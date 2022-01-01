Enchiladas in Tyler

Go
Tyler restaurants
Toast

Tyler restaurants that serve enchiladas

Primo Enchiladas Dinner image

 

Mercados

2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada$3.99
Beef Enchilada$3.99
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
More about Mercados
Javi's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Javi's

7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.5 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Enchiladas Verdes$10.00
Sunrise Enchiladas$9.50
More about Javi's
Primo Enchiladas Dinner image

 

Posados Cafe

3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada$3.99
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
More about Posados Cafe
Enchilada Dinner image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Posados

2500 E 5th St, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Enchilada$3.99
Cheese Enchilada$3.99
Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
More about Posados
The Grove Kitchen & Gardens image

 

The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$40.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘀: Choice of Chicken, Cheese, Vegetarian – All Orders Include Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
More about The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

Browse other tasty dishes in Tyler

Tortilla Soup

Tacos

Sopapilla

Baby Back Ribs

Cheese Enchiladas

Chimichangas

Quesadillas

Nachos

Map

More near Tyler to explore

Forney

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet

Greenville

No reviews yet

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston