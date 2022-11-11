  • Home
Legacy Hall Roots Chicken Shak Plano

1,241 Reviews

$$

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano, TX 75024

Roots Mains

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$2.00+

Served with trio of house made sauces.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$2.00+

Served with trio of house made sauces.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

10 pc Duck fat fried chicken nuggets with one dipping sauce

BIG BIRD

BIG BIRD

$7.95

Roots original chicken sandwich sweet potato bun, seasonal kale salad, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, and herb mayo.

SPICY BIRD

SPICY BIRD

$8.95

Sweet potato bun, seasonal kale salad, pepper jack cheese, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers and kimchi mayo.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

Chicken strips, bacon, eggs, pickled peppers, tomatoes, cheddar, and onions tossed in a housemade vinaigrette.

SHAK CAESAR SALAD

SHAK CAESAR SALAD

$6.00+

Anchovy, Pecorino Romano cheese, lemon, kale, romaine and mustard greens. Add crispy bird for an additional charge.

Roots Sides/Dessert

Duck Fat Fries

Duck Fat Fries

$3.00

Best darn fries, period.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Duck fat Fries topped with Beef Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch, Hot Peppers and Fresh Herbs

Sweet and Spicy BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

WEST INDIES

$0.50
BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$6.00

Vanilla custard, cookies, and fresh bananas.

Roots Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50
SOUTHERN SWEET TEA

SOUTHERN SWEET TEA

$2.50

BOTTLED UNSWEET TEA

$2.50
CREAM SODA

CREAM SODA

$2.50Out of stock

PINEAPPLE SODA

$2.50

STRAWBERRY SODA

$2.50
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.50
KOOLAID

KOOLAID

$2.50

GALLON SWEET TEA

$10.00

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Roots Catering

SMALL TRAY CHICKEN NUGGETS

$29.50

65 nuggets, serves 8

MEDIUM TRAY CHICKEN NUGGETS

$55.00

120 Nuggets, serves 15

SMALL TRAY CHICKEN STRIPS

$32.00

24 Strips, serves 8

MEDIUM TRAY CHICKEN STRIPS

$58.00

45 Strips, serves 15

SMALL TRAY CHICKEN WINGS

$36.00

24 Wings, serves 8

MEDIUM TRAY CHICKEN WINGS

$65.00

45 Wings, serves 15

Banana Pudding Half Pan

Banana Pudding Half Pan

$40.00

World Famous BANANA PUDDING! Half Pan feeds approximately 8-10.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Southern down-home cooking: where everything is fried in duck fat

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

