Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken biryani in
Mckinney
/
Mckinney
/
Chicken Biryani
Mckinney restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Desi District - McKinney
5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney
No reviews yet
Chicken 65 (Boneless) Biryani
$15.99
More about Desi District - McKinney
Hashtag India - McKinney
3510 W UNIVERSITY DR, MCKINNEY
No reviews yet
Chicken Dum Biryani
$14.99
Chicken 65 Biryani
$15.99
More about Hashtag India - McKinney
Browse other tasty dishes in Mckinney
Fried Rice
Enchiladas
Thai Tea
Samosa
Clams
Grilled Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Pies
More near Mckinney to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(164 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Prosper
No reviews yet
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(724 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(498 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(941 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1234 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(499 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(390 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston