Greenville restaurants you'll love

Greenville restaurants
Toast
  • Greenville

Greenville's top cuisines

Italian
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Greenville restaurants

Fatto A Mano image

 

Fatto A Mano

2205 Lee St. Greenville, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
12" High Cotton$16.00
12" Ella Jean$14.00
More about Fatto A Mano
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image

 

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

7215 Interstate 30,Unit M, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura,crabmeat, avocado & cucumber topped with eel sauce (6pcs)
Lunch Chicken Breast$13.00
A six ounce grilled chicken breast, seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
House Salad$2.00
Small side salad topped with house made dressing.
More about Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
Snuffers image

 

Snuffers

3104-3106 Interstate 30, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Snuffers
