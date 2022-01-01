Curry in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve curry
Thai Pan McKinney
1720 N Central Expy Suite 170, McKinney
|Pineapple Curry
|$13.95
Spicy curry with coconut milk, pineapple, tomato, bell pepper and carrot
|Massaman Curry
|$13.95
Thick sweet mild curry with coconut milk, peanut, carrot, potato and onion
Desi District
5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney
|Hyderabadi Mutton Curry
|$12.49
16 oz curry with side of rice
|Hyderabadi Chicken Curry
|$11.49
16 oz curry with side of rice
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney, Mckinney
|*Red Curry
|$12.00
Red curry. coconut milk. bamboo shoot. bell pepper. Thai basil GF
|*Yellow Curry
|$12.00
Yellow curry. coconut milk. potato. onion. carrot GF
|*Panang Curry
|$12.00
Panang curry. coconut milk. peanut. bell pepper. Thai basil GF