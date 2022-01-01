Plano Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Plano

Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Dr, Plano

Avg 4.6 (2105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce
Patatas Bravas$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Tuna Tartare$15.00
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN BOWL$11.95
With rice, hummus, tabbouleh, tahini, parsley, tomato, sumac onions, pickled cucumber & Pita
Souk Platter$15.95
Tasting platter of hummus, baba ghanoush, & falafel with loads of pita, labneh harissa, tahini & harissa sauce
BAKLAVA$2.95
Layered filo pastry with chopped nuts and honey
More about Legacy Hall
