Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Prosper

Go
Prosper restaurants
Toast

Prosper restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Wisk

111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS$7.99
Our buttermilk fried premium chicken tenders, served with French fries and side of cream gravy.
More about Wisk
Mi Luna image

 

Mi Luna

2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
kid chicken tenders$5.95
choice of two sides
More about Mi Luna

Browse other tasty dishes in Prosper

Cookies

Tacos

Muffins

Brisket

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Map

More near Prosper to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston