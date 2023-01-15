Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Vine Market 1804 K Ave

No reviews yet

1804 K Ave

Plano, TX 75074

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Shawarma Wrap
Mixed Shawarma Platter
Fries

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.49

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$8.49

Mixed Shawarma Wrap

$8.49

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Smokey D's Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Gyro Wrap

$8.49

Green Vine Burger

$10.99

Chicken Shish Tawook Wrap

$7.99

Kofta Kabob Wrap

$7.99

Beef Kabob Wrap

$8.99

Lamb Tenderloin Wrap

$9.99

Platters

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$11.99

Beef Shawarma Platter

$11.99

Mixed Shawarma Platter

$11.99

Gyro Platter

$11.99

Falafel Platter

$9.99

Chicken Shish Tawook Platter

$14.99

Kofta Kabob Platter

$14.99

Beef Kabob Platter

$16.99

Lamb Tenderloin Platter

$18.99

Smokey D's Brisket Platter

$14.49

Lunch Special

$12.99

Smokey D's Brisket (Half pound)

$14.99

Smokey D's Brisket (One pound)

$29.99

Chicken Shawarma (Half pound)

$8.49

Chicken Shawarma (One pound)

$17.99

Beef Shawarma (Half Pound)

$8.49

Beef Shawarma (One Pound)

$17.99

Gyro (Half Pound)

$8.49

Gyro (One Pound)

$17.99

Chicken Shish Tawook Skewer

$6.00

Kofta Kabob Skewer

$6.00

Beef Kabob Skewer

$7.00

Lamb Tenderloin Skewer

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Large Fries

$6.99

Falafel (5 pcs)

$4.99

5 pcs falafel comes with complimentary tahini sauce

Lunch Special

Mansaf

$16.99

Sodas

Soda Can 12oz

$1.00

Soda bottle 20oz

$1.89

Coke 500 ml

$1.99

Rani Soda

$1.49

Al-Reef Soda

$0.89

Jarritos

$1.09

Barbican / Laziza

$1.99

Mexican Soda 300 ml

$1.49

Mexican Soda 500 ml

$1.99

Water

Water bottle 12oz

$1.00

Devine water

$0.69

Dasani 1 Liter

$1.89

Evian water 500 ml

$1.69

Dasani 16oz

$1.29

Smart Water 33.8 oz

$2.49

Smart Water 20 oz

$1.79

Ozarka Sport

$0.89

Life Water 20 oz

$1.69

Life Water squeeze

$1.79

Life Water 1 Liter

$2.29

Richard Rainwater

$1.49

Gen Z Water

$2.49

Core Water 20 oz

$1.49

Core Water 30.4 fl oz

$2.29

Vitamin water

$1.79

Sparkling Drinks

Topo Chico 12 oz

$1.29

Mayawell / Ollipop

$2.99

Uludag

$0.99

Runa

$2.69

Sultan Drinks

$1.39

Coffee

Starbucks espresso

$2.49

Starbucks energy

$3.29

Peet's coffee

$2.99

La colombe coffee

$3.45

Dunkin

$2.69

Iced Tea & Refreshers

Bai

$1.99

Arizona Iced Tea 23oz

$0.99

Namai

$1.29

Snapple 16oz

$1.69

Zevia Tea

$1.75

Zyn

$3.29

Steaz iced tea

$1.99

Hemani Basil seed

$0.69

Zyka Basil seed

$1.29

POM Tea

$1.99

Yogurt Drink

Dana Yogurt drink

$2.49

Arz yogurt drink

$1.99

Kaorun yogurt drink

$1.99

Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.29

Yerba Mate

$2.99

Yerba Mate Sparkling

$2.69

Monster

$2.19

Bing

$2.29

Powerade

$1.29

Juice

Cali Garden

$0.99

POM 16 oz

$5.49

POM 8 oz

$2.99

Kuii juice

$1.99

Tamek

$0.89

Suja juice

$3.99

Suja shots

$2.99

Coconut Drinks

Kuii coconut 8 oz

$1.75

Kuii coconut 16 oz

$2.79

Foco Coconut Juice

$1.99

Vita Coco

$3.29

Vita Coco w/ pulp

$2.49

Sweets/Desserts/Cakes

Cupcakes

$1.99

David's Cookies

$1.99

Specialty mini cakes

$4.69

Banana Bread

$1.69

Lemon Bar

$1.99

Brownies

$1.99

Macaroon

$1.79

Cannoli

$0.75

Cake Cones

$1.99

Cake Balls

$1.09

Savory Pies & Bread

Ackawi Cheese Pie

$4.49

Zat'ar Pie

$3.49

Zat'ar & Ackawi Cheese Mix Pie

$3.99

Sfeeha (Meat) Pie

$4.99

Mini Ackawi Cheese Pie

$1.69

Mini Sfeeha (Meat) Pie

$1.69

Mini Za'tar Pie

$1.29

Spinach Feta Croissant

$3.49

Spinach Pie

$3.29

Spinach Feta Pie

$3.99

Salads

Tabbouleh Salad

$4.49

Arabic Cucumber Salad

$2.49

Chicken Salad

$5.99

Large Dips

Hummus

$3.99+

Baba Ghanoush

$3.99+

Garlic Sauce

$3.49

Shatta (Hot) Sauce

$2.29

Tzatziki Sauce

$3.29

Ready-made Sandwiches/Meals

Rotisserie Chicken

$9.99

Half Chicken w/ Rice

$8.99

Wings

$7.99

Half chicken/beef sandiwch

$3.99

Deli Sandwich

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Green Vine Market is your destination for authentic Middle-Eastern food! From shawarma sandwiches to grilled marinated meats, you're in for a flavorful experience! Can't eat meat, no problem! Our signature falafel, unique salads and creamy dips will take your mouth on a flavor tour!

Website

Location

1804 K Ave, Plano, TX 75074

Directions

