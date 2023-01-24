  • Home
  • /
  • Plano
  • /
  • Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Gourmet Kitchen 6509 West Park Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

6509 West Park Boulevard

Plano, TX 75093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shots

Bacardi Rum

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Cruzun Rum

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$8.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Resposado

$13.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Green Tea shot

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Herradura Tequila

$10.00

Hypnotic

$9.00

Jack Daniel Honey

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

Peach Crown

$11.00

Peach Me Shot

$12.00

Peach Crown , Pineapple Juice, splash of Peach Tea

Rainbow Shot

$20.00

Strawberry Patch Shot

$11.00

MELON, RUM,PINEAPPLE JUICE, STRAWBERRY PUREE

The Princess Shot

$13.00

VODKA, WATERMELON PUCKER, SOUR MIX , JAMESON

Tito's

$9.00

Red Wine

$10.00Out of stock

Smooth Robust blind really Silky like a pinot Noir mixed with Malbec

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Smooth with A Hint of Apple

White Tea Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00
D'UssE'

D'UssE'

$13.00
NYAK

NYAK

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Apple Martini

$11.00

Apple Pucker, Vodka, sweet& sour mix. It's crisp and cold mixed with wonderful flavors giving it a fresh juicy Apple feel

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Light Rum, Dark Rum, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, PineApple Juice. The Feel of a Island Breeze Leaving you with a Tasty Treat

Blackberry Margarita

$13.00

Black Berry Puree, sweet & Sour, Triple sec., Lime Juice, Tequila. Refreshing Flavors leaving you wanting more a mix of sweetness Hint of Sour

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire sauce, Lime and Lemon Juice. With a Spicy Rim..Gives you a Kick in The Right Direction With All The Enjoyable Ingredients!

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Light Rum, PineApple Juice, Blue Curaçao, Vodka, Sweet& Sour Mix....All the Wonderful Flavors Of The Beach . Light and Refreshing Not to Strong !

Chef G Thang

$13.00

Vodka, Limeade, Grand Marnier, sweet & Sour mix ... Gives A Good Bite, Not Sweet But Just The Right Feel

Dazzling Desire

$13.00

Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Raspberry Purée, Blue Curaçao, it's Amazing Twist of Sweet & Strong !! Gives you a Dazzling Feeling

Dominate Diamond

$13.00

Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purée, Bar Lemonade...Gives you All the Feels of Refreshing Strawberries...

Down South Lean

$18.00

Blue Curacao, strawberry puree, Grenadine, Tequila, Light Rum, lemon Juice, Grand Marnier... Its A Really Good mix Topped with A Sucker, Orange and Nice Juicy Cherry !!! It will leaving wanting to Down South Swing !! See Ya At The Swing

Hurricane Margarita

$16.00

Tequila, Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, OJ, Grenadine... it's A really Good mix Between Margarita It takes You to TOP

Jacked Up Tea

$12.00

Jack Honey & Our Signature Peach Tea !! Topped with a Peach It's a Really Good mix of our Peach Tea !!!

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Vodka, Lime Juice , Sweet & Sour, Triple Sec., And Nice Sugar Rim!!

Long Island

$13.00

Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec.,Bar Lemonade and Top with Coke!!! It Gives You a Long Lasting Refreshing Feeling!!

Oh S!#%

$15.00

Vodka, Limeade, Guava Purée , PineApple Juice... Its A Not so Sweet Drink Gives you that Hint of Guava & PineApple !! Make u want to say OH Sh!+...

OLD FASHION

$15.00

Bourbon, sugar Cube, Bitters, Black Cherry and a orange.... It's A nice Wind Down to the Day !!

Pucker Punch

$12.00

Deep Eddys Lemon , Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour, Grenadine, Top with Red Cream Soda... It's such A Refresher!!

Regular Margarita Frozen

$14.00

Our Good House Made Margarita!!! With the Best Limes taste !

Regular Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka, Limeade, Sweet & Sour , Simple syrup, Topped with Ginger Beer!!! Very Refreshing Taste Won't Disappoint

SIDECAR

$12.00

Hennessy, Lemon Juice , Grand Marnier, Peach Schnapps, and Splash of Lime Soda !! P

Sparkling Punch

$13.00

TEQUILA, WATERMELON PUCKER, WATERMELON JUICE, RASPBERRY PUREE

Strawberry Hennessey

$18.00

Hennessy, Strawberry Purée, Lime Juice and Slight Twist. It's a Very pretty Drink but yet Gives the Perfect Twist To Hennessy

SWEET PICKLE

$14.00

RUM, VODKA, GRENADINE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, OJ , BLUE CURACAO

The Big Apple

$11.00

CRANBERRY JUICE, APPLE PUCKER, CROWN APPLE

Top Shelf Margarita Rocks

$15.00

Watermelon Tini

$11.00

Watermelon pucker, vodka ,Sweet& Sour

Blue Hennessy

$18.00

Hennessy , Peach Schnapps , sweet& sour

Dirty Martini

$13.00

Mind Reader

1 Tear

$50.00

2 Tear

$75.00

3 Tear

$125.00

Beers

Medello

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

IPA Emerial Voodoo 13.2%

$9.00

Cali Squeeze

$7.00

Manhattan IPA 7%

$8.00

Flavors

Strawberry purée

$1.00

Peach Purée

$1.00

Mango purée

$1.00

Raspberry purée

$1.00

Birthday Drinks

Birthday rainbow shots

Malibu rum

Deep eddy lemon

Deep Eddys

Margarita Ville Tequila

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6509 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Straws
orange starNo Reviews
6509 W. Park Blvd #425 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Mama's Daughter's Diner- Plano- W. Park Blvd.
orange star4.0 • 748
6509 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
3400 E. Hebron Parkway Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
orange star4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Midway Road, Suite A Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston