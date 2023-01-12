  • Home
  • /
  • Prosper
  • /
  • 1418 Coffeehouse - Prosper - 102 E Broadway, Prosper, TX 75078
Main picView gallery

1418 Coffeehouse - Prosper 102 E Broadway, Prosper, TX 75078

review star

No reviews yet

102 E Prosper

Prosper, TX 75078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Chocolate 12oz
The Beez Kneez 16oz
Latte 16oz

1418 Handcrafted Sandwiches

Chicken salad box

$4.95

Croissant

$1.99

Just a plain Ol' croissant!

Meal Bundle

$50.00

The Abby

$8.50

Hummus & gouda on whole wheat

The Caprese

$8.50

Mozarella, tomoatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze spread on a ciabatta bun

The Drake

$8.50

Turkey, brie & raspberry mayo on a croissant

The Haggard

$8.50

Roast beef, pepper jack, spicy mustard, horseradish on a ciabatta bun<br />

The Lucy

$8.50

Chicken salad with grapes, pecans & celery on a croissant<br />

The Maestro

$8.50

Ham, swiss, fig spread on a croissant<br />

The Rob Ross

$8.50

Create Your Own (There are no mistakes only delicious accidents)

Emporium Pie

SMOOTH OPERATOR

$7.00

GF French Silk Chocolate with a Pretzel Crust.

DRUNKEN NUT

$7.00

Bourbon Pecan in a Shortbread Crust

LORD OF THE PIES

$8.50

Deep Dish Apple with Cinnamon Streusel

MERRY BERRY

$7.50

Tart Cranberries & Sugary Pecans

SNOWBALL

$7.50

Custard with Crispy Coconut Crumbles

FATHER CHRISTMAS

$7.00

White Chocolate Peppermint with Dark Chocolate Cookie Crust

Hot Cake

$7.00

Buttermilk Pie layered with rich, salted maple caramel

McNeals Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.25

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Chorizo, Egg Cheese Taco

$4.25

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Ham Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.25

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Spinach Egg Cheese Taco

$4.00

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Egg Taco

$4.00

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Potato & Egg Taco

$4.00

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Sausage & Egg Taco

$4.25

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Brisket & Egg Taco

$5.00

Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue

Pastries

Apple Turnover

$4.49

Breakfast Parfait

$5.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.99

Multi-Berry Tarts

$4.49

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$2.99

Donut

$1.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.99

Muffins

Blueberry Muffins

$3.49

Cinnamon Nutella

$3.49

Chocolate Chunk Muffins

$3.49

Banana Nut Muffins

$3.49

Mini Blueberry Muffin

$1.50

Zucchini Cream Cheese

$3.49

Protein Puck

Protien Puck

$4.00

PB coconut Cashew

$4.75

PB Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.75

PB Honey Almond

$4.75

PB Apple Walnut

$4.75

Cookies/Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99

M&M Cookie

$2.99

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.99

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$2.99

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Brownie

$2.99

Pies

You're the Apple of My Pie (slice)

$5.99

Take Me Back to Texas (slice)

$5.99

Cheesecake (slice)

$5.99

Oh Fudge! Chocolate Caramel (slice)

$5.99

Fruit Crisp (slice)

$5.99

Gallon

1.5 Gallon Tea

$25.00

1.5 Gallon glass tea dispenser (16) 12 oz cups

5 Gallon Dispenser

$80.00

5 Gallon insulated beverage dispenser (64) 10 oz Cups

Whole Milk 64oz/Half Gallon

$4.00

Whole Milk Gallon

$6.95

Coffee Beans

12 oz Single Origin Whole Coffee Beans

$17.00

12oz Whole Coffee Beans

$16.00

You can now purchase K Avenue, our house blend and Downtown Espresso served daily at all 1418 Coffee location in 12 oz bags. Also, a variety of single origins are available daily.

1418 Blends - 12oz Whole Coffee Beans

$17.00

1418 Single Origin - 12oz Whole Coffee Beans

$19.00

Single Origin Whole Coffee Beans are sold at Market value and have variable pricing based on the cost of the beans

1418 Single Origin Whole Bean Coffee

Retail Coffee Beans Blend

$15.00

Retail Coffee Beans Single Origin

$17.00

Mugs & Tumblers

1418 Classic Coffee Mug

$20.00Out of stock

1418 Classic Latte Mug

$20.00

HANDCRAFTED BY HOL,MAN POTTERY IN DOWNTOWN PLANO

1418 Diner Mug - White

$12.00

1418 Diner Mug - Black

$12.00

1418 Small Espresso Mug

$15.00

1418 Tumbler - 8oz Black

$20.00

1418 Tumbler - 16oz Black

$25.00

1418 Tumbler - 8oz Blue

$20.00

1418 Tumbler - 8oz Silver

$20.00

Books

Go Deep by David Bryant

$15.00

Braden's Voice by Mark Speed

$15.00

Bulk Coffee

Bulk Coffee Blend

$75.00

Bulk Coffee Single Origin

$90.00

Candle

Breathe and Chill Candle

$14.00

Candle

$15.00

Christmas Packages

Christmas Package 1

$25.00

1. Diner mug and Holiday Retail Bag Coffee, $5 gift card 2.Coming Soon 3. Coming Soon

Christmas Package 2

$33.00

Christmas Package 3

$50.00

Retail Food Items

1418 Cookie

$4.00

Apples

$0.50

Regular Chips

$1.75

Jalapeño Chips

$1.75

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.75

Fitrix Energy Balls

$4.75

Modern Oats Oatmeal

$4.25

Protein Pucks

$4.00

Protein Pucks

$4.00

Protein Pucks

$4.00

Stroopwafels

$3.75

Caramel

MISC ITEMS

Cheese and Cracker Box

$3.75

An assortment of cheese and crackers with fresh fruit.

CHICKEN WALDORF SALAD SANDWICH

$7.99

House made chicken Waldorf (Chicken, grape, walnuts, apple, celery) on wheatberry bread

Cookies

$1.99

A tradition that just goes with everything

EGG SALAD

$6.99

House made egg salad on brioche bun, lettuce, and tomato

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fresh cut fruit.

Holiday Bundle

$35.00

Holiday Bundle

$25.00

HOLIDAY PIES FROM JOY PIE COMPANY

$20.00

Holiday Pies from Joy Pie Company for Springcreek Church. Orders must be placed by November 19th and will be delivered Wednesday, November 24th

Meal Bundle

$50.00

Choose 4 each from our made to order Sandwiches, choice of Chips, Drinks and Cookies. Pick up or Delivery.<br /><br />

No. 9

$5.50

A Latte Iced or Hot combined with our in house syrup which is cinnamon, mocha and just a dash of Cayenne pepper!

No. 9

$5.75

Peach Basil Cooler

$5.25

Easily one of our most refreshing and delicious in house drinks! Our barista paul whips this drink up with pride!

Peach Basil Cooler

$5.50

Pub Burger

$6.99

1/3 pound of House ground Beef served up Pub Style.

“The Medicine”

$5.75

Dr. Pepper with espresso

1/2 banana

$0.50

1/2 pound Ashley Burger

$7.99

2 lb bag of Decaf Whole Coffee Beans - SPECIAL ORDER

$33.00

32 oz/Quart Half/Half Cream

$6.00

Affogato

$4.50

Banana bread

$3.49

BBQ LUNCH

Belvita

$0.95

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.49

Bottle Sparkling Water

$1.50

Bottle Teas

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.25

Bourbon Pecan

$4.99

Candy

$2.25

CheeseCake

$1.50

Chemex

$40.00

Chicken Salad

$4.99

Cin. Coffee Cake

$3.50

Club Sandwich

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Crackers

$1.50

Croissant with Jam

$2.00

Egg Bites

$3.50

Extra cheese

$0.50

Fajitas Lunch

$13.00

Fall Spice

$5.50

Fall Spice

$5.75

Fall Spice Latte

$5.50

FALL DRINK SELECTION!

Fall Spice Latte

$5.75

Flat White

$3.50

Fountain Soda (TC)

$1.50

Fountain Soda (TC)

$0.50

Horizon 8oz

$2.00

Hot BLT

$7.99

Iced Tea Service

$20.00

Joy Pie

$4.99

Juice Cup

$2.00

Juniper latte

$5.50

Juniper latte

$5.75

Juniper Latte

$4.75

Keto Krisp

$3.00

Kombucha

$3.50

Large Salad Bowl

$3.99

Large Salad Bowl

$7.49

Lavender Lemonade

$5.25

Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Lemon Bars

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.25

Ozarka

$1.25

Parfait

$3.99

Parfait

$7.25

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha

$5.75

Planters Trail Mix

$1.25

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.75

Rosemary Cappuccino

$4.25

Rosemary Cappuccino

$4.75

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito

$1.50

SF Monster

$3.00

Retail

3 Litre AirPot

$12.50

(10) 10 oz Cups

Coaster set

$50.00

Fiji 1 liter

$2.50

Fiji Water

$2.00

Frosty Grape

$1.50

JOE TO GO

$22.00

Drip coffee to go, serves 10 and includes 10 oz cups, lids and sweeteners<br />

Liquid Death

$3.00

Lucky

$20.00

Rwanda Celina

$22.00

Stickers

$1.00

Topo Chico Regular

$3.00

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico Twist of Grapefruit

$3.00

Topo Chico BigTopo

$3.50

Black Hoodie

1418 Classic Black Hoodie - SM

$40.00

1418 Classic Black Hoodie - M

$40.00

1418 Classic Black Hoodie - L

$40.00

1418 Classic Black Hoodie - XL

$40.00

Black Long Sleeve

1418 Classic Black Long Sleeve Shirt - SM

$30.00

1418 Classic Black Long Sleeve Shirt - M

$30.00

1418 Classic Black Long Sleeve Shirt - L

$30.00

1418 Classic Black Long Sleeve Shirt - XL

$30.00

1418 Classic Black Long Sleeve Shirt - - XXL

$30.00

Black T-Shirt

1418 Classic Black T-shirt - SM

$25.00

1418 Classic Black T-shirt - M

$25.00

1418 Classic Black T-shirt - L

$25.00

1418 Classic Black T-shirt - XL

$25.00

1418 Classic Black T-shirt - XXL

$25.00

Green Long Sleeve

1418 Classic Green Long Sleeve Shirt - SM

$30.00

1418 Classic Green Long Sleeve Shirt - M

$30.00

1418 Classic Green Long Sleeve Shirt - L

$30.00

1418 Classic Green Long Sleeve Shirt - XL

$30.00

1418 Classic Green Long Sleeve Shirt - XXL

$30.00

Green T-Shirt

1418 Classic Green T Shirt - SM

$25.00

1418 Classic Green T Shirt - M

1418 Classic Green T Shirt - L

1418 Classic Green T Shirt - XL

1418 Classic Green T Shirt - XXL

Hats & Pins

1418 Trucker Hat - Brown/Tan

$15.00

1418 Trucker Hat - Tan/Black

$15.00

1418 Dad Hat - Maroon

$20.00

1418 Dad Hat - Khaki

$20.00

1418 Pins

$3.00

Short Sleeve

Short Sleeve Shirt - S

$10.00

Pre-Order The BETTER & STRONGER project. It is a unified effort between neighboring coffee shops and roasters in the DFW metroplex. We, like many, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BETTER & STRONGER project makes the following declarations.

Short Sleeve Shirt - M

$10.00

Short Sleeve Shirt - L

$10.00

Short Sleeve Shirt - XL

$10.00

Short Sleeve Shirt - XXL

$10.00

Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve Shirt - S

$10.00

Pre-Order The BETTER & STRONGER project. It is a unified effort between neighboring coffee shops and roasters in the DFW metroplex. We, like many, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BETTER & STRONGER project makes the following declarations.

Long Sleeve Shirt - M

$10.00

Pre-Order The BETTER & STRONGER project. It is a unified effort between neighboring coffee shops and roasters in the DFW metroplex. We, like many, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BETTER & STRONGER project makes the following declarations.

Long Sleeve Shirt - L

$10.00

Pre-Order The BETTER & STRONGER project. It is a unified effort between neighboring coffee shops and roasters in the DFW metroplex. We, like many, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BETTER & STRONGER project makes the following declarations.

Long Sleeve Shirt - XL

$10.00

Pre-Order The BETTER & STRONGER project. It is a unified effort between neighboring coffee shops and roasters in the DFW metroplex. We, like many, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BETTER & STRONGER project makes the following declarations.

Long Sleeve Shirt - XXL

$10.00

Pre-Order The BETTER & STRONGER project. It is a unified effort between neighboring coffee shops and roasters in the DFW metroplex. We, like many, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BETTER & STRONGER project makes the following declarations.

1418 Signature Drinks

The Beez Kneez 6oz

$4.75

Café latte or cappuccino with honey and cinnamon, available hot or iced.

The Beez Kneez 12oz

$5.50

The Beez Kneez 16oz

$5.75

The David Mason 12oz

$5.50

Café latte with maple and brown sugar, available hot or iced<br />

The David Mason 16oz

$5.75

The Purple Haze 12oz

$5.50

Our #1 signature drink! Café latte with lavender and vanilla, available hot or iced<br />

The Purple Haze 16oz

$5.75

The Sgt. Pepper 12oz

$4.50

White hot chocolate with cayenne pepper

The Sgt. Pepper 16oz

$4.75

The Sgt. Pepper 16oz

$4.00

Blended Drinks

Frappe 12oz

$4.00

Frappe 16oz

$4.50

Fruit Smoothie 12oz

$3.60

Mango, Wildberry Acai, Peach

Fruit Smoothie 16oz

$4.10

Mango, Wildberry Acai, Peach

Flavored Lattes

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$5.25

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.50

Mocha Latte 12oz

$5.15

Mocha Latte 16oz

$5.40

House Coffee

Cafe Au Lait 10oz

$2.60

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$3.10

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$3.45

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.25

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Cold Brew 16oz Bottle

$10.00

Cold Brew 64oz Growler

$30.00

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$15.00

Cold Brew 16oz Bottle Refill

$4.00

Cold Brew 12oz Bottle Refill

$5.50

Cold Brew 4-pack

$20.00

12oz bottles

Drip Coffee 10oz

$2.35

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.70

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.05

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Drip Coffee Regular

$2.35

Milk

Whole Milk 8oz

$1.15

Chocolate Milk 8oz

$1.15

Milk 12oz

$2.50

Milk 16oz

$2.75

Oat Milk

$5.00

(Minor Figures Carton)

Steamer 8oz

$2.00

Steamer 12oz

$2.25

Steamer 16oz

$2.50

Non Coffee

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.75

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.10

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.60

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.85

Pour Over

V60 Pour Over

$6.00

Kalita Pour Over

$6.00

Clever Pour Over

$5.00

French Press Pour Over

$6.00

Tea

Hot Tea 10oz

$3.10

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.35

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.60

Iced Tea 12oz

$2.50

Black or Peach<br />

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.75

London Fog 12oz

$4.25

London Fog 16oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.65

Matcha Latte 16oz

$4.90

Tea Pour-Over 12oz

$3.00

Tea Pour-Over 16oz

$3.50

Espresso

Americano 10oz

$3.25

Espresso pulled over filtered water - hot, iced or sparkling

Americano 12oz

$3.50

Espresso pulled over filtered water - hot, iced or sparkling

Americano 16oz

$4.20

Espresso pulled over filtered water - hot, iced or sparkling

Cappuccino 6oz

$3.75

6oz beverage of espresso and steamed milk.

Cortado 4oz

$3.75

4oz espresso beverage served in a Gibraltar Glass.

Espresso

$2.60

Two shots of espresso marked with foam

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Two shots of espresso marked with foam

Flat White

$3.75

Latte 12oz

$4.75

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Winter Drinks 2022

Brown Butter Sage 12oz

$5.50

Brown Butter Sage 16oz

$5.75

Cafecito 6oz

$4.75

Cafecito 12oz

$5.50

Cafecito 16oz

$5.75

Rosemary Citrus 12oz

$5.50

Rosemary Citrus 16oz

$5.75

Fall Drinks 2022

Cardamom M. 6oz

$4.75

Cardamom M. 12oz

$5.50

Cardamom M. 16oz

$5.75

Cardamom Mocha 12oz

$5.50

Cardamom Mocha 16oz

$5.75

Old Timer 6oz

$4.75

Old Timer 12oz

$5.50

Old Timer 16oz

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte 12oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte 16oz

$5.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 E Prosper, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Killa Pie
orange starNo Reviews
1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX
orange starNo Reviews
790 North Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
WISK am eatery
orange starNo Reviews
111 S. Preston Road # 30 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Honeylu's Coffee
orange star4.4 • 228
1170 N. Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Mochinut - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
13355 DALLAS PKWY #500 FRISCO, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
orange starNo Reviews
2111 E University Dr #10 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prosper

Honeylu's Coffee
orange star4.4 • 228
1170 N. Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prosper
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (128 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston