Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodacious BBQ Tyler

review star

No reviews yet

4030 Frankston Hwy

Tyler, TX 75701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chop Beef Sand
Train
Bo-Tato w Meat

Sandwiches

Chop Beef Sand

Chop Beef Sand

$9.00

1/3 lb of smoked brisket, chopped, and placed on a freshly toasted bun

Sliced Beef Sand

Sliced Beef Sand

$9.00

1/3 lb of smoked brisket, sliced, and placed on a freshly toasted bun

Link Sand

Link Sand

$8.50

1/3 lb of our mild spice hot link sausage, cut, and placed on a freshly toasted bun

Turkey Sand

Turkey Sand

$8.50

1/3 lb of smoked turkey breast, sliced, and placed on a freshly toasted bun

Rib Sand

Rib Sand

$12.00

1/2 lb of ribs served with bread on the side

Sloppy Joe Sand

Sloppy Joe Sand

$2.00

pulled pork chopped and mixed with our famous BBQ sauce, placed on a toasted bun

Train

$8.50

our biggest sandwich, nearly 1/2 lb of pulled pork, chopped, topped with our famous BBQ sauce, and placed on a freshly toasted bun

Combo Sandwiches

Combo Sandwiches

$9.00

your choice of meat combination, making up 1/3 lb total of meat on a freshly toasted bun

Child Sand

$7.50

1/4 lb of the meat of your choosing added to a freshly toasted bun

Link Wrap

$3.50

one of our freshly smoked mild spice hot link sausages on a slice of white bread

Sandwich Plates

a sandwich with 1/3 lb meat of your choosing added to a freshly toasted bun with two of our famous sides of your choosing

Sandwich plate

$14.50

BBQ Plates

Sliced Beef Plate

$19.00

1/2 pound of smoked brisket, sliced, served with two of our famous sides of your choosing and two slices of bread on the side

Chop Beef Plate

Chop Beef Plate

$19.00

1/2 pound of smoked brisket, chopped, served with two of our famous sides of your choosing and two slices of bread on the side

Rib Plate

$19.00

3/4 pound of our famous ribs, served with two sides of your choosing, as well as two slices of bread on the side

Link Plate

Link Plate

$18.00

1/2 pound of our freshly smoked mild spice hot link sausage, cut, served with two of our famous sides of your choosing and two slices of bread on the side

Turkey Plate

$18.00

1/2 pound of freshly smoked turkey breast, sliced, served with two of our famous sides of your choosing and two slices of bread on the side

Pork Plate

$18.00

1/2 pound of pulled pork, chopped, served with two of our famous sides of your choosing and two slices of bread on the side

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$20.00

your choice of 2-4 meats, combining to a total of 3/4 lb of meat, served with two of our freshly prepared sides as well as two slices of bread on the side

Combo Plate No Sides

$15.00

your choice of 2-4 meats, combining to a total of 3/4 lb of meat, served with two slices of bread on the side

Poundage

Sliced Beef Lbs

Sliced Beef Lbs

$24.00

your favorite brisket, available by the pound

Chop Beef Lbs

$24.00

your favorite brisket, available by the pound

Links Lbs

Links Lbs

$22.00

our mild spice hot link sausage, by the pound, whole or cut

Turkey Lbs

Turkey Lbs

$22.00

freshly smoked turkey breast, sliced, by the pound

Ribs Lbs

Ribs Lbs

$24.00

our famous ribs, by the pound

Pork Lbs

$22.00

pulled pork, chopped, by the pound

Sloppy Joe Lbs

$13.00

pulled pork, chopped, mixed with our famous BBQ sauce

Slab Ribs

Slab Ribs

$32.00

our famous ribs, by the slab

link(s)

$3.50

our mild spice hot link sausage, by the link

rib(s)

$3.25

our famous ribs, by the rib

Half Turkey

$60.00

Whole Turkey

$100.00

Sides

Beans

Beans

$3.00+

freshly cooked pinto beans, made with our famous Bodacious BBQ Bean Spice

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00+

homemade in-house potato salad

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

hand-mixed in-house cole slaw

Mac N Cheese

$3.00+

extra cheesy mac and cheese

Lays

Lays

$1.49

BBQ Lays

$1.49

Cheetos

$1.49

Fritos

$1.49

Mrs Vickie

$1.49

Fries

$3.00

Dessert

Whole Lemon Ice Box Pie

Whole Lemon Ice Box Pie

$18.00

lemon icebox pie with a delicious cookie crust, by the pie

Whole Pecan Pie

Whole Pecan Pie

$18.00

classic southern pecan pie, by the pie

Fried ApplePie

Fried ApplePie

$3.50

freshly fried pie with delicious peach filling, coated in sugar

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50

a decadent chocolate lover's dream of a brownie, with chocolate chunks (contains no tree nuts)

Slice Pecan Pie

Slice Pecan Pie

$3.50

classic southern pecan pie, by the slice

Slice Lemon Pie

Slice Lemon Pie

$3.50

lemon icebox pie with a delicious cookie crust, by the slice

Drinks

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.99
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99
Powerade

