Tacos in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants that serve tacos

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney

2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney

Atlantic Salmon Tacos$17.50
Four tacos filled with blackened Atlantic salmon, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, feta cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice.
Santa Fe Tacos$9.50
A Rockfish classic! Choice of crispy fried wild Alaska Pollock or shrimp, wrapped in large flour tortillas with our signature ancho chile aioli, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice.
Santa Fe Tacos$14.00
A Rockfish classic! Choice of crispy fried wild Alaska POLLOCK or shrimp, wrapped in large flour tortillas with our signature ancho chile aioli, shredded cabbage, cheddar-jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice.
El Fenix

3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney

Fiesta Taco Salad$9.99
Picadillo beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens & a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of fresh made salsa.
Three Steak Street Tacos$11.99
Charbroiled steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos$10.49
Served in white corn tortillas with avocado, salsa & cilantro. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Desi District

5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney

Chicken 65 Tacos$3.99
Marinated chicken nuggets dipped into 65 sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.
Paneer Manchurian Taco$3.99
Marinated paneer strip dipped into manchurian sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.
