Legacy Hall Roots Chicken Shak Plano
1,241 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern down-home cooking: where everything is fried in duck fat
Location
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024
Gallery