Powerade

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$0.99

Cup Ice / Water

$0.25
Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00
Gallon Unsweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$9.00

Bag Ice

$1.25

Bo-Tato

Bo-Tato w Meat

Bo-Tato w Meat

$13.00

freshly smoked Bo-tato served with your choice of 1/4 lb any meat (no ribs), as well as our famous BBQ sauce, butter, cheese, and sour cream

Bo-Tato NO Meat

$7.00

freshly smoked Bo-tato served with BBQ sauce, butter, cheese, and sour cream on the side

Bread/Buns

Loaf Bread

$2.29

8 Pk Buns

$2.99

Tray Buns 20 ct

$6.75

Single Bun

$0.50

Pk of Bread 2 ct

$0.25

Extras

Cheese Chunk

$1.00

chunked sharp cheddar cheese

Cheese cup 2oz

$0.75

Stuffed Jalapeno

$1.25+

deseeded jalapeño stuffed with pimento cheese

Meal Kit

$0.30

Serving Tong

$1.00

Serving Spoon

$1.00

Cater Plate

$0.10

Cup 16 oz

$0.10

Condiments

Sweet & Spicy Pickles

$3.00+

our famous pickles, made in house, available for sale in pints, quarts, and gallons

Mustard PC

Miracle Whip PC

Onion

Tabasco PC

Louisiana PC

Ketchup PC

Lemon Juice PC

Butter PC

Sour Cream PC

$0.25

Cup Shred Cheese 2 oz

$0.75

Sweet Relish PC

Dill Pickles

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

pairs well with our fried fish, chopped sweet and spicy pickles mixed with Miracle Whip

Jalapeños cut

Miscellaneous

Frito Pie

$11.75

1 Bag Fritos with 1 1/2 servings of Beans, 1- 2oz cup of shredded Cheese, .20 of Chopped Brisket or Pork and BBQ sauce on top

The Kirk Special

$10.25

In a Pint Container 2 1'2 servings of Beans .20 Chop Beef And BBQ Sauce on Top

Sydney Special

$9.00

Almost 1/4 lb sliced Turkey with a serving of Mac & Cheese on top of it between 2 toasted pieces of white bread

Tater Kegs

$4.50+

Bo Fries

$8.99

Sauces

2 oz Sauce

2 oz Sauce

$0.30
4 oz Sauce

4 oz Sauce

$0.50
6 oz Sauce

6 oz Sauce

$1.30
16 oz Glass Bottle Sauce

16 oz Glass Bottle Sauce

$7.99
64 oz Jug Original Sauce

64 oz Jug Original Sauce

$12.99

Gallon Original Sauce 128 oz

$21.99

Seasonings

7oz Shaker Btl Rub

7oz Shaker Btl Rub

$7.49

refillable shaker of BBQ spice

16 oz Bag Rub

16 oz Bag Rub

$9.99

our BBQ spice that we use on pork and ribs

7oz Shaker Btl Bean Spice

7oz Shaker Btl Bean Spice

$7.49

refillable shaker of Bean Spice

16 oz Bag Bean Spice

16 oz Bag Bean Spice

$9.99

our Bean Spice that we season our freshly made pinto beans with

16 oz Bag Seasoned Salt

16 oz Bag Seasoned Salt

$9.99

our Seasoned Salt that we mix in to season our homemade potato salad

Bo-Paks

Bo Pack # 1

$36.00

your choice of 1 lb of meat, served with two pints of your choice of sides, as well as either a 4 pack of buns or 4 packs of bread

Bo Pack # 2

$68.00

your choice of 2 lbs of meat, served with two quarts of sides of your choice, as well as an 8 pack of buns or loaf of white bread

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4030 Frankston Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grove Kitchen + Gardens
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway Tyler, TX 75701
View restaurantnext
Mercados
orange starNo Reviews
2214 WSW Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701
View restaurantnext
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse - Tyler
orange star4.1 • 281
5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 207-Tyler
orange starNo Reviews
1410 SSW Loop #323 Tyler, TX 75701
View restaurantnext
Bobaloompia - Broadway Square Mall
orange star4.4 • 488
4601 S Broadway Ave Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurantnext
Which Wich & Paciugo - Tyler, TX - Grande Commons
orange starNo Reviews
5868 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tyler

Javi's - Tyler
orange star4.5 • 1,369
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurantnext
Texas Best Smokehouse - Tyler
orange star4.4 • 1,025
16243 Us Highway 271 Tyler, TX 75708
View restaurantnext
Posados - Tyler/5th St
orange star4.4 • 798
2500 E 5th St Tyler, TX 75701
View restaurantnext
Loggins Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 685
137 S Glenwood Blvd Tyler, TX 75702
View restaurantnext
Bobaloompia - Broadway Square Mall
orange star4.4 • 488
4601 S Broadway Ave Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurantnext
Culture ETX
orange star4.6 • 347
118 West Erwin St Tyler, TX 75702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tyler
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Kaufman
review star
No reviews yet
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston