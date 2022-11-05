Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

TUPPS Brewery 721 Anderson St

456 Reviews

$

721 Anderson St

McKinney, TX 75069

Popular Items

Full Grown Scallywag 4 Pack
DDH IPA Series 34 - 6 Pack
Day of the Dead - 6 Pack

Specials

Hella Hopped West Coast IPA 32 oz. Crowler

$5.00

24 & 12 Packs

Blur Hard Seltzer Variety 12 Pack

Blur Hard Seltzer Variety 12 Pack

$16.00

Contains 3 cans Mango Dragon Fruit, 3 cans Lemon Blueberry, 3 cans Passion Fruit Watermelon, and 3 cans Hibiscus Apple Hard Seltzer. 5.2% ABV 12 pack, 12 oz. cans

Winter IPA 12 Pack

Winter IPA 12 Pack

$18.00

A 12 pack with Winter IPA cans labeled 1-12 so you can enjoy an IPA each day leading up to the holidays!

Blur Hard Seltzer - Sour Candy Variety 12 Pack

Blur Hard Seltzer - Sour Candy Variety 12 Pack

$16.00

Sour Rainbow, Sour Rope, Sour Cherry, and Sour Blue Raspberry Hard Seltzers.

6 Packs

30a Mojito- 6 Pack

$10.00

30a Rosè - 6 Pack

$10.00

30a Strawberry Margarita - 6 Pack

$10.00

30a Watermelon Mint - 6 Pack

$10.00
Backyard Bock - 6 Pack
$10.00

Backyard Bock - 6 Pack

$10.00
Blur Chilton Hard Seltzer - 6 pack

Blur Chilton Hard Seltzer - 6 pack

$10.00

Hard Seltzer with REAL lemon juice and a dash of salt! 7% ABV.

Blur Hard Seltzer Hibiscus Apple - 6 Pack

Blur Hard Seltzer Hibiscus Apple - 6 Pack

$10.00

5.2% ABV, 105 calories, 2 G carbs, <1 G sugar

Blur Hard Seltzer Lemon Blueberry - 6 Pack

Blur Hard Seltzer Lemon Blueberry - 6 Pack

$10.00

5.2% ABV, 105 calories, 2 G carbs, <1 G sugar

Blur Hard Seltzer Mango Dragon Fruit - 6 Pack

Blur Hard Seltzer Mango Dragon Fruit - 6 Pack

$10.00

5.2% ABV, 105 calories, 2 G carbs, <1 G sugar

Blur Hard Seltzer Passion Fruit Watermelon - 6 Pack

Blur Hard Seltzer Passion Fruit Watermelon - 6 Pack

$10.00

5.2% ABV, 105 calories, 2 G carbs, <1 G sugar

Day of the Dead - 6 Pack
$12.00

Day of the Dead - 6 Pack

$12.00
DDH Alpha Drop - 6 Pack

DDH Alpha Drop - 6 Pack

$14.00

In 2021, we will have a year-round double dry-hopped IPA with Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, Cryo Citra, and Cryo Mosaic hops. This first batch will be sold in cans with an R&D label design ONLY from the taproom. The official launch with final label design in to the market will be the second half of January. 7.0% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans

DDH IPA Series 34 - 6 Pack

DDH IPA Series 34 - 6 Pack

$14.00

75% Nelson Sauvin 25% Cryo Citra 7.2% ABV

DDH IPA Series 35 - 6 pack

DDH IPA Series 35 - 6 pack

$14.00

100% Nelson hops, 7.2% ABV

DDH IPA Series 36 - 6 pack

DDH IPA Series 36 - 6 pack

$14.00

Hops: 50% Sabro, 50% Idaho 7

Evil Dankster with Cryo & Experimental Hops - 6 Pack

Evil Dankster with Cryo & Experimental Hops - 6 Pack

$10.00

with Cryo Citra and Experimental Hop #17701

Evil Dankster with Cryopop - 6 Pack

Evil Dankster with Cryopop - 6 Pack

$10.00

Classic IPA brewed with Cryopop hops

F.O.D. 2022 Black Lager - 6 Pack

F.O.D. 2022 Black Lager - 6 Pack

$8.00

Roasty in flavor, light in body, and totally crushable. 4.0% 6 pack, 12 oz. cans

For Ella Imperial IPA - 6 Pack

For Ella Imperial IPA - 6 Pack

$12.00

Imperial IPA with Ella, Galaxy, and Vic Secret. 8.9% ABV. 6 pack, 12 oz. cans.

Hefeweizen -6 Pack

Hefeweizen -6 Pack

$10.00

Bavarian Wheat Style Beer 5.2% ABV 6 Pack, 12 oz. cans

Hella Hopped West Coast IPA - 6 Pack

Hella Hopped West Coast IPA - 6 Pack

$10.00

West Coast Style IPA 6 pack, 12 oz cans 6.6% ABV

TUPPS IPA - 6 Pack

TUPPS IPA - 6 Pack

$10.00

Our American India Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Galaxy, and Mosaic Hops. Bursting with tropical aromas, this IPA is loaded with citrus and fruit-forward hops. 7.1% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans

Juice Pack - 6 Pack

Juice Pack - 6 Pack

$12.00

Juice Pack is our juicy, hazy double dry-hopped pale ale bursting with fruit flavors. 5.5% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans

National Standard - 6 Pack

National Standard - 6 Pack

$10.00

National Standard is our Blonde Ale. Crisp and crushable, this one is great for easy drinking. 5.2% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans

Neon Shades Passion Fruit Orange Guava - 6 Pack

Neon Shades Passion Fruit Orange Guava - 6 Pack

$10.00

Neon Shades is our year-round Sour Ale brewed with Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava. Packed with electrifying tropical fruit and sour punch that'll make your leg shiver. 5.2% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans

R.I.P. 2022 - 6 Pack

R.I.P. 2022 - 6 Pack

$12.00

A blend of hops to clean out the cooler & kiss the year GOODBYE!

Ugly Sweater Spiced Amber 6 Pack

Ugly Sweater Spiced Amber 6 Pack

$10.00

Holiday Spiced Amber Ale dressed in 6 different Ugly Sweaters, so they're ready to party!

4 Packs

Full Grown Jack 4 Pack

Full Grown Jack 4 Pack

$14.00

With the addition of pumpkin spices, this huge, full-flavor imperial stout just grew a little bigger. Crack it open before he takes your head. 12.1% ABV 4 pack, 12 oz. cans

Full Grown Man 4 Pack

Full Grown Man 4 Pack

$14.00

This robust yet drinkable stout is brewed with obscene amounts of dark roasted malts. This full flavored bad boy gives off dark stone fruit and tobacco notes as well as rich, dark caramel and burnt toast. This is a beer to share and will age incredibly well. 12.1 % ABV 4 pack, 12 oz. cans

Full Grown Nick 4 Pack

Full Grown Nick 4 Pack

$14.00

Take our Full Grown Man Imperial Stout and add Holiday Spices... and Nick is in town! 12.1% ABV 4 pack, 12 oz. cans 4 pack cans

Full Grown Scallywag 4 Pack

Full Grown Scallywag 4 Pack

$14.00

Our big, roasty imperial stout is made even better with HUGE helpings of toasted coconut and vanilla. 12.1% ABV 4 pack, 12 oz. cans

2 Packs

Bourbon Barrel Aged Full Grown Jack 2 Pack Box

Bourbon Barrel Aged Full Grown Jack 2 Pack Box

$14.00

14.9% Pumpkin Spiced Imperial Stout aged in IronRoot Republic Bourbon Barrels 2 pack box

BBA Beast

$14.00

32 oz. Crowler Cans

National Standard 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

Neon Shades POG 32 oz. Crowler

$12.00

Juice Pack 32 oz. Crowler

$12.00

TUPPS IPA 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

Evil Dankster IPA 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

Hella Hopped West Coast IPA 32 oz. Crowler

$5.00

DDH Alpha Drop 32 oz. Crowler

$14.00

Full Grown Man 32 oz. Crowler

$14.00

64 oz. New Growler with fill

National Standard - New Growler & 64 oz. fill

$22.00

DDH IPA - New Growler & 64oz. Fill

$30.00

Neon Shades POG - New Growler & 64 oz. fill

$24.00

Juice Pack - New Growler & 64 oz. fill

$24.00

TUPPS IPA - New Growler & 64 oz. fill

$22.00

Evil Dankster IPA - New Growler & 64 oz. fill

$22.00

Full Grown Man - New Growler & 64 oz. fill

$32.00

Glassware

Anniversary Glass

Anniversary Glass

$10.00
Black Logo Pint Glass

Black Logo Pint Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Standard 16 oz. pint glass with the TUPPS logo stamped on one side, and "Brewed in McKinney, Texas" on the other.

FOD 2022 Glass
$10.00

FOD 2022 Glass

$10.00

Other Branded Swag

National Standard Tin Sign
$20.00

National Standard Tin Sign

$20.00

TUPPS Logo Sticker

$1.00

PUMPKINS

SMALL Jack - Pumpkin

$2.50

MEDIUM Jack - Pumpkin

$3.50

LARGE Jack - Pumpkin

$4.50

Ghost Pumpkin

$5.00

Fairytale Pumpkin

$6.00

Cinderella Pumpkin

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

TUPPS Brewery is located in a 15,000 sq. ft. building in McKinney, TX where we brew our own beer and hard seltzers. Open 5 days a week, family friendly, with live music, weekly events, and a food truck on site with us.

Website

Location

721 Anderson St, McKinney, TX 75069

Directions

