1418 Coffeehouse - Prosper 102 E Broadway, Prosper, TX 75078
No reviews yet
102 E Prosper
Prosper, TX 75078
Popular Items
1418 Handcrafted Sandwiches
Chicken salad box
Croissant
Just a plain Ol' croissant!
Meal Bundle
The Abby
Hummus & gouda on whole wheat
The Caprese
Mozarella, tomoatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze spread on a ciabatta bun
The Drake
Turkey, brie & raspberry mayo on a croissant
The Haggard
Roast beef, pepper jack, spicy mustard, horseradish on a ciabatta bun<br />
The Lucy
Chicken salad with grapes, pecans & celery on a croissant<br />
The Maestro
Ham, swiss, fig spread on a croissant<br />
The Rob Ross
Create Your Own (There are no mistakes only delicious accidents)
Emporium Pie
SMOOTH OPERATOR
GF French Silk Chocolate with a Pretzel Crust.
DRUNKEN NUT
Bourbon Pecan in a Shortbread Crust
LORD OF THE PIES
Deep Dish Apple with Cinnamon Streusel
MERRY BERRY
Tart Cranberries & Sugary Pecans
SNOWBALL
Custard with Crispy Coconut Crumbles
FATHER CHRISTMAS
White Chocolate Peppermint with Dark Chocolate Cookie Crust
Hot Cake
Buttermilk Pie layered with rich, salted maple caramel
McNeals Breakfast Tacos
Bacon Egg & Cheese Taco
Tacos made by our neighbor on K Avenue
Chorizo, Egg Cheese Taco
Ham Egg & Cheese Taco
Spinach Egg Cheese Taco
Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Egg Taco
Potato & Egg Taco
Sausage & Egg Taco
Brisket & Egg Taco
Pastries
Muffins
Protein Puck
Cookies/Brownies
Pies
Gallon
Coffee Beans
12 oz Single Origin Whole Coffee Beans
12oz Whole Coffee Beans
You can now purchase K Avenue, our house blend and Downtown Espresso served daily at all 1418 Coffee location in 12 oz bags. Also, a variety of single origins are available daily.
1418 Blends - 12oz Whole Coffee Beans
1418 Single Origin - 12oz Whole Coffee Beans
Single Origin Whole Coffee Beans are sold at Market value and have variable pricing based on the cost of the beans
1418 Single Origin Whole Bean Coffee
Retail Coffee Beans Blend
Retail Coffee Beans Single Origin
Mugs & Tumblers
1418 Classic Coffee Mug
1418 Classic Latte Mug
HANDCRAFTED BY HOL,MAN POTTERY IN DOWNTOWN PLANO
1418 Diner Mug - White
1418 Diner Mug - Black
1418 Small Espresso Mug
1418 Tumbler - 8oz Black
1418 Tumbler - 16oz Black
1418 Tumbler - 8oz Blue
1418 Tumbler - 8oz Silver
Christmas Packages
Retail Food Items
MISC ITEMS
Cheese and Cracker Box
An assortment of cheese and crackers with fresh fruit.
CHICKEN WALDORF SALAD SANDWICH
House made chicken Waldorf (Chicken, grape, walnuts, apple, celery) on wheatberry bread
Cookies
A tradition that just goes with everything
EGG SALAD
House made egg salad on brioche bun, lettuce, and tomato
Fruit Cup
Fresh cut fruit.
Holiday Bundle
Holiday Bundle
HOLIDAY PIES FROM JOY PIE COMPANY
Holiday Pies from Joy Pie Company for Springcreek Church. Orders must be placed by November 19th and will be delivered Wednesday, November 24th
Meal Bundle
Choose 4 each from our made to order Sandwiches, choice of Chips, Drinks and Cookies. Pick up or Delivery.<br /><br />
No. 9
A Latte Iced or Hot combined with our in house syrup which is cinnamon, mocha and just a dash of Cayenne pepper!
Peach Basil Cooler
Easily one of our most refreshing and delicious in house drinks! Our barista paul whips this drink up with pride!
Pub Burger
1/3 pound of House ground Beef served up Pub Style.
“The Medicine”
Dr. Pepper with espresso
1/2 banana
1/2 pound Ashley Burger
2 lb bag of Decaf Whole Coffee Beans - SPECIAL ORDER
32 oz/Quart Half/Half Cream
Affogato
Banana bread
BBQ LUNCH
Belvita
Biscuit & Gravy
Bottle Sparkling Water
Bottle Teas
Bottle Water
Bourbon Pecan
Candy
CheeseCake
Chemex
Chicken Salad
Cin. Coffee Cake
Club Sandwich
Coke
Corned Beef Sandwich
Crackers
Croissant with Jam
Egg Bites
Extra cheese
Fajitas Lunch
Fall Spice
Fall Spice Latte
FALL DRINK SELECTION!
Flat White
Fountain Soda (TC)
Horizon 8oz
Hot BLT
Iced Tea Service
Joy Pie
Juice Cup
Juniper latte
Juniper Latte
Keto Krisp
Kombucha
Large Salad Bowl
Large Salad Bowl
Lavender Lemonade
Lemon Bars
Mexican Coke
Ozarka
Parfait
Peppermint Mocha
Planters Trail Mix
Pumpkin Loaf
Rosemary Cappuccino
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
SF Monster
Retail
3 Litre AirPot
(10) 10 oz Cups
Coaster set
Fiji 1 liter
Fiji Water
Frosty Grape
JOE TO GO
Drip coffee to go, serves 10 and includes 10 oz cups, lids and sweeteners<br />
Liquid Death
Lucky
Rwanda Celina
Stickers
Topo Chico Regular
Topo Chico Twist of Lime
Topo Chico Twist of Grapefruit
Topo Chico BigTopo
Black Hoodie
Black Long Sleeve
Black T-Shirt
Green Long Sleeve
Green T-Shirt
Hats & Pins
Short Sleeve
Short Sleeve Shirt - S
Pre-Order The BETTER & STRONGER project. It is a unified effort between neighboring coffee shops and roasters in the DFW metroplex. We, like many, have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BETTER & STRONGER project makes the following declarations.
Short Sleeve Shirt - M
Short Sleeve Shirt - L
Short Sleeve Shirt - XL
Short Sleeve Shirt - XXL
Long Sleeve
Long Sleeve Shirt - S
Long Sleeve Shirt - M
Long Sleeve Shirt - L
Long Sleeve Shirt - XL
Long Sleeve Shirt - XXL
1418 Signature Drinks
The Beez Kneez 6oz
Café latte or cappuccino with honey and cinnamon, available hot or iced.
The Beez Kneez 12oz
The Beez Kneez 16oz
The David Mason 12oz
Café latte with maple and brown sugar, available hot or iced<br />
The David Mason 16oz
The Purple Haze 12oz
Our #1 signature drink! Café latte with lavender and vanilla, available hot or iced<br />
The Purple Haze 16oz
The Sgt. Pepper 12oz
White hot chocolate with cayenne pepper
The Sgt. Pepper 16oz
Blended Drinks
Flavored Lattes
House Coffee
Cafe Au Lait 10oz
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait 12oz
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait 16oz
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Cold Brew 12oz
Cold Brew 16oz
Cold Brew 16oz Bottle
Cold Brew 64oz Growler
Cold Brew Growler Refill
Cold Brew 16oz Bottle Refill
Cold Brew 12oz Bottle Refill
Cold Brew 4-pack
12oz bottles
Drip Coffee 10oz
Drip Coffee 12oz
Drip Coffee 16oz
Drip Coffee Refill
Drip Coffee Regular
Milk
Non Coffee
Tea
Espresso
Americano 10oz
Espresso pulled over filtered water - hot, iced or sparkling
Americano 12oz
Espresso pulled over filtered water - hot, iced or sparkling
Americano 16oz
Espresso pulled over filtered water - hot, iced or sparkling
Cappuccino 6oz
6oz beverage of espresso and steamed milk.
Cortado 4oz
4oz espresso beverage served in a Gibraltar Glass.
Espresso
Two shots of espresso marked with foam
Espresso Macchiato
Two shots of espresso marked with foam
Flat White
Latte 12oz
Latte 16oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
102 E Prosper, Prosper, TX 75078