Curry in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve curry

Thai Pan McKinney image

 

Thai Pan McKinney

1720 N Central Expy Suite 170, McKinney

Takeout
Pineapple Curry$13.95
Spicy curry with coconut milk, pineapple, tomato, bell pepper and carrot
Massaman Curry$13.95
Thick sweet mild curry with coconut milk, peanut, carrot, potato and onion
Item pic

 

Desi District

5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney

Takeout
Hyderabadi Mutton Curry$12.49
16 oz curry with side of rice
Hyderabadi Chicken Curry$11.49
16 oz curry with side of rice
Restaurant banner

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney, Mckinney

Takeout
*Red Curry$12.00
Red curry. coconut milk. bamboo shoot. bell pepper. Thai basil GF
*Yellow Curry$12.00
Yellow curry. coconut milk. potato. onion. carrot GF
*Panang Curry$12.00
Panang curry. coconut milk. peanut. bell pepper. Thai basil GF
