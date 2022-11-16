E.B. Latin Bistro
6505 W Park Blvd,Ste 136
Plano, TX 75093
Popular Items
Appetizers
E.B Queso Dip
Mildly spicy white cheese dip served warm, available with or without Jalapeno
Guacamole
Fresh muddled avocados, tomatoes, onion, and lime juice
Tostones
Fried plantain chips served with a side garlic dipping sauce
Maduros
Fried sweet plantains
Yucca Fries
Empanadas
4 piece fried corn dough, stuffed with shredded beef and cheese on a bed of lettuce with Jalapeno sour cream on the side
Nachos Locos
Your choosing of chicken, beef, or combination nachos topped with cheese, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, japaleno, sour cream and guacamole
Salads and soup
Sopa de pollo
Chicken soup with rice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, served wit jalapenos and lime on the side
Ensalada de casa
House salad with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, mixed greens, onions, black olives, and bell peppers with a side of vinaigrette dressing
Charbroiled Salmon Ensalada
Charbroiled salmon served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette dressing.
Salmon Ensalada
Grilled salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs served over mexed greens and grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette dressing.
Charbroiled Tilapia Ensalada
Charbrioled tilapia served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette sauce.
Tilapia Ensalada
Grilled tilapia lightly battern in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette dressing.
Ensalada Pescado
Your choice of grilled salmon or tilapia served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with creamy mustard vinaigrette on the side. (Choice of charbrioled fish or grilled fish battered in corn chip crumbs)
EB Latin Ensalada
A spinach and iceberg salad topped with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and warm black beans with a side of a creamy Cuban dressing. (Also served with choice of protein.)
Ensalada Con Pollo
Grilled boneless chicken breast over mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and tortilla strips with a side of vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Pork And Mango Salad
Marinated strips of pork grilled with fresh bell peppers, mango and onions served over a bed of mixed greens with fresh tomatoes and a side of our homemade mango vinaigrette dressing.
Grilled Chicken And Mango Salad
Marinated strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, mango and onions served over a bed of mixed greens with fresh tomatoes and a side of our homemade mango vinaigrette dressing.
E.B. Paellas
Paella Valenciana Para Uno
Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with calamari, shrimp, baked chicken, chorizo sausage, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice
Paella Valenciana Para Dos
Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with calamari, shrimp, baked chicken, chorizo sausage, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice
Paella Del Mar Para Uno
Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with shrimp, calamari, cod fish, sea scallops, mussels, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice
Paella Del Mar Para Dos
Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with shrimp, calamari, cod fish, sea scallops, mussels, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice
Paella Con Vegetales Para Uno
Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with eggplant, artichole hearts, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, black olives, onions, peppers, garlic, and seasoned with curry
Paella Con Vegetales Para Dos
Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with eggplant, artichole hearts, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, black olives, onions, peppers, garlic, and seasoned with curry
E.B. Grill
Pollo A La Parilla
A half chicken, marinated in E.B's marination. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.
Bistec A La Parilla
Seasoned (10oz choice grade) ribeye steak, fully cooked with a side of tomato criolla sauce. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.
Verduras A La Parilla
Charbroiled squash, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, peppers, and onions. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.
Chuletas De Cerdo A La Parilla
Two center cut pork chops with a side of a tomato criolla. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.
Salmon A La Parilla
Salmon with a tomato criolla sauce on the side. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Tilapia A La Parilla
Tilapia served with a side of criolla sauxe. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Cuban Sandwiches
El Cubano
Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread
Ropa Vieja Cubano
Brisket, bell pepper, and onions sauteed together with our red ropa vieja sauce and melted monterey Jack cheese on Cuban bread.
Reuben Cubano
Grilled boneless chicken breast , swiss cheese, Cuban Coleslaw, pickles, and Cuban dressing on Cuban bread.
Bistec Cubano
Strips of marinated beef, monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Cuban dressing on Cuban bread.
Chorizo Cubano
Sauteed smoked Spanish sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, Cuban dressing and brown mustard on Cuban bread.
Veggie Cubano
Grilled vegatables, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese and Cuban dressing on Cuban bread.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Con Queso
With cheese only
Quesadilla Con Pollo
With cheese and chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions
Quesadilla Con Frijoles
With cheese, black beans, and sour cream
Quesadilla Con Bistec
With cheese, strips of marinated beef, grilled onions, peppers, and sour cream
Quesadilla Con Maiz y Jalapenos
With cheese, grilled corn, jalapenos, sour cream, and green onions
Quesadilla Con Camarones
With cheese and sauteed fresh shrimp
Quesadilla Con Chorizo
With cheese, Spanish sausage, roasted red peppers, and onions
Quesadilla Con Verduras
With cheese and assorted grilled vegetables
Quesadilla Con Espinaca
With cheese, fresh spinach, and red onions
Quesadilla Con Espinaca y Camarones
With cheese, fresh spinach, red onions, and fresh sauteed shrimp
Quesadilla Con Cerdo
With cheese, smoked pulled pork, grilled onions, peppers, and sour cream
Tacos
2 Chicken Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Chicken Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Beef Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled marinated beef strips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Beef Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled marinated beef strips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Pork Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled pork, lettice, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with Yellow rice and black beans
3 Pork Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled pork, lettuce tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Shrimp Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
3 Shrimp Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
2 Salmon Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
3 Salmon Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
2 Tilapia Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned tilapia lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
3 Tilapia Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned tilapia lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
2 Veggie Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled squash, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and pimentos, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and a mojo-mustard sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Veggie Tacos
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled squash, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and pimentos, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and a mojo-mustard sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Chicken taco a La cart
Beef taco a La cart
Pork taco a La cart
Tilapia taco a la cart
Salmon taco a La cart
Shrimp taco a la cart
Veggie taco a la cart
Enchiladas
2 Chicken Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Chicken Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Pork Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with smoked pulled pork, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Pork Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with smoked pulled pork, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Beef Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Beef Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Salmon Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled salmon covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Salmon Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled salmon covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Tilapia Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled tilapia covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
3 Tilapia Enchiladas
White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled tilapia covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
2 Cheese Enchiladas
3 Cheese Enchiladas
2 Veggie enchiladas
3 Veggie Enchiladas
E.B. Specials
Ropa Vieja
Angus beef brisket, onions, and bell peppers are sauteed with the red Ropa vieja sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and two pieces of maduros.
Vaca Frita
Angus beef brisket and onions are sauteed with E.B.'s seasoning. Served with white rice, black beans, and two pieces of maduros.
E.B. Grilled shrimp
Shrimp, onions, and zucchini are sauteed with E.B.'s seasoning. Served with ywllow rice and black beans.
Arroz Con Pollo
A half chicken cooked in a cast iron skillet with yellow rice, white white, paprika, tomatoes, onions, peppers, pimentos, garlic, and cilantro.
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, black beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream tolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Beef Wrap
Marinated beef cooked in tomatoes and onions, black beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream tolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Pork Wrap
Smoked pulled pork cooked in tomatoes and onions, black beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream tolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Shrimp Wrap
Grilled fresh shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Salmon Wrap
Grilled salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs and grilled corn with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno sour cream rolled in a warm flour torilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Tilapia Wrap
Grilled tilapia lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs and grilled corn with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno sour cream rolled in a warm flour torilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Veggie Wrap
Kids Menu
Kids beef strips
Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Kids Taco
Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Kids Enchilada
Served with yellow rice and black beans.
Sides
Desserts
NA Beverages
Liquor
Titos Vodka
Kettle One Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Tanqueray
Cartavio
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Parrot Bay Cocunut Rum
Velho Barreiro Cachaca
Peach
Kahlua
Jimador Resposado
Tres Generaciones
Patron Silver
Casamigos
Vida Mezcal
Demetrio Silver
Jameson
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels No.7
Dewars White label
Glenlivet
Macallan
Makers
Baileys
Cocktails
Texas Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Texas Skinny Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Mango Margarita
Frozen Margarita
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Frozen Mango Margarita
Mojito
Strawberry Mojito
Mango Mojito
Caipirinha
Strawberry Caipirinha
Mango Caiprinha
Cuba Libre
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Green tea
Expresso Martini
Tequila Sunrise
Manhattan
Martini
Old Fashioned
High Noon
Bloody Mary
Pinacolada
Michelada
Paloma
Beer
DRT Dos Equis
DRT Miller Lite
DRT Shiner Bock
DRT Negra Modelo
Large Dos Equis
Large Miller lite
Large Shiner bock
Large Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Victoria
Corona
Corona Lite
Dos Equis Ambar
Modelo Especial
Heineken
Bud Lite
Michelob Ultra Lite
Goose Island IPA
Wine
GLS The Pinot Project
GLS Quinto Malbec
GLS Novecento Malbec
GLS Novecento Cabernet
GLS H3
E.B. Sangria
BTL The Pinot Project
BTL Quinto Malbec
BTL Novecento Malbec
BTL Novecento Cabernet
BTL H3
GLS NICA Pinot Grigio
GLS Shannon ridge Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Novecento Chardonnay
GLS Perlita Chardonnay
GLS Processo
GLS Le Vesant
BTL NICA Pinot Grigio
BTL Shannon ridge Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Novecento Chardonnay
BTL Perlita Chardonnay
BTL Capriccio Novecento
BTL Processo
BTL Le Vesant
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
