Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Tyler

Go
Tyler restaurants
Toast

Tyler restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Mercados

2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Fried Chicken Strips$10.49
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
More about Mercados
Happys Fish House image

 

Happys Fish House

2202 E 5th St., Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.99
More about Happys Fish House
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Posados

2500 E 5th St, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Fried Chicken Strips$10.49
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
More about Posados
FD's Grillhouse image

 

FD's Grillhouse

8934 S. Broadway Ste 494, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Shrimp$13.95
Chicken Tenders$10.50
More about FD's Grillhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Tyler

Cookies

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Chile Relleno

Caesar Salad

Cake

Brisket

Chimichangas

Map

More near Tyler to explore

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

No reviews yet

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston