6.00

TST Blnd Pilz

Love Street

$6.00Out of stock

817 Blonde

$6.50

Wheat, Heff

TST Wheat, Wit

Miracle Wheat

$7.00

Amber, Red, Bock, Lager

Billy Jenkins Bock

$6.00

Texas Penny

$6.00

TST Amber, Red, Bock

IPA, Pale Ale

TST IPA

Bell's 2 Hearted

$6.00Out of stock

London Fog

$8.00

Double Dropkick

$8.50

Hazy Wonder

$8.50

Sour, Gose

TST Sour

Fruct Cucumber

$7.00

Summageez

$8.00

Port Stout

Full Grown Jack

$7.00

Lakewood: Temptress

$7.50

TST Port Stout

Baltic Pride

$16.00

Bottle Beer

Bud light

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.50

Miller lite

$5.00

Shiner

$5.50

Free Wave N/A IPA

$7.00

Yuengling Hershey's

$8.00

Shiner Holiday Cheer

$6.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 W. Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

