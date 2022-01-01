Clams in Mckinney
Mckinney restaurants that serve clams
Brother's Pizza
6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180, Mc Kinney
|Linguine & Clams
|$10.50
Baby clams sautéed with fresh garlic,
basil & herbs, served with either
white or red clam sauce
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney
2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
|New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$7.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.