Dillas Quesadillas Frisco
1,951 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.
Location
3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco, TX 75034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burning Rice - Frisco
No Reviews
3930 Preston Road, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant
Aussie Grind - 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
No Reviews
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurant