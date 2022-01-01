Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Mckinney

Mckinney restaurants
Mckinney restaurants that serve clams

Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180, Mc Kinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Linguine & Clams$10.50
Baby clams sautéed with fresh garlic,
basil & herbs, served with either
white or red clam sauce
More about Brother's Pizza
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney

2780 S Central Expy,, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$7.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Mckinney

