Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Mckinney

Go
Mckinney restaurants
Toast

Mckinney restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Consumer pic

 

Desi District - McKinney

5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken 65 (Boneless) Biryani$15.99
More about Desi District - McKinney
Item pic

 

Hashtag India - McKinney

3510 W UNIVERSITY DR, MCKINNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Chicken 65 Biryani$15.99
More about Hashtag India - McKinney

Browse other tasty dishes in Mckinney

Fried Rice

Enchiladas

Thai Tea

Samosa

Clams

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Map

More near Mckinney to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (164 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Prosper

No reviews yet

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (724 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1234 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston