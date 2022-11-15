Culture ETX

Cadre Sea Queen, Albariño, Edna Valley, California

$48.00

On the nose, this wine bursts with spicy citrus and salty zest. There is a seductive orange blossom aspect paired subtle banana and cardamom notes. You can definitely smell the sea influence on this wine as there are briny notes that speak to the nearby Pacific Ocean. White flower notes are ever so present, but salty tangy citrus is the driver. On the palate, this wine is full of tang and energy. Our Albariño never lacks acidity. In fact, managing that high acidity presents one of our biggest challenges, yet that is our greatest gift. There is a rich assembly of citrus, white fruits, stone fruit and tropicals that are all corralled with bright acidity from start to finish. A lingering freshness and minerality cements Albariño as the one varietal that is queen of the sea.