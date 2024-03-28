Breakfast Club 51
7560 Texas Highway 121
McKinney, TX 75070
Eggs
Omelettes
- Ham & Swiss Omelette$12.95
- Spin-it Omelette$12.95
Spinach and cheddar cheese
- Western King Omelette$13.95
Peppers, onions, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Veggie King Omelette$13.95
Vegetarian and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Meat Lover's Omelette$13.95
Bacon, sausage, ham and swiss cheese
- Smoke Salmon & Onion Omelette$16.95
- Bacado Omelette$13.95
Crumbled bacon with spinach, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese
Coffee & Beverages
- WATER
- Coffee$3.50
- Latte$5.25
- Iced latte$4.95
- Cappuccino$4.95
- masala chai$4.95
- Americano$3.95
- Cold Brew$3.95
- Espresso$3.50
- Fresh Squeezed Orange juice$5.95
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Caramel Macchiato$5.95
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Black Tea$3.50
- Green Tea$3.50
- Herbal Tea - Lemon ginger$3.50
- Hot Milk$3.50
- Juice$3.95
- Large Apple Juice$4.95
- Large Cranberry Juice$4.95
- Large Pineapple Juice$4.95
- Large Tomato Juice$4.95
- Soft Drink - Coke$3.50
- Soft Drink - Coke Diet$3.50
- Soft Drink - Dr.Pepper$3.50
- Soft Drink - Sprite$3.50
- unsweet tea$3.50
- soft drink dr pepper diete$3.50
- sweet tea$3.50
- Topo Chico$3.75
Texas Favorites
- Texas 2: Monte Cristo$14.95
French Toast Monte Cristo with Ham, Swiss and Raspberry Chipotle Jam, topped with a fried egg. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Chicken Fried Steak and Waffle$14.95
Home Waffle and Chicken Fried Chicken topped with Gravy and Sriracha Honey. All served with one over easy egg on top.
- Chicken Fried Chicken Waffles Sandwich$14.95
Topped with Raspberry Chipotle Jam. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Biscuits and Gravy Combo$13.95
seasoned and breaded in-house, then fried golden brown and covered with country gravy
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.95
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits, split, then smothered in homemade sausage gravy with hash browns or grits