Culture ETX
$$
118 West Erwin St
Tyler, TX 75702
Small Plates
Cast Iron Cornbread
Homemade cast iron jalapeno cheddar cornbread with our honey butter made with local Elzner Farms honey
Honey and Black Mission Fig Burrata
Black mission figs roasted in local honey infused with lemon, lavender, and rosemary, burrata, soppresata, arugula, flatbread
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Shishito peppers, gochujang aioli, togarashi
Smoked Pork Belly
Slow smoked heritage pork belly, harissa, blistered tomatoes, charred cebollita, greens, hickory smoke
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Open flame charred pork belly, gochujang aioli, sesame, scallion
Steak Tartare
local angus beef (44 Farms, Cameron, Texas), soy cured egg yolk, capers, house made potato chips
Pulvo a Lagareiro
A Culture ETX twist on a Portuguese classic. Tender octopus with flash fried salumi Toscano, potatoes, harissa, and crispy speck
Gulf Shrimp
Blackened Gulf shrimp, mojo verde, roasted corn, jalapeno, onion, tasso ham, cilantro, queso fresco
Bone Marrow
Cut Beef marrow bones, bourbon & bacon jam, Maitake & Shimeji mushrooms, confit garlic, toasted Sola Bread pain au levain, crispy Enokis
Daily Bread
a selection of artisan breads, herbed Texas olive oil, whipped sea salt butter
Cheese Board
chef’s selection of the finest regional and imported cheese, local (Elzner Farms, Jacksonville, Texas) honey
Charcuterie Board
chef’s selection of cured and smoked meats with seasonal accompaniments
Brickstreet Board
combination of our charcuterie, cheese, and daily bread small plates
Salads
Cobb Salad
chicken, ham, avocado, marinated ramen egg, cucumber, olives, red onion, house ranch
Warm Kale Salad
wilted kale, valencia orange, hazelnuts, local (Elzner Farms, Jacksonville, Texas) honey, toasted sesame seeds
Full Caesar Salad
romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, garlic breadcrumbs, fried duck egg aioli
Side Caesar Salad
romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, garlic breadcrumbs, fried duck egg aioli
Flatbreads
Chicken Tinga
Marinated, smoked chicken, cilantro, queso fresco, arugula
Chicken Alfredo
Marinated, brick oven roasted chicken breast, house-made alfredo sauce, red onion, arugula, Calabrian chili flake, mozzarella
BBQ Duck
Shredded confit duck leg, house made barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula
The Meats
Italian sausage, pepperoni, finocchiona
The Works
Sausage, pepperoni, red onion, black olive, arugula, mozzarella
Pepperoni
Sausage
Cheese
Entrees
Heritage Pork Chop
*Texas Bucket List "Bite of the Season"* Our famous, 90 day dry aged, heritage pork chop, charred onions, baby mustard greens, harissa, organic fennel pollen
*Exclusive* Smoked Delmonico Steak
*Culture ETX Exclusive* 1.5 pound locally raised and finished Cut Beef (Tyler, TX) Delmonico steak. Allow 30-45 minute cook time
Cut Beef Ribeye
16 ounce locally raised (Cut Beef, Tyler, Texas) ribeye. dressed arugula, maldon sea salt
Cut Beef New York Strip
14 ounce locally raised (Cut Beef, Tyler, Texas) New York strip, dressed arugula, maldon sea salt
Flat-Iron Steak Frites
8oz Texas raised (44 Farms, Cameron, Texas) Angus Flat Iron steak served with our famous hand-cut French fries & horseradish aioli
Gulf Snapper
Pan seared gulf red snapper, Cajun velouté, hoecake, remoulade
Wild Caught Salmon
Wild caught Alaskan Keta salmon, butternut squash, pea shoots, Texas olive oil, Maldon salt
Pepper Crusted Ahi Tuna
Pepper crusted ahi tuna, edamame, broccolini
Whole Branzino
Whole branzino with blistered heirloom tomatoes, arugula, parsley, brown butter
Duck Confit
crispy maple leaf farms duck leg, elote, baby mustard greens
Duck Coq Au Vin
Crispy duck confit, demi glace, roasted root vegetables, red wine reduction
Yardbird
Pan roasted local (Southern Sunny Acres Farm) pasture raised chicken, white BBQ glaze, arugula
Local Beef Bolognese
Beef bolognese on pappardelle pasta, garlic breadcrumbs, fresh basil, grated parmigiano-reggiano
Heritage Pork Ragu
Heritage Duroc Pork in a rich tomato, garlic, and garlic sauce with pappardelle pasta
Pasta Acadiana
crawfish tails, tasso ham, and fettucine noodles in a rich cream sauce
Chicken Alfredo
chicken breast, fettuccine, made to order cream sauce, parmigiano reggiano cheese
Sides (Served Family Style)
Collard Greens
Elote en Vaso
Sweet corn and poblano peppers in chipotle bechamel with cilantro, jalapeno, and cotija cheese
Seasonal Vegetables
Mac & Cheese
Crawfish Mac & Cheese
Our famous Mac & Cheese loaded with crawfish tails, Tasso ham, and our house made Cajun seasoning
Chips
Dessert
Apple Pie
Ma-Maw's recipe, chantilly cream
Deep Fried Bread Pudding
chantilly cream, sorghum syrup, powdered sugar
Chocolate Mousse
valrhona chocolate, smoked pecans, crushed coffee beans, meyer lemon zest, Texas olive oil, maldon salt
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagels
Biscuit and Sausage Gravy
“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness”
Craft Beer
Non-Alcoholic - Estrella Galica 00, Hijos de Rivera Brewing, A Coruña, Galicia, Spain - 0.0% ABV
Botanical Berry Tea, Locust Cider, Gig Harbor, Washington - 6% ABV
Cold pressed Washington apples. Refreshing with soft sweetness, falls between our Original Dry and Sweet Aged Apple
Feisty Redhead, Blonde Ale, HopFusion Ale Works, Ft. Worth, Texas - 8.67% ABV
Our popular Feisty Blonde (orange blossom honey, raw piloncillo and pure Mexican vanilla aged on hibiscus and cherries for a new twist on the original - Feisty Redhead. We all know and love at least one. 2019 Silver Medal - Best of Craft Beer Awards 2021 Silver Medal - National Honey Board Competition.
Lemon Bar, Cream Ale, 903 Brewers, Sherman, Texas 7.2%
Estrella Galicia Lager, Hijos de Rivera Brewing, A Coruña, Galicia, Spain - 5.5% ABV
Excellent aromatic balance between malts and hops. Lightly floral and herbal flavors, with a moderate warm mouthfeel, and an intense hoppy bitter taste that lingers in the mouth.
Nacho Lagre, Mexican Lager, Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs, Texas 5.6%
Very smooth with less of a yeast finish! Add a little lime gives it that little bit of citrus!! Its a really good Mexican Lagre!!
Golden Mustache, Lager, Oak Highlands Brewery, Dallas, Texas - 5.5% ABV
German Dortmunder style lager. Originated in Dortmund Germany, this lager is crisp, clear, and easy drinking.
Billy Jenkins Bock, Wild Acre Brewing Co., Ft. Worth, Texas - 5.2% ABV
Billy Jenkins Session Bock beer is an exceptionally quaffable beer, lower in alcohol, and less malt-forward than a traditional German bock. The deep amber color results from a blend of domestic and German malts. Clean and well balanced, Billy Jenkins gives off malt aroma, plus biscuit and toffee flavor profiles.
Bockslider, Toadies Texas Bock, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 5.6%
Bockslider is the official beer of Fort Worth's own Toadies. An easy-drinking, copper-colored, lightly-hopped beer perfect for on-stage, backstage, or anywhere your rock music takes you
Guavagood, Kolsch, Oak Highlands Brewery, Dallas, Texas - 6.2% ABV
Guavagood is our Allgood Kolsh (German Kolsch style ale. Golden in color, light in body, and full in flavor) brewed with guava.
Highpoint, Pub Ale, Pegasus City Brewery, Dallas, Texas - 5.3% ABV
Our flagship beer is caramel colored and light bodied. First brewed and enjoyed on a porch, this English Mild Ale is extremely refreshing with a toasted malt aroma. Pairs well with seafood, the Old 97's, and sunsets.
90 Shilling, Red Ale/American Amber/Red, O’Dell Brewing Co., Ft. Collins, Colorado - 5.3%
Cannoneer, Bold Amber, Pegasus City Brewery, Dallas, Texas -7.4% ABV
This flavorful amber is medium bodied with a crisp finish and light caramel aroma. A beer made with all-American ingredients, it pairs well with Texas BBQ, golden retrievers, and the American Dream.
DFDub, Dunkelweizen/Dark Wheat, Oak Highlands Brewery, Dallas, Texas - 7.1% ABV
German Dunkelweizen (dark wheat) style ale. Heavy banana and clove aromas. A dark, slightly cloudy beer with a fresh crisp taste.
Wise Monkeys, Belgian Strong, Manhattan Project Beer Co., Dallas, Texas - 10% ABV
Wise Monkeys is a fairly true to style Belgian Golden Strong, and it packs a punch in a way too drinkable package. When you take a lingering sniff, you will detect a bit of fermented stone fruit, specifically peach. But don’t let the nose fool you. It has a softly perceptible sweetness that we’re calling semi-dry. The flavor isn’t going to be sugary sweet, but more of a subtle reference to the peach, pear, and bubblegum that comes through on the nose.
Freaky Deaky, Belgian Tripel, Oak Highlands Brewery, Dallas, Texas - 10% ABV
Belgian Tripel style ale. Light in color and brewed with a larger amount of American hops than a traditional tripel.
Nine Volt, Tripel, Pegasus City Brewery, Dallas, Texas - 750mL Bomber - 9.1% ABV
This deceptively easy to drink Tripel is drier and less sweet, with an extremely clean finish. Light bodied with a hint of citrus and spice aromas, it pairs well with pasta, swing dancing, and Sam Lao.
Freakin Hazer Beams, NE Pale Ale, Roughtail Brewing Co., OKC, Oklahoma - 5.5% ABV
How do you create an epic pale ale? Add frickin’ hazer beams. This brew starts with a killer base of Idaho Gem hops and pale and bready malts, but blows up the flavor with added experimental Sabro, right after the boil. The result is unfiltered, hopped out bliss. Bursting with huge notes of coconut and pineapple – and soft pillowy, mouthfeel.
Double Half-Life, India Pale Ale, Manhattan Project Beer Co., Dallas, Texas - 8% ABV
This is the Goldilocks of IPAs. It’s not too bitter, not too sweet, and not too dry. It’s just right. It’s Double Half-Life, and we released it to celebrate our one-year anniversary. As the name implies, it has all the same characteristics of Half-Life, but more. It’s juicier, hazier, a little higher on the IBU, and definitely higher on the ABV at 8%. And yes, it is just as crushable.
Everything Rhymes With Orange, India Pale Ale, Roughtail Brewing Co., OKC, Oklahoma - 6.5% ABV
Also formerly known as Nothing Rhymes with Orange, formerly known as Adaptation Ale 3. Showing off is okay when it comes to juicy, citrusy hops. This hazy, non-filtered IPA performance delivers a full, soft body (with low bitterness) that finishes dry and clean. Squeaky clean. With Simcoe hops playing lead, and Citra and Mosaic playing backup, this is a complex citrus ballad to the IPA.
Summer Sizzle IPA, Spindletap Brewery, Houston, Texas- 7%
Belgian IPA
16oz - Hey Utah Make it Two! Hazy DIPA, Martin House Brewing Co., Ft. Worth, Texas 10%
Double Dropkick, Hazy IPA, Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs, Texas 10.3%
Switchfoot DIPA, Spindletap Brewery, Houston, Texas- 9%
Heavy Hands, DIPA, Spindletap Brewery, Houston, Texas- 8%
Panama Red, Pomegranate Sour IPA, Martin House Brewing, Ft. Worth, Texas - 6%
Best Maid Bread N Butters Pickle Beer, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 4.7%
Best Maid Tropical Punch Pickle Beer, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 4.7%
Best Maid Spicy Pickle Beer, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 4.7%
Best Maid Bloody Mary Pickle Beer, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 4.7%
Best Maid Chamoy Drip Pickle Beer, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 4.7%
Parker County Peach, Martin House Brewing Co., Ft. Worth, Texas 5.2%
Anger Sharks, Fruit Punch Sour, Martin House Brewing Co., Ft. Worth, Texas 6.5%
The Salty Lady, Gose, Martin House Brewing Co., Ft. Worth, Texas 5.2%
Bikini Atoll, Raspberry Sour/Traditional Gose, Manhattan Project Beer Co., Dallas, Texas - 5.2%
Galactic Minotaurt, Gose True Vine Brewing Co., Tyler, Texas - 5.2% ABV
Chosen One Coconut Ale, 903 Brewers, Sherman, Texas - 6% ABV
Mocha Vanilla Buzz, Cream Ale, 903 Brewers, Sherman, Texas - 6% ABV
16oz Snickerdoodle, Cream Ale, Ingenious Brewing Co., Humble, Texas - 5.2% ABV
Cream ale conditioned on sugar cookie dough, cinnamon sticks, and nutmeg.
Banana Pudding Cream Ale, 903 Brewers, Sherman, Texas - 6.5% ABV
Strawberry Cake, Cream Ale, 903 brewing, Sherman, Texas - 5.3%
Have your cake and drink it too! The taste begins with a quite sweet crème ale flavor, almost resembling a crème soda like taste. There is plenty of vanilla upfront, but not too much strawberry. While absent initially the strawberry builds as the taste advances and is joined by some other flavors of a very doughy and caramel sweet taste.
Morning Sunshine, Coffee Stout, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 8%
Coffee Stout with Maple Syrup.
16oz Imperial Milk Stout, Maple, Bacon, and Coffee, 3 Nations Brewing, Carrollton, Texas - 11.3
Imperial milk stout loaded with an abundance of maple syrup, bacon, and coffee. Sweet, strange, stout. This is definetly the breakfast beer you've been searching for.
Astronaut Apocalypse, Coconut Stout, Martin House Brewing co., Fort Worth, Texas - 12%
Dark brown, viscous, carbonated, quickly dissipated mocha layer of head. Coffee, dark chocolate, coconut, molasses; almost like a liquid version of Girl Scout cookies "Samoas". Very tasty, decadent, perfect for dessert.
The Statement of Purpose, Peanut Butter Golden Stout, Martin House Brewing, Fort Worth, Texas - 8%
The taste begins with a bready and doughy taste that is mixed with a whole lot of a peanut butter flavor. Upfront there is also a good showing of confectioner's sugar and a touch of a chocolate flavor. The chocolate is light and more of a white chocolate taste initially.
Kokytus, Imperial Stout, Martin House Brewing Co., Ft. Worth, Texas 14%
Imperial Stout aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels on Cacao Nibs.
Coco Anejo, Milk Stout, HopFusion Ale Works, Ft. Worth, Texas - 8.9% ABV
We start with our Imperial Milk Stout - Fur Slipper; Silky smooth with notes of roasted hazelnut, dark chocolate and toffee and then aged on Roasted Coconut. Mind blowing coconut infusion! Silver Medal Winner - 2019 Beer Army Beer Wars
Smart Cookie, Imperial Double-Milk Stout, Ingenious Brewing Co., Humble, Texas - 10% ABV
Imperial milk stout made with cacao nibs, chocolate chips, and cookie dough.
Devour, Creme Brulee Imperial Milk Stout, 3 Nations Brewing, Carrollton, Texas - 8.3% ABV
Chupacabra Batch 5, Oak Aged Coffee Stout, 903 Brewers, Sherman, Texas - 12.6%
roasty, malty, sweet (probably the malt and turbinado), caramel (turbinado), cinnamon, all spice, light roasted coconut and heavy hazelnut, in that order. ... The hazelnut smell and taste really stand out, but the cinnamon, all spice, light roasted coconut and oak are present.
Thin Mint Stout, 22oz Bomber, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., Houston, Texas - 8.2%
Have your cookie and drink it too. this delectible treat greets you with brisk, invigorating aromatics of fresh mint and rich chocolate. Madagascar vanilla frolics on a satiny chocolate malt base with a brisk and minty finish.
Sake
Bubbles
*Chef's Pick* William Chris, Pétillant Naturel Rosé (2020) Texas
The cloudy appearance of this Texas “Pet-nat” resemble watermelon juice. It displays aromas of pink grapefruit, fresh strawberry, while lily, and hay. The palate is carried by fine, spritzy bubbles that offer flavors of lime juice, white flowers, watermelon, and hints of green strawberry and more pink grapefruit. Tart cherry and lime peel are tinged with saline on the finish.
Campo Viejo, Grand reserve Cava Brut, Vila Rodona, Spain
Umberto Fiore, Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont, Italy
Aromatic, semi-sparkling wine with half the carbonation of a typical sparkling wine. Extremely aromatic, with a complex perfume, this Moscato has a mild level of sweetness, counterbalanced by a vibrant acidity.
Val D'Oca Prosecco Extra Dry, DOC, Veneto, Italy
A crisp, sparkling wine bursting with fragrant aromas of white stone fruits, apple, and wildflowers. Harmonious taste of bright citrus with a soft finish.
Cleto Chiarli Vecchia Moderna Lambrusco Secco, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Gruet SAUVGE Sparkling Rose, Zero Dosage, New Mexico
Vibrant fruit flavors of wild strawberry and hint of cherry shine on the nose and palate, complimented by bright acidity
Alfred Gratien Brut Cremant de Limoux, Languedoc-Rousillon, France
A moderately intense yet complex nose. The sweet pastry, biscuit, and orchard fruit notes are followed and enhanced by hints of citrus, white flowers, and fresh butter. Initial taste is clean, and very silky. Followed by a certain chalky minerality, and a smooth texture. The finish has a slight mineral undertone, as well as an excellently balanced acidic undertone, with a sugary component.
White
*Chef's Pick* Crossroads, Sauvignon Blanc Mt. Veeder (2019) Napa, California
Appearance is clear with a pale intensity and slight lemon color. Nose is clean with a medium intensity on the palate, with aromas of grapefruit, ripe citrus Meyer lemon, ripe peach and nectarine, and a hint of pineapple and grass/hay.
Mer Soleil, Santa Lucia Highlands Reserve Chardonnay, Monterey, California (2020)
Hook & Ladder, Chardonnay Spider Web Ranch Russian River Valley (2020)
Displaying colors of goldenrod, this chardonnay’s bouquet elicits floral notes of honey, ripe apple and light butterscotch. The flavors exhibit subtle, creamy, Gravenstein apple with a touch of nectarine and guava on the finish.
Casa Madero 2V Chenin/Chardonnay Parras, Mexico
A blend of chardonnay and chenin. Intense aroma of tropical fruits and flowers, lychees, guavas, syrup, apple, peaches, melon, and flowers of acacia, jasmine, and tuberose. A mouthfeel of tropical fruits that are very elegant and refreshing like mango, guava, pear, banana, and citrus.
Honig, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, California (2021)
Reddy Vineyards, Petals and Clay Dry White Blend, (2021), Brownfield, Texas
The 2021 Petals and Clay Sauvignon Blanc is lightning in a bottle. Vinified in stainless steel and bottled fresh, we do little to manipulate this wine, instead preserving a pure expression of this grape that is sure to brighten your day. Enticingly aromatic, this light-bodied wine is bursting with flavors of honeydew, melon, and pineapple. It possesses energetic acidity and finishes crisp, making it the perfect poolside refreshment or accompaniment for seafood and salads.
Field Recordings, Chenin Blanc, (2019) Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara, California
This wine shines with appealing aromas and flavors of ripe, core fruits and hints of peach skin.
Scarpetta, Friuli Pinot Grigio (2020) Italy
A Pinot Grigio with a light straw color and just a hint of salmon, with aromas of both stone fruits and melon, and a light yet complex palate with melon and stone fruits with minerals and medium body.
Cadre Sea Queen, Albariño, Edna Valley, California
On the nose, this wine bursts with spicy citrus and salty zest. There is a seductive orange blossom aspect paired subtle banana and cardamom notes. You can definitely smell the sea influence on this wine as there are briny notes that speak to the nearby Pacific Ocean. White flower notes are ever so present, but salty tangy citrus is the driver. On the palate, this wine is full of tang and energy. Our Albariño never lacks acidity. In fact, managing that high acidity presents one of our biggest challenges, yet that is our greatest gift. There is a rich assembly of citrus, white fruits, stone fruit and tropicals that are all corralled with bright acidity from start to finish. A lingering freshness and minerality cements Albariño as the one varietal that is queen of the sea.
Bodegas La Caña, Rías Baixas Albariño (2020) Galicia, Spain
A light yellow wine with an aromatic array of lemon verbena, white peaches, ginger, jasmine, and wet stones. Light-bodied, crisply acidic with notes of orange, lemon, grapefruit, and citrus.
Botani, Sierras de Málaga Moscatel Old Vines (2018) Spain
A Muscat Grape wine with notes of peach, baked pear, green apple, honey melon, sharp pineapple, lemon peel, oil and cream.
Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy
Floral lemon, ripe honeydew, and apple. Bright acidity and warm minerality with a lingering crisp finish.
J Vineyard, Pinot Gris, California
Rose
Rose Gold, Côtes de Provence Rosé (2020), France
Aromas of rich, fresh fruits, followed by hints of white flowers and minerals. Fresh and delicious.
Orin Swift Fragile Rose, Languadoc, France
Fragile is our inaugural rosé wine release from our Department 66 winery in Maury, France. Pale salmon in color with a cherry blossom fringe, the wine brims with perfumed floral notes, blood orange zest, and a hint of wild aniseed. Casually acidic with soft saline notes upon entry, the wine is vibrant and bright with dense red currant flavors, crystalized strawberries, and a pink grapefruit core. An incisive finish with red berry skin extract is balanced with clean and lifting acidity.
Maison No9 by Post Malone, Rose, Mediterranean, France
Crispy, refreshing, and smooth. This dry, classic rose is wonderfully balanced and round with a texture that Is mouthwatering and savory. Dominant orchard fruits make up this bouquet, such as peaches, peach ring candies, and sweet fruit salad.
Stel+Mar California Rose by Phillip Zorn, Napa, California
This is a beautifully dry wine with peach and apricot aromas, hints of strawberry on the palate with refreshing acidity and herbal undertones.
Red
*Chef's Pick* Reddy Vineyards, The Superior Texan, Texas High Plains Red, (2019) Brownfield, Texas
Malbec, Montepulciano, Sangiovese, Tannat
Böen Wine, Pinot Noir, California (2019)
This well rounded Pinot Noir first envelops the mouth with a velvety richness. Flavors of bright cherry, dried herbs, and hints of vanilla.
Emmolo Merlot, Napa Valley, California 2019
The enveloping color of black cherries, this wine unfolds with an array of scents that are both savory and lush—sweet spice and rosemary are layered onto ripe cherries and dried apricot. Earthy notes of tree bark on a dewy morning mingle with a homey hint of sweet dough and cinnamon. Entry on the palate is extravagantly soft, leading into a balance of rich flavors and lively fruit. Juicy cherry carries over from the nose, along with bright pomegranate and the warmth of baking cocoa. The smooth, long finish features the alluring character of spiced mocha.
Opolo, Merlot, Paso Robles, California (2020)
Wild flowers and dried sage collide effortlessly with blueberry and plum pit. Mid pallet offers up a medium body with stem tannin and blackberry pie crust. This wine delivers a powerful backend with a surprisingly long finish reminiscent of toasted marshmallow and melted milk chocolate.
St. Huberts, The Stag, Red Blend, Paso Robles, California (2018)
Aromas of macerated blueberries, raspberry pie, and plum preserves alongside holiday baking spice notes of brown sugar, vanilla, nutmeg, and clove. Rich, round, and soft on the palate, with good weight and body, offering flavors of ripe juicy red berries, and raspberry custard along allspice and graham cracker crust notes.
Unshackled, Red Blend, California (2019)
aromas of raspberry, blueberry, and crushed violets. Flavors of spiced dried cherries, florals, and a hint of white pepper.
William Chris, Mourvèdre, Texas High Plains (2018)
This translucent garnet colored wine has an effusive nose with a bouquet of tomato leaf, forest floor, and bacon. Aroma of raspberry with ripe, confiture-like character. The palate consists of soft and mature fruit. Earthy, forest floor flavors erupt in the mouth, with a warm, long finish.
G.D. Vajra, Barbera d' Alba, Piedmont, Italy (2020)
G.D. Vajra Barbera d'Alba is a refined blend of estate vineyards growing in the Communes of Barolo, Novello and Sinio, on a wide range of terroirs. 100% Barbera
Bodegas Faustino VII, Rioja Tempranillo, Spain (2019)
Marques de Riscal, Arienzo Rioja, Spain
Arienzo de Marqués de Riscal is an oaked Crianza wine which is noted for its great versatility. It has the purest essence of a Rioja combined with the highest standards of quality. Arienzo is a wine that can be enjoyed at any time and on any occasion. Perfect those who like to make wine a part of their lives, for those who like music, art, sport or travel. It is a wine for original, daring, modern and engaged spirits. Arienzo is, without a shadow of a doubt, a new way of understanding wine.
