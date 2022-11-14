Burning Rice Frisco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craving Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. FRESH. HEALTHY. BOLD.
Location
3930 Preston Road, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034, Frisco, TX 75034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aussie Grind - 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
No Reviews
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurant
Crimson Coward - Frisco Texas - FRISCO
No Reviews
3246 Preston Road #510a Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant