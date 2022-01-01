- Home
WISK am eatery
No reviews yet
111 S. Preston Road # 30
Prosper, TX 75078
South of the border
BURRI-SKITO
Slow cooked Brisket, Two cage free eggs, country style potatoes, Cheddar cheese, house salsa and refried beans wrapped in white or wheat flour tortillas. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans
BURRI_TZO
Seasoned Chorizo, two scrambled Cage free eggs, country style potatoes, cheddar cheese, house salsa, and drizzled with refried black beans. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans
BREAKFAST TACOS
Three soft corn tacos, drizzled with black beans, two scrambled Cage free eggs, bacon bits, Cotija cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sliced avocado, and Avocado ranch dressing. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two Cage free eggs any style, piled high on soft corn tortillas, Chorizo, Pico De Gallo, Cotija cheese, sliced avocado, Jalapeños, and drizzled with Cilantro lime. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans
Specialty Corner
MEATLOVER SKILLET
Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, Sausage, cheddar cheese, drizzled with sour cream, & Cilantro lime dressing, two Cage free eggs on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.
SKILLET HASH
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, blend of Monterey & Cheddar cheese, drizzled with sour cream, Chipotle Aioli, two cage free eggs, on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.
VEGGIE SKILLET
Spinach, mix of sweet peppers, diced onion, mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes, drizzled with Pesto sauce, two Cage free eggs, on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.
ITALIAN SKILLET
Seasoned Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onion, cherry tomatoes, Mozzarella, two Cage free eggs, drizzled with Pesto sauce. two Cage free eggs, on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.
EGGS & HASH
Slow cooked corned beef brisket mixed with fresh diced potatoes, two Cage free eggs, choice of one side, and opened face biscuit and cream gravy.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Special breaded Cutlet, smothered with cream gravy, two Cage free eggs. Served with choice of potatoes, or fresh fruits, or Grits, and choice of bread.
Benedicts
FLORENTINE BENEDICT
Crisp apple wood smoked bacon, two poached Cage free eggs, fresh spinach, and grilled tomatoes topped with hollandaise sauce on grilled Fluffy English muffin
TRADITIONAL BENEDICT
Smoked pit ham, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, on grilled fluffy English muffin.
SMASHED BENNY
Smashed avocado, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, on grilled fluffy English muffin, garnished with shaved parmesan and sun-dried tomatoes.
BRISKET BENNY
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce on grilled fluffy English muffin.
SALMON BENNY
Smoked Atlantic salmon, fresh spinach, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce on top a grilled fluffy English muffin, and garnished with diced red onion and Capers
Style free eggs
CLASSIC BREAKFAST
Two Cage free eggs any style, choice of three slices apple wood bacon , or two sausage patties, or two sausage links, or sliced smoked pit ham, or turkey bacon, or turkey sausage patties. Served with Choice of potatoes, or grits, or fresh fruits, and bread.
EARLY BIRD
One Cage free eggs any style, choice of three slices apple wood bacon , or two sausage patties, or two sausage links, or sliced smoked pit ham, or turkey bacon, or turkey sausage patties. Served with Choice of potatoes, or grits, or fresh fruits, and bread.
STEAK & EGGS
Special cut 8 oz Steak, served with two eggs any style.
EGG MUFFIN SANDWICH
Two Cage free eggs any style, served with smoked apple wood bacon, or sausage patty, ham, and sliced American cheese, on fluffy English muffin, served with choice of potatoes.
Omeletes
GREEK OMELET
Three Cage free eggs, fresh diced tomato, spinach, Kalamata black olive, and Feta cheese.
CHILI OMELET
Three Cage free eggs, homestyle beef chili, topped with cheddar cheese & Monterey jack.
WESTERN OMELET
Three Cage free eggs, diced smoked pit ham, mix peppers, and diced onion, topped with cheddar cheese.
HAM & CHEESE OMELET
Three cage free eggs, diced smoked pit ham, topped with cheddar cheese.
VEGGIE OMELETTE
Three Cage free eggs, fresh sliced mushrooms, mix peppers, and diced onion, topped with Mozzarella cheese.
Healthy choice
AVOCA & TOAST
Multi Grain wheat toasted with extra virgin olive oil, Smashed avocado, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, red onion, sun-dried tomato, side of honey jam, and two Cage free egg any style
SALMON & TOAST
Smoked Atlantic salmon served on an open face toasted Multi grain wheat bread with cream cheese spread, arugula, and topped with two Cage free egg any style
GRANOLA PARFAIT
Vanilla yogurt, fresh sliced strawberries, fresh blueberries, and roasted granola drizzled with berries sauce.
OATMEAL
Fresh cooked oatmeal, served with fresh sliced strawberries, pecan pieces, and brown sugar
Stylish dishes
MORNING RISE PANCAKE
Three mighty pancakes, served with hot syrup and butter.
BELGIAN WAFFLE
Made from our own recipe passed down through the generations, served with hot syrup and butter.
FAMOUS FRENCH TOAST
Thick brioche bread dipped in our special French batter, sprinkled with powder sugar, served with hot syrup and butter.
3 Pcs SWEDISH CREPE
Three stuffed crepes filled with cream cheese, sprinkled with powder sugar. add strawberries, blueberries and berries sauce for an additional $1.99 ea.
FRENCH TOAST GOODNESS
Special and unique dish on the menu, Stuffed brioche French toast filled with cream cheese, topped worth fresh strawberries & Blueberries, drizzled with berries sauce.
FRIED CHICKEN N' WAFFLE
Our buttermilk premium all natural chicken tenders pilled high on Belgium waffle, served with hot syrup and butter.
BURGERS
FAMOUS CHEESE BURGER
Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or house salad
SWISS & MUSHROOM BURGER
Fresh 1/2 lb. Angus beef served on top of brioche bun, topped with sautéed fresh mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.
BLEU BURGER
Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & crumbled blue cheese,, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.
CHICKEN BURGER
All natural grilled chicken breast of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Cilantro lime dressing. Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.
GARDEN BURGER
Plant based ingredients, this juicy mouthwatering burger satisfies like beef, served with smashed avocado, arugula, tomato, red onion, drizzled with pesto sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.
SALAD & MORE
CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD
Mixed greens, Cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, shaved parmesan, topped with slices of marinated grilled chicken breast.
COBB SALAD
Mix greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, deli turkey, crumbled blue cheese, bacon bits, and boiled egg.
SPRING SALAD
Mixed greens, Arugula, Feta cheese, sliced almonds, fresh strawberries, and Craisins.
CHICKEN DELIGHT
Grilled marinated chicken breast, served with cottage cheese, Arugula, and fresh sliced strawberries.
SPECIALTY SAND
HAM & CHEESE MELT
Thinly sliced smoked pit ham, Gruyere Swiss cheese, served hot on multi grain wheat toast, topped with MORNAY sauce and shaved parmesan.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Sliced Rib Eye meat, onion, mix peppers, and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese, mayo on grilled Hoagie bun.
FRENCH DIP
Sliced roast beef piled high on grilled Hoagie bun, Gruyere Swiss cheese, and grilled onion
PATTY MELT
Fresh 1/2 lb. Angus beef sautéed onion, American cheese between two slices of Rye bread.
CLASSIC BLT
Apple wood Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, and Mayo on white toast.
TRIPLE DECKER
Apple wood smoked bacon, freshly sliced ham, deli turkey breast, tomato, Monterrey jack cheese, Mayo on white toast.
CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP
Premium marinated grilled chicken breast, served with sliced avocado, Arugula, drizzled with avocado ranch dressing, wrapped with your choice of white or wheat wrap.
Kids corner
MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE
Mickey mouse happy face with a choice of two sliced apple wood smoked bacon, or one sausage patty, or one sausage link
KIDS BREAKFAST
One Cage free egg any style, with choice of two slices apple wood bacon, or sausage patty, or sausage link, served with Hash brown and one slice toast
GRILLED CHEESE
Slices of American cheese served between two toasted brioche bread, and French fries
CHICKEN STRIPS
Our buttermilk fried premium chicken tenders, served with French fries and side of cream gravy.
Sides & small plates
TWO Biscuits & sausage gravy
Two large buttermilk biscuits topped with cream gravy., or add sausage for an additional $ 1.99
Glazed Bacon
Our signature apple wood smoker bacon baked to perfection with cayenne pepper, brown sugar , and black peppers then coated with maple syrup.
100% Maple Syrup
French Fries
Fried Okra
BEVERAGES
MEAT Boosters
CHEESE Boosters
SWEET Boosters
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OL
Espresso & More
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:10 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:10 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:10 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:10 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in & Enjoy our signature dishes
111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper, TX 75078