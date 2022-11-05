Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville 5202 Wesley Street

No reviews yet

5202 Wesley Street

Greenville, TX 75402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Texas Breakfast
Cheeseburger
Chicken Fried Steak

Gourmet Salads

Texas Cafe Chop Salad

$12.00

Fresh mixed green, bacon, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, scallions, avocado, mixed cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Texas Apple Nut Salad

$11.50

Fresh mixed greens, green apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, grilled chicken breast and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fresh mixed green, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy tenders served with honey mustard.

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Half a head of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fresh mixed green, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and chicken tenders toasted in buffalo sauce served in ranch.

Barbeque Chicken Salad

$11.50

Fresh mixed green, grilled chicken breast, corn black beans, bacon, scallions, mixed cheese, crispy tortilla strips and dressed with barbeque sauce. Served with ranch.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.50

Fresh baby spinach, grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, fresh mushrooms. Texas pecans and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Traditional Texas Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

Topped with homemade creamy gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.50

Topped with homemade creamy gravy.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Four piece tenders. Try it with barbeque sauce or our homemade ranch dressing.

10 OZ NY Strip

$18.00

Hamburgers

Classic Hamburger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles.

Cheeseburger

$10.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickles.

6 AM Burger

$11.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles.

Mushroom Burger

$11.00

Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms with swiss cheese and mayo.

Fire Burger

$11.50

Bacon, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo.

Patty Melt Burger

$11.00

Grilled onions, American on marble rye toast with special sauce.

Panini

Cuban Panini

$11.50

Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo.

Turkey Cranberry Panini

$11.00

Turkey, spinach, Provolone cheese, red onions and cranberry aioli.

Italian Panini

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, Provolone cheese and pesto mayo.

California Panini

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocados, Provolone cheese, onions and chipotle mayo.

Veggie Italian Panini

$10.00

Mushrooms, red peppers, onions, fresh spinach, Swiss cheese and pesto mayo.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade fried chicken breast, toasted in buffalo sauce, Ranch, Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade chicken breast, toasted in spicy seasoning, Ranch, Provolone cheese, coleslaw, and mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade chicken breast, honey mustard, Provolone cheese, pickles and coleslaw.

BLTE Sandwich

$9.00

Three strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and egg.

Rueben Sandwich

$11.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Provolone cheese on toasted marble rye.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce and tomatoes served on wheat toast.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce and tomatoes served on wheat toast.

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on marble rye toast.

The Club Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, ham, turkey, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough toast.

Grilled Ham N Cheese

$9.00

Smoked ham and American cheese on sourdough toast.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

American cheese on sourdough toast.

Belgian Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders toasted in spicy seasoning, American cheese, coleslaw and honey mustard mayo.

2 am Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy tenders, bacon, ham, American cheese and sunny side up eggs.

Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.94

Sausage Patty

$3.75

Chicken Apple Sausage

$3.94

Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Turkey Bacon

$3.94

French Fries

$3.24

Hashbrowns

$3.24

Side Salad

$2.94

Mixed green, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese and any choice of dressing.

One Egg (any style)

$1.89

1 Side of Pancake

$3.49

Texas Toast

$2.50

Biscuits

$2.94

Cheese Grits

$2.94

Mixed Berries

$3.94

Fresh Fruit Cut

$3.49

Soup of the Day

$3.94

Smashed Potatoes

$3.50

Side of Crepes

$3.50

Side of French Toast

$3.50

Grits

$2.50

Okra

$3.25

Corn

$2.50

Side of Ham

$3.95

White Toast

$2.50

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.50

Sourdough

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Gravy

$1.00

Grill Jalapeños

$1.00

Kid's Meals Lunch

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Two tenders served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Served with fries.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

American cheese. Served with fries.

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Kid's Fresh Orange Juice

$2.50

Beverages

Segafredo

$2.94

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.94

Milk

$2.94

Fountain Drink

$2.94

Iced Tea

$2.94

Hot Tea

$2.73

Hot Chocolate

$2.94

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Classics

Traditional Apple Sausage/Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon

Traditional Bacon/Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon

Traditional Ham/Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon

Traditional Sausage/Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon

Traditional Turkey/Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any style and choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties, chicken apple sausage or turkey bacon

Corned Beef Hash

$10.50

Two eggs any style.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.50

Hand breaded in house, smothered with gravy and two eggs in any style.

Grilled Asparagus and Eggs

$10.00

Hollandaise and two eggs any style.

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

Hand breaded in house, smothered with gravy and two eggs any style.

Migas

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, tortilla strips, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheddar and Monterey jack and served with hash browns and salsa.

Classic Breakfast

$12.50

1/2 biscuit and gravy, two eggs, two bacon, and two patties

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Crispy corn tortillas, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, two eggs any style, topped with salsa, feta cheese and cilantro. Served with black beans and hash browns

Belgian Waffles

Served with whipped butter and warm syrup.

Belgian Waffles

$7.00

Cooked til golden brown, topped with powdered sugar

Texas Pecan Waffles

$9.50

Texas pecans topped with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Waffles

$9.00

Fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and powdered sugar.

Blueberry Waffles

$9.00

Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze topped with powdered sugar

Very Berry Waffles

$10.95

Fresh blueberries, strawberries, mascarpone cheese, topped with vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze and powdered sugar.

Banana Nutella Waffles

$9.00

Fresh banana, Nutella and topped with powdered sugar.

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Homemade fried chicken breast served with creamy gravy and topped with powdered sugar.

Healthy Options

Very Berry Energy Bowl

$9.50

Berries, granola, pecans and raisins over yogurt.

Steel Cut Oats

$5.50

Add: Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Pecans, Almonds or Chocolate Chips.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.00

Berry Oatmeals 'N Granola

$6.50

Strawberries, blueberry, blackberry, honey granola and honey.

Very Berry Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, honey granola and honey.

Omelettes

Texas Cafe Omelette

$10.50

Biscuits, cheddar cheese in our homemade sausage gravy.

Chorizo Omelette

$11.00

Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos topped with Monterey Jack cheese.

Denver Omelette

$10.50

Diced ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.

Ham N Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Smoked ham and cheddar cheese.

Sausage N Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Spicy ground sausage in cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon and cheddar cheese.

Greek Omelette

$10.50

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes.

Garden Omelette

$10.50

Tomatoes, spinach, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

White Omelette

$11.00

Fresh spinach, weld mushrooms, roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese.

Pancakes

Original Pancakes

$7.00

Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$9.50

Topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and powered sugar.

Very Berry Pancakes

$11.50

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberry, mascarpone cheese vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze, topped with powered sugar.

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$9.50

Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze and powered sugar.

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$9.50

Fresh banana, Nutella topped with powered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.50

Chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, topped with powered sugar.

Multigrain Pancakes

$8.50

Served with powered sugar.

Granola Multigrain Pancakes

$9.50

Homemade granola topped with powered sugar.

Cookies and Creme Pancakes

$10.00

Crumbled cookies & crème, marshmallows and chocolate syrup. Served with powdered sugar

Texas Favorites

Cowgirl

$8.50

Two pancakes with one egg any style and two strips of bacon or one sausage patty.

Cowboy

$9.50

Two pancakes with two eggs any style, three stripes of bacon or two sausage patties.

Cowboy By Combo

$11.00

Two pancaked, two eggs any style with two bacon and two sausage patties.

Texas Breakfast

$9.00

Two eggs any style hash browns, biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.99

Homemade sausage gravy loaded over the flokery biscuits. Served with hash browns.

French Toast Connection

$11.00

One piece of French toast, two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties.

French Toasts

Classic French Toast

$8.00

Grilled til golden brown and dusted with powered sugar.

Strawberry French Toast

$9.50

Fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze, dusted with powered sugar.

Very Berry French Toast

$11.00

Fresh strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, mascarpone cheese, vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze, dusted with powered sugar.

Blueberry French Toast

$9.50

Fresh blueberries, blueberry glaze dusted with powered sugar.

Strawberry Nutella French Toast

$10.50

Fresh strawberries and Nutella topped with powered sugar.

Cinnamon Roast French Toast

$11.00

Four slices of cinnamon roll, dipped in our French toast batter and topped with powered sugar.

Egg Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$11.00

Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian Bacon.

Avocado Benedict

$11.50

Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, tomatoes and spinach.

Texas Benedict

$11.00

Grilled with biscuit halves topped with sausage patties and creamy gravy. (No Hollandaise)

Shamrock Benedict

$11.50

Toasted English muffin topped with corned beef hash.

BAT Benedict

$11.50

English muffin toast, cream cheese, bacon, tomatoes and avocado topped with hollandaise.

Florentini Benedict

$11.50

English muffin toast, cream cheese. fresh spinach topped with hollandaise and tomatoes.

Skillet Breakfast

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.50

Applewood smoked bacon, sausage and ham.

Diner Skillet

$10.50

Chicken apple sausage, roasted red peppers with mushrooms and fresh spinach.

Balboa Skillet

$10.50

Smoked ham, bell peppers and onions.

Mexicano Skillet

$10.50

Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocados, cilantro and salsa.

Farmers Skillet

$10.50

Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, asparagus and spinach.

Hobo Skillet

$10.50

Sausage and onions.

Homemade Crepes

Crepes

$8.00

Three plain crepes dusted with powered sugar.

Strawberry Crepes

$10.00

Stuffed with fresh strawberries, topped with more berries, whipped cream, strawberry glaze and powered sugar.

Blueberry Crepes

$10.00

Fresh blueberries, stuffed with berries, topped with blueberry glaze and powered sugar.

Very Berry Crepes

$11.50

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, stuffed with berries mascarpone cheese, vanilla glaze, blueberry glaze and topped with powered sugar.

Banana Nutella Crepes

$11.00

Fresh banana filled with Nutella topped with powered sugar.

Kid's Breakfast Menu

Kids Combo

$6.00

One pancake, one egg any style, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty.

Kids Bacon & Eggs

$6.00

One egg any style, hash brown, two strips of bacon or one sausage patty and one piece of toast.

Silver Dollar Pancake

$5.00

Topped with powered sugar.

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Minnie Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Kid's White Milk

$2.00

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.50

Kid's Fresh Orange Juice

$2.50

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5202 Wesley Street, Greenville, TX 75402

Directions