Bodegas Alto Moncayo, Campo de Borja Garnacha, Veraton, Spain (2018)
Oaky, heavily roasted aromas of hickory, baking spices, coconut and exotic black-fruit scents feed into a chunky but easygoing palate with spicy, barrel-rich flavors of hickory and vanilla as well as baked berry and leather. A ripe slightly rubbery finish is generous.
Alpha Estate, Amyndeon Xinomavro Hedgehog Vineyard, Macedonia, Greece (2018)
This wine has a bright ruby color. It features a complex nose with a bouquet of sundried tomatoes, smoky black fruit, strawberries, dark cherries, licorice, and spices. Full body with rich fruit depth, blackberries, plums, herbaceous hints, and oak on the back. Solid, velvety tannins and long aftertaste with persistent aromas
Alvaro Palacios, Priorat Gratallops, Catalunya, Spain
*Limited Special* Reddy Vineyards, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Texas High Plains Red, (2019) Brownfield, Texas
Our ultimate expression of Texas High Plains Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine was aged in 75% new French oak to create a luxurious wine layered with concentrated flavors of black cherry, cassis and blackberry along with oak-inspired notes of vanilla and clove. It is a full-bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (75%) and Petit Verdot (25%) with plush tannins and a long finish. Enjoy this wine now or cellar for extended bottle aging. Only 100 cases made.
Austin Hope Winery, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Paso Robles, California (NV)
True to Paso Robles’ signature style, this fruit forward Cabernet Sauvignon has enticing aromas of dark fruit, fresh vanilla bean and hints of coffee. On the palette, the dark brooding fruit flavors are balanced with savory notes of black pepper, baking spices along with a touch of tobacco to add warmth and dimension. Lovely notes of sweet oak, lively acidity & fine dusty tannins complete this wine making it the perfect Cabernet Sauvignon to enjoy daily.
Daniel Cohn's Bellacosa, Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast, California
The nose is complex and shows layers of dark fruit flavors and spice tones. Blueberry, rich plum and red raspberry notes are apparent. Soft notes of vanilla and toast provide aromatic richness. The texture is supple with depth on the palate. The tannins are lush with long finish texture.
Finca El Origen Reserva Malbec, Uco Valley, Argentina
A wine of distinct aromatic complexity, with outstanding notes of red fruits, floral aromas of violet, vanilla, and cigar. The mouth confirms the presence of black fruits like blackberries and spices. The medium structure and silky tannins and perfectly balanced with the delicious natural acidity, leading to a prolonged finish.
Kiepersol, Texas Syrah, Tyler, Texas
Soft baking spices and oak present first and then the nose dives into deep sage and red currant berries. The currant and sage flow onto the palate with a touch of lingonberries. This Syrah is a delicate, medium bodied, and juicy experience
Girard Petite Sirah, Napa Valley, California
The nose reveals concentrated aromas of blackberry, jasmine tea, dusty earth and tobacco. The palate is dense is with flavors of jam, and blackberries.
Fortified/Dessert Wines
Ramos Pinto, Tawny Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugall
This is a tawny red with a topaz meniscus. The first aroma gives the impression of buoyancy and develops into a great smoothness acquired from having been matured in wood. In the mouth, it feels light, warm and very soft as a result of its ageing. This adolescent Port is mature and fruity, with a complex and delicate character. Its finish is perfectly balanced, giving it some delicateness.
Haak Vineyards & Winery, Thomas Jefferson Series, Jacquez, Madeira, Texas
A Texas dessert wine that’s lush and balanced.
Blandy’s Madeira, Rainwater, Madeira, Portugal
A medium-dry Madeira which combines soft fruit and a dry nutty quality. Try it with the bread pudding!
Wine Based Cocktails/Spritzes
Sake Based Cocktails
Sake
Bubbles
Campo Viejo, Grand reserve Cava Brut, Vila Rodona, Spain
Val D'Oca Prosecco Extra Dry, DOC, Veneto, Italy
Cleto Chiarli Vecchia Moderna Lambrusco Secco, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Gruet SAUVGE Sparkling Rose, Zero Dosage, New Mexico
Vibrant fruit flavors of wild strawberry and hint of cherry shine on the nose and palate, complimented by bright acidity
White
Barone Fini, Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy
Floral lemon, ripe honeydew, and apple. Bright acidity and warm minerality with a lingering crisp finish.
Scarpetta, Friuli Pinot Grigio (2020) Italy
A Pinot Grigio with a light straw color and just a hint of salmon, with aromas of both stone fruits and melon, and a light yet complex palate with melon and stone fruits with minerals and medium body.
Reddy Vineyards, Petals and Clay Dry White Blend, (2021), Brownfield, Texas
Honig, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, California (2021)
Field Recordings, Chenin Blanc, (2019) Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara, California
This wine shines with appealing aromas and flavors of ripe, core fruits and hints of peach skin.
Hook & Ladder, Chardonnay Spider Web Ranch Russian River Valley (2020)
Casa Madero 2V Chenin/Chardonnay Parras, Mexico
A blend of chardonnay and chenin. Intense aroma of tropical fruits and flowers, lychees, guavas, syrup, apple, peaches, melon, and flowers of acacia, jasmine, and tuberose. A mouthfeel of tropical fruits that are very elegant and refreshing like mango, guava, pear, banana, and citrus.
Mer Soleil, Santa Lucia Highlands Reserve Chardonnay, Monterey, California (2020)
Red
Jimmy's Kalimotxo
*Limited Special* Reddy Vineyards, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Texas High Plains Red, (2019) Brownfield, Texas *Coravin Pour*
*Special* G.D. Vajra, Barbera d' Alba, Piedmont, Italy (2020)
G.D. Vajra Barbera d'Alba is a refined blend of estate vineyards growing in the Communes of Barolo, Novello and Sinio, on a wide range of terroirs.
Böen, Pinot Noir, California (2019)
This well rounded Pinot Noir first envelops the mouth with a velvety richness. Flavors of bright cherry, dried herbs, and hints of vanilla.
Opolo, Merlot, Paso Robles, California (2020)
Bodegas Faustino VII, Rioja Tempranillo, Spain (2019)
Marques de Riscal, Arienzo Rioja, Spain
Arienzo de Marqués de Riscal is an oaked Crianza wine which is noted for its great versatility. It has the purest essence of a Rioja combined with the highest standards of quality. Arienzo is a wine that can be enjoyed at any time and on any occasion. Perfect those who like to make wine a part of their lives, for those who like music, art, sport or travel. It is a wine for original, daring, modern and engaged spirits. Arienzo is, without a shadow of a doubt, a new way of understanding wine.
St. Huberts, The Stag, Red Blend, Paso Robles, California (2018)
Aromas of macerated blueberries, raspberry pie, and plum preserves alongside holiday baking spice notes of brown sugar, vanilla, nutmeg, and clove. Rich, round, and soft on the palate, with good weight and body, offering flavors of ripe juicy red berries, and raspberry custard along allspice and graham cracker crust notes.
Unshackled, Red Blend, California (2019)
aromas of raspberry, blueberry, and crushed violets. Flavors of spiced dried cherries, florals, and a hint of white pepper.
Austin Hope Winery, Paso Robles Barrel 19 Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California (NV)
True to Paso Robles’ signature style, this fruit forward Cabernet Sauvignon has enticing aromas of dark fruit, fresh vanilla bean and hints of coffee. On the palette, the dark brooding fruit flavors are balanced with savory notes of black pepper, baking spices along with a touch of tobacco to add warmth and dimension. Lovely notes of sweet oak, lively acidity & fine dusty tannins complete this wine making it the perfect Cabernet Sauvignon to enjoy daily.
Finca El Origen Reserva Malbec, Uco Valley, Argentina
A wine of distinct aromatic complexity, with outstanding notes of red fruits, floral aromas of violet, vanilla, and cigar. The mouth confirms the presence of black fruits like blackberries and spices. The medium structure and silky tannins and perfectly balanced with the delicious natural acidity, leading to a prolonged finish.
Fortified/Dessert Wines
Blandy’s Madeira, Rainwater, Madeira, Portugal
Ramos Pinto, Tawny Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
This is a tawny red with a topaz meniscus. The first aroma gives the impression of buoyancy and develops into a great smoothness acquired from having been matured in wood. In the mouth, it feels light, warm and very soft as a result of its ageing. This adolescent Port is mature and fruity, with a complex and delicate character. Its finish is perfectly balanced, giving it some delicateness.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
East Texas Dining, Redefined.
118 West Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702