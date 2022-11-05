TUPPS Brewery 721 Anderson St

DDH Alpha Drop - 6 Pack

$14.00

In 2021, we will have a year-round double dry-hopped IPA with Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, Cryo Citra, and Cryo Mosaic hops. This first batch will be sold in cans with an R&D label design ONLY from the taproom. The official launch with final label design in to the market will be the second half of January. 7.0% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans