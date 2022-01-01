Enchiladas in Tyler
Tyler restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Cheese Enchilada
|$3.99
|Beef Enchilada
|$3.99
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Crispy Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
|$10.00
|Sunrise Enchiladas
|$9.50
Posados Cafe
3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler
|Cheese Enchilada
|$3.99
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
|Enchilada de Tres
|$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
|Beef Enchilada
|$3.99
|Cheese Enchilada
|$3.99
|Enchilada Dinner
|$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.