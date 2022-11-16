E.B. Latin Bistro

A map showing the location of E.B. Latin BistroView gallery

Appetizers

E.B Queso Dip

$6.00+

Mildly spicy white cheese dip served warm, available with or without Jalapeno

Guacamole

$6.00+

Fresh muddled avocados, tomatoes, onion, and lime juice

Tostones

$4.00+

Fried plantain chips served with a side garlic dipping sauce

Maduros

$4.00+

Fried sweet plantains

Yucca Fries

$4.00+

Empanadas

$9.50

4 piece fried corn dough, stuffed with shredded beef and cheese on a bed of lettuce with Jalapeno sour cream on the side

Nachos Locos

$11.50+

Your choosing of chicken, beef, or combination nachos topped with cheese, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, japaleno, sour cream and guacamole

Salads and soup

Sopa de pollo

$5.50+

Chicken soup with rice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, served wit jalapenos and lime on the side

Ensalada de casa

$8.50

House salad with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, mixed greens, onions, black olives, and bell peppers with a side of vinaigrette dressing

Charbroiled Salmon Ensalada

$19.00

Charbroiled salmon served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette dressing.

Salmon Ensalada

$17.00

Grilled salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs served over mexed greens and grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette dressing.

Charbroiled Tilapia Ensalada

$19.00

Charbrioled tilapia served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette sauce.

Tilapia Ensalada

$17.00

Grilled tilapia lightly battern in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with a side of our creamy mustard vinaigrette dressing.

Ensalada Pescado

$17.00

Your choice of grilled salmon or tilapia served over mixed greens with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, diced artichoke hearts, and onions. Served with creamy mustard vinaigrette on the side. (Choice of charbrioled fish or grilled fish battered in corn chip crumbs)

EB Latin Ensalada

$10.00

A spinach and iceberg salad topped with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and warm black beans with a side of a creamy Cuban dressing. (Also served with choice of protein.)

Ensalada Con Pollo

$12.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast over mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and tortilla strips with a side of vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Pork And Mango Salad

$15.00

Marinated strips of pork grilled with fresh bell peppers, mango and onions served over a bed of mixed greens with fresh tomatoes and a side of our homemade mango vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Chicken And Mango Salad

$15.00

Marinated strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, mango and onions served over a bed of mixed greens with fresh tomatoes and a side of our homemade mango vinaigrette dressing.

E.B. Paellas

Paella Valenciana Para Uno

$18.00

Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with calamari, shrimp, baked chicken, chorizo sausage, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice

Paella Valenciana Para Dos

$34.50

Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with calamari, shrimp, baked chicken, chorizo sausage, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice

Paella Del Mar Para Uno

$18.00

Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with shrimp, calamari, cod fish, sea scallops, mussels, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice

Paella Del Mar Para Dos

$34.50

Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with shrimp, calamari, cod fish, sea scallops, mussels, green peppers, onions, pimentos, garlic, and claim juice

Paella Con Vegetales Para Uno

$17.00

Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with eggplant, artichole hearts, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, black olives, onions, peppers, garlic, and seasoned with curry

Paella Con Vegetales Para Dos

$33.00

Yellow rice cooked in a cast iron skillet with eggplant, artichole hearts, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, black olives, onions, peppers, garlic, and seasoned with curry

E.B. Grill

Pollo A La Parilla

$17.00

A half chicken, marinated in E.B's marination. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.

Bistec A La Parilla

$27.00

Seasoned (10oz choice grade) ribeye steak, fully cooked with a side of tomato criolla sauce. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.

Verduras A La Parilla

$17.00

Charbroiled squash, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, peppers, and onions. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.

Chuletas De Cerdo A La Parilla

$18.00

Two center cut pork chops with a side of a tomato criolla. Served with a side of yellow rice and black beans.

Salmon A La Parilla

$19.00

Salmon with a tomato criolla sauce on the side. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Tilapia A La Parilla

$19.00

Tilapia served with a side of criolla sauxe. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Cuban Sandwiches

El Cubano

$14.00

Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread

Ropa Vieja Cubano

$15.50

Brisket, bell pepper, and onions sauteed together with our red ropa vieja sauce and melted monterey Jack cheese on Cuban bread.

Reuben Cubano

$14.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast , swiss cheese, Cuban Coleslaw, pickles, and Cuban dressing on Cuban bread.

Bistec Cubano

$15.50

Strips of marinated beef, monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, and Cuban dressing on Cuban bread.

Chorizo Cubano

$15.50

Sauteed smoked Spanish sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, Cuban dressing and brown mustard on Cuban bread.

Veggie Cubano

$14.00

Grilled vegatables, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese and Cuban dressing on Cuban bread.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Con Queso

$10.00

With cheese only

Quesadilla Con Pollo

$14.00

With cheese and chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions

Quesadilla Con Frijoles

$12.00

With cheese, black beans, and sour cream

Quesadilla Con Bistec

$15.00

With cheese, strips of marinated beef, grilled onions, peppers, and sour cream

Quesadilla Con Maiz y Jalapenos

$12.00

With cheese, grilled corn, jalapenos, sour cream, and green onions

Quesadilla Con Camarones

$16.00

With cheese and sauteed fresh shrimp

Quesadilla Con Chorizo

$16.00

With cheese, Spanish sausage, roasted red peppers, and onions

Quesadilla Con Verduras

$14.00

With cheese and assorted grilled vegetables

Quesadilla Con Espinaca

$13.00

With cheese, fresh spinach, and red onions

Quesadilla Con Espinaca y Camarones

$18.00

With cheese, fresh spinach, red onions, and fresh sauteed shrimp

Quesadilla Con Cerdo

$15.00

With cheese, smoked pulled pork, grilled onions, peppers, and sour cream

Tacos

2 Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Beef Tacos

$13.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled marinated beef strips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Beef Tacos

$16.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled marinated beef strips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Pork Tacos

$13.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled pork, lettice, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with Yellow rice and black beans

3 Pork Tacos

$16.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled pork, lettuce tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

3 Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Salmon Tacos

$14.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

3 Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Tilapia Tacos

$14.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned tilapia lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

3 Tilapia Tacos

$17.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled seasoned tilapia lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs, topped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Veggie Tacos

$13.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled squash, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and pimentos, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and a mojo-mustard sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled squash, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, peppers and pimentos, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and a mojo-mustard sauce. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Chicken taco a La cart

$4.50

Beef taco a La cart

$4.50

Pork taco a La cart

$4.50

Tilapia taco a la cart

$5.00

Salmon taco a La cart

$5.00

Shrimp taco a la cart

$5.00

Veggie taco a la cart

$4.50

Enchiladas

2 Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Pork Enchiladas

$13.00

White corn tortillas filled with smoked pulled pork, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Pork Enchiladas

$16.00

White corn tortillas filled with smoked pulled pork, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Beef Enchiladas

$13.00

White corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Beef Enchiladas

$16.00

White corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Salmon Enchiladas

$14.00

White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled salmon covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Salmon Enchiladas

$17.00

White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled salmon covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Tilapia Enchiladas

$14.00

White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled tilapia covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

3 Tilapia Enchiladas

$17.00

White corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled tilapia covered with our chipotle ancho chilli tomato sauce, topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

2 Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

3 Cheese Enchiladas

$16.00

2 Veggie enchiladas

$13.00

3 Veggie Enchiladas

$16.00

E.B. Specials

Ropa Vieja

$17.00

Angus beef brisket, onions, and bell peppers are sauteed with the red Ropa vieja sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, and two pieces of maduros.

Vaca Frita

$17.00

Angus beef brisket and onions are sauteed with E.B.'s seasoning. Served with white rice, black beans, and two pieces of maduros.

E.B. Grilled shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp, onions, and zucchini are sauteed with E.B.'s seasoning. Served with ywllow rice and black beans.

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.00

A half chicken cooked in a cast iron skillet with yellow rice, white white, paprika, tomatoes, onions, peppers, pimentos, garlic, and cilantro.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, black beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream tolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Beef Wrap

$13.00

Marinated beef cooked in tomatoes and onions, black beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream tolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Pork Wrap

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork cooked in tomatoes and onions, black beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream tolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Grilled fresh shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Grilled salmon lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs and grilled corn with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno sour cream rolled in a warm flour torilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Tilapia Wrap

$14.00

Grilled tilapia lightly battered in cuban dressing with corn chip crumbs and grilled corn with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeno sour cream rolled in a warm flour torilla. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids beef strips

$6.00

Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Kids Taco

$4.50

Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Kids Enchilada

$4.00

Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Sides

Yellow Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Fries

$4.50

Sour cream

$1.50

Jalapeno Sour Cream

$1.50

Garlic Sauce

$1.50

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Whole Avocado

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Shrimp

$1.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Grilled veggies

$3.00

Pickled jalapeño

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00

Serranos

$1.00

Mussels

$0.75

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Churros a la Mode

$6.50

Apple Bread Pudding Pie a la Mode

$6.50

Ice cream

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Fresh Limeade

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Topo Chico

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Grapefruit juice

$3.50

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$10.00

Kettle One Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Cartavio

$19.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Parrot Bay Cocunut Rum

$8.00

Velho Barreiro Cachaca

$7.50

Peach

$4.00

Kahlua

$8.50

Jimador Resposado

$8.00

Tres Generaciones

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Demetrio Silver

$13.50

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels No.7

$9.00

Dewars White label

$9.00

Glenlivet

$18.00

Macallan

$18.00

Makers

$10.00

Baileys

$8.50

Cocktails

Texas Margarita

$13.50

Skinny Margarita

$10.50

Texas Skinny Margarita

$13.50

Strawberry Margarita

$10.50

Mango Margarita

$10.50

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$10.50

Frozen Mango Margarita

$10.50

Mojito

$10.50

Strawberry Mojito

$11.50

Mango Mojito

$11.50

Caipirinha

$9.50

Strawberry Caipirinha

$10.50

Mango Caiprinha

$10.50

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Green tea

$12.50

Expresso Martini

$12.50

Tequila Sunrise

$10.50

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

High Noon

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Pinacolada

$10.00

Michelada

$9.00

Paloma

$10.50

Beer

DRT Dos Equis

$5.00

DRT Miller Lite

$5.00

DRT Shiner Bock

$5.00

DRT Negra Modelo

$5.00

Large Dos Equis

$10.00

Large Miller lite

$10.00

Large Shiner bock

$10.00

Large Negra Modelo

$10.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Lite

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Wine

GLS The Pinot Project

$12.00

GLS Quinto Malbec

$12.00

GLS Novecento Malbec

$6.00

GLS Novecento Cabernet

$6.00

GLS H3

$11.00

E.B. Sangria

$10.00

BTL The Pinot Project

$38.00

BTL Quinto Malbec

$38.00

BTL Novecento Malbec

$22.00

BTL Novecento Cabernet

$22.00

BTL H3

$35.00

GLS NICA Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Shannon ridge Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Novecento Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Perlita Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Processo

$12.00

GLS Le Vesant

$8.00

BTL NICA Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Shannon ridge Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Novecento Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Perlita Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Capriccio Novecento

$35.00

BTL Processo

$38.00

BTL Le Vesant

$28.00

Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.50

Cortadito

$3.50

Expresso

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Different categories of Latin entrees!

Website

Location

6505 W Park Blvd,Ste 136, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

