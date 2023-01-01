Mana Adda Indian Kitchen 2361 E University Dr, STE 90
2361 E University Dr, STE 90
Prosper, TX 75078
BIRYANI
- Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
Tender marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with aromatic spices.
- Mana Adda Chicken Boneless Biryani$13.99
Tender marinated boneless chicken and fragrant basmati rice, slow-cooked with aromatic spices.
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$14.99
Succulent chicken meets the tangy punch of gongura leaves, creating a zesty symphony atop fragrant basmati rice.
- Chicken Fry piece Biryani$14.99
Juicy, perfectly seasoned chicken fry pieces are layered with aromatic basmati rice, creating a delightful medley of textures and tastes.
- Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
Tender pieces of succulent goat meat are slow-cooked with fragrant basmati rice and an exquisite blend of handpicked spices.
- Gongura Goat Biryani$17.99
A tantalizing fusion of robust goat meat and the distinctive tang of gongura leaves. Slow-cooked to perfection with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices.
- Goat Fry Piece Biryani$18.99
Succulent pieces of goat meat, perfectly seasoned and fried to perfection, are layered with fragrant basmati rice to create a symphony of taste and texture.
- Goat Keema Biryani$18.99
Minced goat cooked with aromatic Indian spices and basmati rice.
- Lamb Biryani$17.99
Tender pieces of lamb, marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, are layered with fragrant basmati rice.
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
Succulent shrimp, marinated to perfection, are layered between aromatic basmati rice and a medley of handpicked spices.
- Fish Biryani$17.99
Tender, marinated fish is delicately layered between aromatic basmati rice, infused with a blend of signature spices.
- Egg Biryani$12.99
Hard-boiled eggs, infused with a medley of aromatic spices, are nestled between layers of fragrant basmati rice
- Gongura Egg Biryani$13.99
Hard-boiled eggs meet the tangy brilliance of gongura leaves, creating a tantalizing fusion atop fragrant basmati rice.
- Veg Biryani$12.99
Aromatic basmati rice, gently cooked with an assortment of garden-fresh vegetables and signature spices, creates a symphony of colors and tastes.
- Gongura Veg Biryani$13.99
Fragrant basmati rice is infused with the unique tanginess of sorrel leaves, creating a vibrant and flavorful base.
- Paneer Biryani$15.99
Cheese cubes marinated in yogurt & cooked with flavored rice.
- Paneer Gongura Biryani$15.99
Succulent cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) meet the tangy allure of gongura leaves, creating a delightful symphony atop fragrant basmati rice.
- Gutti Vankaya Biryani$14.99
Fragrant basmati rice is layered with small, whole eggplants that have been delicately stuffed with a blend of aromatic spices.
PULAO
- Mana Adda Chicken Bone-less Pulao$14.99
Tender pieces of boneless chicken, marinated in a harmonious blend of spices, are gently cooked with fragrant basmati rice.
- Gongura Chicken Pulao$14.99
Succulent pieces of chicken meet the unique tanginess of gongura leaves, creating a zesty symphony with fragrant basmati rice.
- Chicken Fry Piece Pulao$14.99
Succulent, marinated chicken fry pieces are gently combined with fragrant basmati rice, creating a delicious harmony of flavors and textures.
- Gongura Goat Pulao$17.99
Tender goat meat, slow-cooked to perfection, meets the distinctive tanginess of gongura leaves, creating a symphony of tastes atop fragrant basmati rice.
- Goat Fry Piece Pulao$17.99
Succulent goat fry pieces, marinated to perfection, are gently combined with fragrant basmati rice, creating a delightful symphony of flavors and textures.
- Goat Keema Pulao$18.99
Minced goat meat, infused with aromatic spices, is expertly combined with fragrant basmati rice to create a hearty and satisfying dish.
- Shrimp Pulao$17.99
A seafood sensation that marries the succulence of plump shrimp with fragrant basmati rice.
- Egg Pulao$12.99
Hard-boiled eggs, infused with aromatic spices, are gently nestled within fragrant basmati rice to create a comforting and flavorful dish.
- Gongura Egg Pulao$13.99
Hard-boiled eggs, seasoned to perfection, meet the tangy vibrancy of gongura leaves, creating a delightful fusion atop fragrant basmati rice.
- Veg Pulao$12.99
Fragrant basmati rice is artfully combined with a colorful medley of garden-fresh vegetables, creating a delightful harmony of flavors and textures.
- Gongura Veg Pulao$13.99
Fragrant basmati rice is paired with a colorful assortment of garden-fresh vegetables, elevated by the distinctive tanginess of gongura leaves.
- Paneer Pulao$15.99
A vegetarian delight that combines the lusciousness of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) with fragrant basmati rice.
- Paneer Gongura Pulao$15.99
Fragrant basmati rice is expertly paired with the velvety richness of paneer, and the unique tanginess of gongura leaves adds a distinctive twist.
- Gutti Vankaya Pulao$14.99
Fragrant basmati rice is skillfully combined with small, whole eggplants that have been delicately stuffed with a blend of aromatic spices.
INDO CHINESE
- Fried Rice$11.99
Fragrant jasmine rice is stir-fried to golden perfection, tossed with a colorful medley of crisp vegetables, tender pieces of protein (such as chicken, shrimp, goat or tofu), and a signature blend of Chinese sauces.
- Schezwan Fried Rice$12.99
Fragrant jasmine rice is expertly stir-fried with a dynamic blend of vibrant vegetables, succulent protein (chicken, goat, shrimp, or tofu), and our signature Schezwan sauce.
- Noodles$11.99
Paired with a colorful mix of crisp vegetables, your choice of protein (chicken, beef, or tofu), and our signature stir-fry sauce, each strand carries bold flavors of garlic, ginger, and soy. A delicious fusion that's both satisfying and savory.
- Schezwan Noodles$12.99
Expertly wok-tossed for the perfect texture, these noodles are infused with the bold and spicy flavors of Schezwan sauce. Tossed with a medley of vibrant vegetables and your choice of protein (chicken, shrimp, goat or tofu).
SNACKS
- Punugulu(10)$4.99
Bite-sized South Indian fritters made from a flavorful batter of fermented rice and urad dal, mixed with spices and fresh herbs.
- Onion Pakora$4.99
Thinly sliced onions are coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter, creating a crispy and flavorful exterior.
- Mirchi Bajji(4)$4.49
Large green chilies are dipped in a gram flour batter, generously spiced, and deep-fried to a golden crisp.
- Cut Mirchi$4.49
Slit green chilies are seasoned, coated in a gram flour batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection.
- Aloo Bajji(4)$4.49
Thick slices of potato are dipped in a spiced gram flour batter, creating a golden and crispy exterior.
- Egg Bonda(3)$4.99
Boiled eggs are enveloped in a seasoned mixture of spiced mashed potatoes, coated with a crisp gram flour batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection.
- Stuffed Mirchi(3)$4.99
Large green chilies are carefully slit and generously filled with a spiced mixture of onions and lemon, creating a tantalizing combination of heat and flavor.
- Mysore Bonda(3)$3.99
Round, golden-fried delights made from a flavorful batter of urad dal and rice, spiced with green chilies, ginger, and curry leaves.
- Chitti Garelu$4.99
Crispy Indian snack mad with urad dal and batter.
- Mana Adda Chicken Pakora$9.99
Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, coated in a gram flour batter, and deep-fried to a golden perfection.
VEG MUNCHING
- Aloo Samosa (2)$2.99
Delightful tasty savory triangle potato and peas patties are one of India's great gifts to the world.
- Onion Samosa(6)$3.99
Thin pastry pockets are generously filled with a flavorful mixture of spiced onions, creating a delectable balance of savory and crunchy.
- Paneer Tikka Kabab(6)$11.99
Tender cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a blend of aromatic spices and yogurt, threaded onto skewers, and grilled to perfection.
- Veg 65$9.99
Crispy and spiced, this dish features a medley of vegetables marinated with aromatic spices and deep-fried to perfection.
- Veg 555$9.99
- Veg Manchurian$9.99
The crispy veg balls are then tossed in a flavorful Manchurian sauce that combines tangy, sweet, and spicy notes
- Veg Chilli$9.99
A vibrant assortment of crisp vegetables is stir-fried to perfection in a zesty chili sauce, creating a delightful medley of flavors.
- Veg Karivepaku$9.99
Fresh vegetables are sautéed with a fragrant mixture of curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spices, creating a savory and flavorful dish.
NON-VEG MUNCHING
- Chilli Egg(6)$6.99
Hard-boiled eggs are sliced and sautéed in a fiery chili-infused sauce, creating a tantalizing fusion of heat and savory goodness.
- Egg Pepper Fry(6)$6.99
Hard-boiled eggs are sliced and delicately stir-fried in a bold blend of aromatic spices and freshly ground black pepper.
- Fried Wings(6)$9.99
These succulent chicken wings are seasoned to perfection, coated in a flavorful batter, and deep-fried to a golden crunch.
- Guntur Kodi Vepudu$9.99
Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a bold mix of Guntur chili powder, spices, and herbs, then pan-fried to perfection.
- Chicken Pepper Fry$9.99
Tender chicken pieces are sautéed to perfection in a flavorful mix of crushed black pepper, aromatic spices, and herbs.
- Karivepaku chicken$9.99
Succulent chicken pieces are infused with the earthy flavor of curry leaves, enhancing the dish with a distinctive South Indian touch
- Apollo Chicken$9.99
Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a special mix of spices, often including a combination of soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and other seasonings.
- Chicken 65$9.99
Bite-sized chicken pieces are marinated in a fiery blend of spices, including red chili, curry leaves, and aromatic herbs.
- Chilli Chicken$9.99
Tender chicken pieces are stir-fried with a vibrant mix of colorful bell peppers, onions, and a savory chili-infused sauce.
- Chicken Manchurian$9.99
Tender chicken balls, made from a seasoned mixture of ground chicken, are deep-fried to perfection.
- Chicken 555$10.99
- Goat Sukka$14.99
Tender pieces of goat are slow-cooked to perfection, then sautéed in a fragrant blend of coconut, spices, and aromatic herbs.
- Adda Goat fry$15.99
Marinated meat is deep-fried to a crispy golden brown, resulting in succulent and flavorful bites.
- Lamb Pepper Fry$15.99
Tender pieces of lamb are expertly cooked in a flavorful blend of aromatic spices, black pepper, and other herbs.
- Shrimp Pepper Fry$13.99
Juicy shrimp are tossed in a flavorful blend of aromatic spices, black pepper, and herbs, creating a harmonious marriage of spice and seafood goodness.
- Loose Shrimp$13.99
Seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices and expertly pan-fried to perfection, each shrimp boasts a crispy exterior and a juicy, flavorful interior.
- Andhra Fish Fry$12.99
Marinated with a fiery blend of Andhra spices, is pan-fried or deep-fried to perfection that gives way to tender and well-seasoned fish on the inside.
- Apollo fish$12.99
Tender fish fillets are marinated in a flavorful mixture of spices, often including garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
VEG ENTREES
- Dal Tadka$11.99
Yellow lentils are cooked to a creamy consistency and tempered with a tadka, or tempering of spices.
- Chana Masala$12.99
Cooked in a luscious tomato-based sauce infused with a blend of aromatic spices, including cumin, coriander, garam masala.
- Kadai Mix Veg Curry$13.99
An assortment of colorful vegetables is cooked to perfection in a kadai (wok) with a rich and aromatic blend of spices, including coriander, cumin, and garam masala.
- Veg Kolapuri$13.99
A colorful assortment of mixed vegetables is cooked to perfection in a rich and aromatic gravy made with a blend of spices, including red chilies, coconut, and poppy seeds.
- Gutti Vankaya Curry$13.99
Small, tender brinjals (eggplants) are stuffed with a mixture of ground spices, peanuts, and coconut, creating a flavorful stuffing. These stuffed brinjals are then cooked in a tangy tamarind and tomato-based gravy infused with aromatic spices.
- Bhindi Masala$13.99
Fresh okra is sliced and cooked to perfection in a savory masala made with a blend of aromatic spices, including cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Soft and melt-in-your-mouth koftas, typically made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and mashed potatoes, are delicately spiced and deep-fried. These koftas are then immersed in a luscious tomato-based curry enriched with cream, cashew nuts, and aromatic spices.
- Navratan Korma$14.99
A medley of nine (navratan) colorful and vibrant vegetables, paneer (Indian cottage cheese), and sometimes nuts, are cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy.
- Methi Chaman$14.99
Tender paneer cubes cooked in a flavorful gravy infused with the distinctive taste of fresh fenugreek leaves.
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Soft paneer cubes are cooked in a rich and velvety tomato-based curry, flavored with a luscious blend of spices.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
The velvety curry is infused with aromatic spices, creating a symphony of tastes that perfectly complement the smoky essence of the paneer tikka.
- Palak Paneer$14.99
The curry is infused with a blend of aromatic spices, creating a harmonious balance of earthy flavors.
- Kadai Paneer$13.99
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a kadai (wok) with a medley of colorful bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
- Matar paneer$13.99
Soft cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are cooked in a luscious tomato-based gravy along with vibrant green peas (matar).
- Aloo Gobi$12.99
Tender cauliflower florets (gobi) and potatoes (aloo) are sautéed and cooked in a flavorful blend of spices, including cumin, turmeric, and coriander.
NON VEG ENTREES
- Egg Masala$12.99
Curry is enriched with ingredients like onions, garlic, and ginger, creating a robust and well-spiced dish.
- Adda Style Egg Burji$13.99
Eggs are beaten and cooked with a medley of aromatic spices, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Tender chicken pieces, marinated and grilled to perfection, are simmered in a creamy and aromatic masala sauce.
- Butter Chicken$14.99
Tender pieces of chicken are marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, then cooked in a creamy and tomato-based curry.
- Chicken Vindaloo$13.99
Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a fiery blend of spices, vinegar, and garlic.
- Kadai Chicken$13.99
Succulent pieces of chicken are cooked with a medley of colorful bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a thick and flavorful gravy.
- Chicken Korma$14.99
Tender chicken pieces are simmered in a velvety gravy made with a blend of yogurt, cream, and ground nuts such as almonds or cashews.
- Andhra Chicken$12.99
Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a fiery blend of Andhra spices, including red and green chilies, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
- Palak Chicken$13.99
Chicken pieces are cooked in a vibrant curry made with pureed spinach (palak) and a medley of aromatic spices.
- Gongura Chicken$13.99
Tender chicken pieces are cooked in a curry where the key ingredient is gongura, also known as sorrel leaves.
- Methi Chicken$13.99
The curry is seasoned with a mix of aromatic spices, including cumin, coriander, and garam masala, creating a well-rounded and savory dish.
- Chicken Chettinad$13.99
The curry is enriched with ingredients like coconut, curry leaves, and tamarind for a delightful balance of flavors.
- Chicken Madrasi$13.99
Tender chicken pieces are simmered in a rich curry made with a blend of spices such as mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies. It is infused with coconut milk or grated coconut, adding a creamy texture to the dish.
- Adda Special Goat Curry$16.99
Tender pieces of goat meat are slow-cooked in a flavorful curry made with a blend of spices, which may include cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala.
- Lamb Rogan Josh$16.99
Tender lamb pieces are slow-cooked in a flavorful curry made with a blend of aromatic spices, including cumin, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.
- Goat Vindaloo$16.99
Tender pieces of goat meat are marinated in a piquant blend of spices, including vinegar, garlic, ginger, and red chilies.
- Lamb Tikka Masala$16.99
Marinated and grilled lamb pieces, known as lamb tikka, are immersed in a velvety tomato-based curry.
- Lamb Vindaloo$16.99
Succulent pieces of lamb are marinated in a robust blend of spices, including vinegar, garlic, ginger, mustard seeds, and red chilies.
- Palak Goat$16.99
Succulent pieces of goat meat are cooked in a curry featuring pureed spinach (palak) and a medley of aromatic spices.
- Lamb Palak$16.99
Succulent pieces of lamb are cooked in a savory curry made with pureed spinach. The curry is infused with a blend of aromatic spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala
- Lamb Curry$16.99
Tender pieces of lamb are simmered in a savory and well-spiced curry. The curry typically features a blend of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala.
- Goat Kheema$17.99
Minced goat meat (keema) is cooked with a blend of spices that may include cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. The curry is also made with ingredients like onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger, creating a well-balanced and savory profile.
- Dal Ghosh$16.99
SEA FOOD ENTREES
- Shrimp Masala$15.99
Plump and juicy shrimp are cooked in a flavorful curry made with a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric and garam masala.
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$16.99
Plump shrimp are marinated in a flavorful blend of yogurt and spices, then grilled to perfection.
- Fish Masala$15.99
Tender fish fillets are coated with a medley of spices, which may include cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder.
BREADS
- Plain Naan$1.99
- Butter Naan$2.49
Leavened bread baked in flaming clay oven made with enriched white flour.
- Garlic Naan$3.49
Leavened garlic and coriander bread baked inflaming clay oven made with enriched white flour.
- Tandoori Roti$2.99
Leavened whole wheat bread.
- Lachaa paratha$3.99
Multi-layered whole wheat bread sprinkled with onion seeds.
- Aloo Paratha$3.99
Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes and spiced pears.
- Paneer Paratha$4.99
Enriched white flour bread layered with homemade cottage cheese and fresh green coriander.
- Onion Kulcha$3.99
Enriched white flour bread stuffed with chopped onions and fresh coriander.
- Bullet Naan$3.99
Leavened Chilli paste bread baked inflaming clay oven made with enriched white flour.
- Kashmiri Naan$4.99
Enriched white flour bread stuffed with cherries, coconut and nuts.
KEBABS
- Malai Tikka(6)$11.99
Boneless chicken pieces are marinated in a luscious blend of cream (malai), yogurt, and aromatic spices.
- Haryali Tikka(6)$11.99
Boneless chicken pieces are marinated in a vibrant green mixture made with cilantro (coriander), mint, yogurt, and an array of aromatic spices.
- Achari Tikka(6)$12.99
Boneless chicken or meat pieces are marinated in a mixture of yogurt, aromatic spices, and achari masala, which typically includes pickling spices like mustard seeds, fennel seeds, and fenugreek seeds.
- Tandoori Leg Quarter (2)$11.99
Chicken leg quarters are marinated in a mixture of yogurt and a blend of aromatic spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, and sometimes Kashmiri red chili powder for color.
- Chicken Tikka Kebab(6)$11.99
Boneless chicken pieces are marinated in a mixture of yogurt and a variety of spices, such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, and Kashmiri red chili powder for color.
- Chicken Garlic Kebab(6)$11.99
Boneless chicken pieces are marinated in a mixture of yogurt, minced garlic, and a blend of spices. The garlic imparts a robust and savory flavor to the chicken, creating a delicious and aromatic profile.
- 1/2 Tandoori Chicken.$13.99
Chicken parts are marinated in a mixture of yogurt and a variety of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, Kashmiri red chili powder (for color), and sometimes garlic and ginger.
- Pompano Fish (Whole)$15.99
Pompano is meticulously prepared, marinated in a blend of olive oil, zesty lemon juice, minced garlic, and a fragrant selection of herbs.
- Lamb Boti Kebab$13.99
Succulent piece of lamb is meticulously marinated in a tantalizing blend of yogurt, aromatic spices, minced garlic, and ginger, creating a symphony of tastes that dance on your palate.
MOMOS
- Fried Chicken Momo$11.99
Delectable dumplings with a seasoned minced chicken filling enclosed in a golden, crunchy shell.
- Chilly Chicken Momo$12.99
Crescent-shaped dumplings crafted with care, featuring a tender chicken filling seasoned with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
- Chilli Veg Momo$11.99
Delightful dumplings feature a vibrant blend of finely chopped vegetables seasoned with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
- Steam Chicken Momo$11.99
Succulent chicken, seasoned with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce, encased in tender momo wrappers, and steamed to perfection.
- Steam Veg Momo$10.99
Crescent-shaped dumplings boast a colorful vegetable filling, seasoned with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce, all enveloped in thin, tender momo wrappers.
- Fry Veg Momo$10.99
Colorful vegetable filling wrapped in thin, tender momo wrappers, steamed to perfection
DESSERTS
- Rabdi$4.99
Indian dessert has a velvety texture and a sweet, creamy flavor.
- Gulab Jamun(3)$3.99
Indian dessert that entices with its soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture and sweet, syrupy goodness.
- Rasmali(2)$3.99
Soft chenna discs are poached to spongy perfection and delicately soaked in a sweet, flavored milk syrup.
- Apricot Delight$4.99
A refreshing dessert featuring plump, blended apricots combined with creamy elements like Greek yogurt or whipped cream.
- Badam Kheer$4.99
A delicious and creamy Indian dessert made with almonds, milk, sugar, and aromatic spices.
- Khaddu Ka Kheer$4.99
A delightful Indian dessert made from grated pumpkin simmered in creamy milk.
- Kurbani Ka Meeta$4.99
A sumptuous Hyderabadi dessert made from soaked and stewed dried apricots, creating a rich and flavorful compote.
- Banana Pudding$3.99
A comforting dessert that layers creamy vanilla custard with ripe banana slices and crumbled cookies.
- Mango Fruit Custard$3.99
A delightful and refreshing dessert that showcases the lusciousness of ripe mangoes combined with a creamy custard base and an assortment of colorful fruits.
- Mango Kulfi$3.99
A frozen dessert that captures the essence of ripe mangoes in a creamy and flavorful treat.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
