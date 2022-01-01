Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

WISK am eatery

111 S. Preston Road # 30

Prosper, TX 75078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CLASSIC BREAKFAST
MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE
MORNING RISE PANCAKE

South of the border

BURRI-SKITO

BURRI-SKITO

$12.64

Slow cooked Brisket, Two cage free eggs, country style potatoes, Cheddar cheese, house salsa and refried beans wrapped in white or wheat flour tortillas. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans

BURRI_TZO

BURRI_TZO

$12.75

Seasoned Chorizo, two scrambled Cage free eggs, country style potatoes, cheddar cheese, house salsa, and drizzled with refried black beans. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans

BREAKFAST TACOS

BREAKFAST TACOS

$12.42

Three soft corn tacos, drizzled with black beans, two scrambled Cage free eggs, bacon bits, Cotija cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sliced avocado, and Avocado ranch dressing. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.08

Two Cage free eggs any style, piled high on soft corn tortillas, Chorizo, Pico De Gallo, Cotija cheese, sliced avocado, Jalapeños, and drizzled with Cilantro lime. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans

Specialty Corner

MEATLOVER SKILLET

MEATLOVER SKILLET

$14.62

Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, Sausage, cheddar cheese, drizzled with sour cream, & Cilantro lime dressing, two Cage free eggs on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.

SKILLET HASH

SKILLET HASH

$15.39

Slow cooked corned beef brisket, blend of Monterey & Cheddar cheese, drizzled with sour cream, Chipotle Aioli, two cage free eggs, on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.

VEGGIE SKILLET

VEGGIE SKILLET

$13.19

Spinach, mix of sweet peppers, diced onion, mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes, drizzled with Pesto sauce, two Cage free eggs, on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.

ITALIAN SKILLET

ITALIAN SKILLET

$14.62

Seasoned Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, onion, cherry tomatoes, Mozzarella, two Cage free eggs, drizzled with Pesto sauce. two Cage free eggs, on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.

EGGS & HASH

EGGS & HASH

$14.29

Slow cooked corned beef brisket mixed with fresh diced potatoes, two Cage free eggs, choice of one side, and opened face biscuit and cream gravy.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$16.27

Special breaded Cutlet, smothered with cream gravy, two Cage free eggs. Served with choice of potatoes, or fresh fruits, or Grits, and choice of bread.

Benedicts

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$14.62

Crisp apple wood smoked bacon, two poached Cage free eggs, fresh spinach, and grilled tomatoes topped with hollandaise sauce on grilled Fluffy English muffin

TRADITIONAL BENEDICT

TRADITIONAL BENEDICT

$14.18

Smoked pit ham, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, on grilled fluffy English muffin.

SMASHED BENNY

SMASHED BENNY

$13.08

Smashed avocado, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, on grilled fluffy English muffin, garnished with shaved parmesan and sun-dried tomatoes.

BRISKET BENNY

BRISKET BENNY

$15.28

Slow cooked corned beef brisket, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce on grilled fluffy English muffin.

SALMON BENNY

SALMON BENNY

$17.59

Smoked Atlantic salmon, fresh spinach, two poached Cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce on top a grilled fluffy English muffin, and garnished with diced red onion and Capers

Style free eggs

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

$13.10

Two Cage free eggs any style, choice of three slices apple wood bacon , or two sausage patties, or two sausage links, or sliced smoked pit ham, or turkey bacon, or turkey sausage patties. Served with Choice of potatoes, or grits, or fresh fruits, and bread.

EARLY BIRD

EARLY BIRD

$12.09

One Cage free eggs any style, choice of three slices apple wood bacon , or two sausage patties, or two sausage links, or sliced smoked pit ham, or turkey bacon, or turkey sausage patties. Served with Choice of potatoes, or grits, or fresh fruits, and bread.

STEAK & EGGS

$20.12

Special cut 8 oz Steak, served with two eggs any style.

EGG MUFFIN SANDWICH

EGG MUFFIN SANDWICH

$11.65

Two Cage free eggs any style, served with smoked apple wood bacon, or sausage patty, ham, and sliced American cheese, on fluffy English muffin, served with choice of potatoes.

Omeletes

GREEK OMELET

GREEK OMELET

$13.74

Three Cage free eggs, fresh diced tomato, spinach, Kalamata black olive, and Feta cheese.

CHILI OMELET

CHILI OMELET

$13.52

Three Cage free eggs, homestyle beef chili, topped with cheddar cheese & Monterey jack.

WESTERN OMELET

WESTERN OMELET

$14.25

Three Cage free eggs, diced smoked pit ham, mix peppers, and diced onion, topped with cheddar cheese.

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$13.10

Three cage free eggs, diced smoked pit ham, topped with cheddar cheese.

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$13.10

Three Cage free eggs, fresh sliced mushrooms, mix peppers, and diced onion, topped with Mozzarella cheese.

Healthy choice

AVOCA & TOAST

AVOCA & TOAST

$12.75

Multi Grain wheat toasted with extra virgin olive oil, Smashed avocado, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, red onion, sun-dried tomato, side of honey jam, and two Cage free egg any style

SALMON & TOAST

SALMON & TOAST

$15.17

Smoked Atlantic salmon served on an open face toasted Multi grain wheat bread with cream cheese spread, arugula, and topped with two Cage free egg any style

GRANOLA PARFAIT

GRANOLA PARFAIT

$8.79

Vanilla yogurt, fresh sliced strawberries, fresh blueberries, and roasted granola drizzled with berries sauce.

OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$7.47

Fresh cooked oatmeal, served with fresh sliced strawberries, pecan pieces, and brown sugar

Stylish dishes

MORNING RISE PANCAKE

MORNING RISE PANCAKE

$8.88

Three mighty pancakes, served with hot syrup and butter.

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.67

Made from our own recipe passed down through the generations, served with hot syrup and butter.

FAMOUS FRENCH TOAST

FAMOUS FRENCH TOAST

$8.88

Thick brioche bread dipped in our special French batter, sprinkled with powder sugar, served with hot syrup and butter.

3 Pcs SWEDISH CREPE

3 Pcs SWEDISH CREPE

$8.88

Three stuffed crepes filled with cream cheese, sprinkled with powder sugar. add strawberries, blueberries and berries sauce for an additional $1.99 ea.

FRENCH TOAST GOODNESS

FRENCH TOAST GOODNESS

$13.67

Special and unique dish on the menu, Stuffed brioche French toast filled with cream cheese, topped worth fresh strawberries & Blueberries, drizzled with berries sauce.

FRIED CHICKEN N' WAFFLE

FRIED CHICKEN N' WAFFLE

$12.54

Our buttermilk premium all natural chicken tenders pilled high on Belgium waffle, served with hot syrup and butter.

BURGERS

FAMOUS CHEESE BURGER

FAMOUS CHEESE BURGER

$12.87

Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or house salad

SWISS & MUSHROOM BURGER

SWISS & MUSHROOM BURGER

$13.44

Fresh 1/2 lb. Angus beef served on top of brioche bun, topped with sautéed fresh mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and pickles, garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.

BLEU BURGER

BLEU BURGER

$13.44

Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & crumbled blue cheese,, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.

CHICKEN BURGER

CHICKEN BURGER

$12.87

All natural grilled chicken breast of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Cilantro lime dressing. Fresh 1.2 lb. Angus beef on top of brioche bun & melted cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garnished with fried onion and Yum Yum Sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.

GARDEN BURGER

GARDEN BURGER

$14.82Out of stock

Plant based ingredients, this juicy mouthwatering burger satisfies like beef, served with smashed avocado, arugula, tomato, red onion, drizzled with pesto sauce. Choose one: French fries, or fried okra, or fresh house salad.

SALAD & MORE

CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD

CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD

$13.44

Mixed greens, Cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, shaved parmesan, topped with slices of marinated grilled chicken breast.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$12.30

Mix greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, deli turkey, crumbled blue cheese, bacon bits, and boiled egg.

SPRING SALAD

SPRING SALAD

$12.30

Mixed greens, Arugula, Feta cheese, sliced almonds, fresh strawberries, and Craisins.

CHICKEN DELIGHT

$11.97

Grilled marinated chicken breast, served with cottage cheese, Arugula, and fresh sliced strawberries.

SPECIALTY SAND

HAM & CHEESE MELT

HAM & CHEESE MELT

$13.08

Thinly sliced smoked pit ham, Gruyere Swiss cheese, served hot on multi grain wheat toast, topped with MORNAY sauce and shaved parmesan.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.44

Sliced Rib Eye meat, onion, mix peppers, and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese, mayo on grilled Hoagie bun.

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$13.44

Sliced roast beef piled high on grilled Hoagie bun, Gruyere Swiss cheese, and grilled onion

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$13.44

Fresh 1/2 lb. Angus beef sautéed onion, American cheese between two slices of Rye bread.

CLASSIC BLT

CLASSIC BLT

$11.76

Apple wood Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, and Mayo on white toast.

TRIPLE DECKER

TRIPLE DECKER

$13.96

Apple wood smoked bacon, freshly sliced ham, deli turkey breast, tomato, Monterrey jack cheese, Mayo on white toast.

CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP

CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP

$13.85

Premium marinated grilled chicken breast, served with sliced avocado, Arugula, drizzled with avocado ranch dressing, wrapped with your choice of white or wheat wrap.

Kids corner

MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE

MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE

$7.74

Mickey mouse happy face with a choice of two sliced apple wood smoked bacon, or one sausage patty, or one sausage link

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS BREAKFAST

$8.43

One Cage free egg any style, with choice of two slices apple wood bacon, or sausage patty, or sausage link, served with Hash brown and one slice toast

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.43

Slices of American cheese served between two toasted brioche bread, and French fries

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.11

Our buttermilk fried premium chicken tenders, served with French fries and side of cream gravy.

Sides & small plates

TWO Biscuits & sausage gravy

TWO Biscuits & sausage gravy

$8.27

Two large buttermilk biscuits topped with cream gravy., or add sausage for an additional $ 1.99

Glazed Bacon

Glazed Bacon

$8.88

Our signature apple wood smoker bacon baked to perfection with cayenne pepper, brown sugar , and black peppers then coated with maple syrup.

100% Maple Syrup

$2.16

French Fries

$5.69

Fried Okra

$6.83

BEVERAGES

Coke

Coke

$3.41
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.41
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.41
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.41
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.32
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$4.00
English Breakfast Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

MEAT Boosters

THREE SLICES BACON

$4.88

SLICED HAM

$4.88

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.88

SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.88

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.88

TURKEY BACON

$4.88

VEGAN SAUSAGE

$4.88

Corned Beef Brisket UP

$3.30

TWO SLICES BACON

$3.98

VEGGIE Boosters

SPINACH

$1.71

TOMATOES

$1.71

REFRIED BLACK BEANS

$1.71

SLICED AVOCADO

$3.07

CHEESE Boosters

CHEDDAR CHEESE

$2.84

MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$2.84

COTIJA CHEESE

$2.84

GRUYERE SWISS

$2.84

SHAVED PARMESAN

$2.84

SWEET Boosters

Blueberries

$2.27

Strawberries

$2.27

Banana

$2.27

Banana & Nutella

$2.27

Berries Sauce

$2.27

Strawberry & Blueberry

$2.27

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OL

ULTRA MICH

$4.50

BISHOP CIDER

$4.50

WHITE CLAW- RASPERRY

$4.50

DALLAS BLONDER

$4.50

CARLSBURG

$5.50

WEIHENSTEPHIAN

$5.50

LTO

Waffle Special LTO

$12.00

French Toast Special LTO

$12.00

Brewed Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Almond milk

$1.00

Oat milk

$1.00

2 % Milk

Reg Milk

Espresso & More

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.00
DOPPIO

DOPPIO

$4.00

Americano

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Mocha

Mocha

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Pumpkin Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Almond milk

$1.00

Oat milk

$1.00

2 % Milk

Reg Milk

Tea N" More

Green tea

$3.00

English breakfast

$3.00

Chamomile tea

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Chai Tea

$3.00

Almond milk

$1.00

Oat milk

$1.00

2 % Milk

Reg Milk

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:10 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday7:10 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:10 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:10 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in & Enjoy our signature dishes

Website

Location

111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

