Plano Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Plano
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
6007 Legacy Dr, Plano
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce
|Patatas Bravas
|$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
|Tuna Tartare
|$15.00
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$11.95
With rice, hummus, tabbouleh, tahini, parsley, tomato, sumac onions, pickled cucumber & Pita
|Souk Platter
|$15.95
Tasting platter of hummus, baba ghanoush, & falafel with loads of pita, labneh harissa, tahini & harissa sauce
|BAKLAVA
|$2.95
Layered filo pastry with chopped nuts and honey