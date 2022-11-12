  • Home
Sabaidee - PROSPER 1111 S Preston Rd #20

No reviews yet

1111 S Preston Rd #20

Prosper, TX 75078

Popular Items

#10 Pad Thai

Shareables

#1 Meatballs

#1 Meatballs

$5.99

Beef Meatballs serve on a stick. Served with crushed peanuts and sweet chili sauce.

#2 Crispy Veggie Rolls (5 pieces)

#2 Crispy Veggie Rolls (5 pieces)

$5.99

Homemade deep-fried veggie rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.

#3 Heavenly Beef Jerky

#3 Heavenly Beef Jerky

$8.99
#4 Sabaidee Wings

#4 Sabaidee Wings

$9.99

Chicken Wings topped with garlic flakes and served with sweet and sour sauce.

#5 Sabaidee Riblets

#5 Sabaidee Riblets

$9.99

Fried pork short riblets topped with fried garlic flakes.

#6 Lao Spicy Sausage

#6 Lao Spicy Sausage

$9.99

Ground pork sausage links mixed with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.

#7 Papaya Salad

#7 Papaya Salad

$9.99

Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with tomatoes in our homemade papaya salad sauce serve with cabbage.

#8 Chicken Larb Salad

#8 Chicken Larb Salad

$10.99

Ground chicken, red onions, cilantro, mint and lettuce with homemade lime dressing.

#9 Crispy Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)

#9 Crispy Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)

$10.99

Minced chicken or tofu with cilantro, crispy coconut rice, green onion and peanuts. Served with lettuce.

Noodles

#10 Pad Thai

#10 Pad Thai

$11.99

Fresh thin rice noodle with eggs, scallion, beansprout, crushed peanuts and our homemade sauce.

#11 Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )

#11 Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )

$11.99

Stir fried flat noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.

#12 Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles (Pad See Ew)

#12 Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles (Pad See Ew)

$11.99

Fresh flat rice noodle with eggs, broccoli, and carrots in sweetened soy sauce.

#13 Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

#13 Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

$11.99

Rice

#14 Lao Fried Rice

#14 Lao Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.

#15 Basil Fried Rice

#15 Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.

Stir Fry

#16 Basil Stir Fry (Krapow)

#16 Basil Stir Fry (Krapow)

$11.99

Bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil ad kaffir lime leaves, in our homemade Thai basil sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.

#17 Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

#17 Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.99

Curry

#18 Red Curry

#18 Red Curry

$11.99

Red curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves. Serve with Jasmine Rice.

#19 Panang Curry

#19 Panang Curry

$11.99
#20 Yellow Curry

#20 Yellow Curry

$11.99

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, topped with fried shallots. Served with jasmine rice.

Soups

#21 Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

#21 Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$9.99

Creamy coconut based soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallion served with jasmine rice.

#22 Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

#22 Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

$9.99

Lemongrass soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions served with jasmine rice.

Sides

Sticky Rice

$3.99

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Bang Bang Sauce

$1.60

Sabaidee's favorite sauce with lime juice, garlics and fresh chili pepper.

Fried Egg

$1.75

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.85

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Chili Oil

$0.99

Thin Rice Noodles

$2.00

Glass Noodles

$2.00

Siracha

$0.85

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99
Lao Iced Coffee

Lao Iced Coffee

$3.99

Fresh Coconut

$3.99

Water

$1.75
Roasted Coconut Juice

Roasted Coconut Juice

$3.50Out of stock
Tamarind

Tamarind

$3.50Out of stock
Mango Nectar

Mango Nectar

$3.50Out of stock
Lychee

Lychee

$3.50Out of stock
Sugar cane

Sugar cane

$3.50Out of stock

Lipton Green Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Desserts

Sweet Rice

$4.99

Joy Macaroon Ice Cream

$7.50

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.99

Starter

Meatballs

$45.00+

Egg Rolls

$45.00+

Lao Spicy Sausage

$65.00

Heavenly Beef Jerky

$65.00

Sabaidee Wings

$65.00

Sabaidee Short Riblets

$75.00

Green Papaya Salad

$75.00

Chicken Larb Slad

$75.00

Crispy Rice Wrap

$50.00+

Sticky Rice

$35.00

Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

$50.00+

Drunken Noodles

$50.00+

Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles

$50.00+

Lao Fried Rice

$50.00+

Basil Fried Rice

$50.00+

Basil Stir Fry

$50.00+

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$50.00+

Glass Noodles

Soups and Curries

Red Curry

$60.00

Yellow Curry

$60.00

Panang Curry

$60.00

Coconut Soup

$60.00

Lemongrass Soup

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1111 S Preston Rd #20, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

