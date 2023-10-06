Main Menu

Soup/Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Caldo De Pollo

$5.00+

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Fried Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Salad

$20.00

Large House Dinner Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Handhelds

Texas Chicken Philly

$17.00

Dbl Patty Smash Burger

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Fried Chicken Club

$15.00

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Turkey Melt

$17.00

Prime Rib French Dip

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Meatball Sub

$18.00

Entrèes

Redfish Scampi

$22.00

Healthy Plate

$18.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$18.00

Cajun Chicken Frites

$16.00

Braised Short Rib

$22.00

Sides

$Redfish Fillet

$7.00

$Salmon Filet

$6.00

$Steak

$9.00

$Shrimp

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Sidewinders

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Port Salute Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Risotto

$6.00

Penny

$0.01Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00Out of stock

S'mores For Two

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Bevs

N/A Bevs

Water

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.50+

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Retail

Clothing

Common Hat

$29.00

Common Visor

$25.00

Common Tshirt

$25.00