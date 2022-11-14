Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burning Rice Frisco

review star

No reviews yet

3930 Preston Road, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Kids Bowl
Abundant Deal

Burning Rice

Abundant Deal

Abundant Deal

$13.80

Enjoy our Regular Bowl including Miso Soup and Mandoo Dumplings!

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$11.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg served in a traditional Bibimbop Bowl.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$9.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg packaged in a childrens sized Bibimbop Bowl.

Burning Mandoo

Crispy Mandoo Box

Crispy Mandoo Box

$10.95

Includes 8 crispy Mandoo, white rice, Japchae noodles, broccoli, and sauce of your choice.

Steamed Mandoo Box

Steamed Mandoo Box

$10.95

Includes 8 steamed Mandoo, white rice, Japchae noodles, broccoli, and sauce of your choice.

Crispy Mandoo By The Piece

Crispy Mandoo By The Piece

Choose your size, flavor and sauce of our crispy Mandoo!

Steamed Mandoo By The Piece

Steamed Mandoo By The Piece

Choose your size, flavor and sauce of our steamed Mandoo!

Sides

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$7.95

Korean Fried Chicken Bites (Gangjeong) tossed in our Sweet Glaze or Burnin' Sauce.

Signature Wings

Signature Wings

Double-fried & perfectly crispy on the outside, irrestistibly tender on the inside.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.95

White miso with tofu and green onion.

Drinks

Iced K-Latte

Iced K-Latte

$2.95

NEW! Our signature Iced K-Coffee is the perfect blend of K-Coffee and sweetness.

Milkis

Milkis

$2.50

A delicious Korean favorite! This carbonated drink includes subtle yogurt flavors.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craving Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. FRESH. HEALTHY. BOLD.

Location

3930 Preston Road, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marufuku Ramen - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
9292 Warren Pkwy\nsuite 370 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurantnext
Aussie Grind - 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurantnext
0207 - TX-Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
9292 Warren Pkwy., Ste. 300 Friso, TX 75035
View restaurantnext
Crimson Coward - Frisco Texas - FRISCO
orange starNo Reviews
3246 Preston Road #510a Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Frisco
orange star4.6 • 1,951
3930 Preston Rd #140 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
DELI NEWS FRISCO
orange starNo Reviews
3685 Preston Rd #185 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frisco

Dillas Quesadillas - Frisco
orange star4.6 • 1,951
3930 Preston Rd #140 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Legacy)
orange star4.6 • 1,430
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 036 - Frisco
orange star4.7 • 1,235
3411 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
The Common Table - Frisco, TX
orange star4.1 • 937
6740 Winning Drive Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
CrabKing Seafood & Burgers - 2575 Main St
orange star4.3 • 701
2575 Main St Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Ascension Coffee - Star
orange star4.6 • 409
3625 The Star Blvd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frisco
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston