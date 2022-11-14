Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Tyler Sushi 5201 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 122

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

A1.Edamame

$5.99

A2. Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

A3.Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

A4.Fried Spring Rolls

$5.99

A5.Fried Egg Rolls

$6.99

A6.Fried Calamari

$8.95

A7.Fried Shrimp rolls

$8.99

A8.Fried Tofu

$8.99

A9.Chicken Wings

$7.99

A10.Crab Rangoon

$8.99

A11Chicken Satay

$9.99

A12Beef Jerky

$8.99

A13.Pork Jerky

$8.99

A14.Tuna Tataki

$12.99

A15.Fried Soft shell Crab

$12.99

A16.Steamed Mussels

$11.99

A17.Tofu Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.99

A18.Chicken Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.99

A19.Shrimps Fresh Spring Rolls

$10.99

A20.Thai fish Cake

$7.99

A21.Pot Sticker

$7.99

A22.Thai Dumpling

$7.99

A23.Bacon Wrap

$8.99

A24.Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.99

A25.Chiangmai Paradise

$16.99

Salads

B1.Seaweed Salad

$7.95

B2.Thai Cucumber Sala

$6.99

B3.Garden Salad

$6.99

B4.Chiangmai Thai Salad

$7.99

B5.Grill Chicken Salad

$9.99

B6.Yum Nuah

$10.99

B7.Som Tum

$8.99

Soup

C1.Clear Soup

C2.Miso Soup

C3.Egg Soup

C4.Wonton Soup

C5.Tom Yum

C6.Tom Kha

C7.Woon Sen Soup

C8.Rice Soup

C9.Veegies Soup

Tom yum seafood pot

$16.99

Tom kha seafood pot

$16.99

Woon sen soup seafood pot

$16.99

Rice soup seafood pot

$16.99

Veggies soup seafood pot

$16.99

Curries

H1.Pineapple Curry

$11.99

H2.Green Curry

$11.99

H3.Red Curry

$11.99

H4.Panang Curry

$11.99

H5.Chu Chee

$13.99

H6.Massaman

$11.99

H7.Yellow Curry

$11.99

H8.Duck Curry

$17.99

Signature

I1.Garlic Fried Rice

$11.99

I2.Fried Rice

$11.99

I3.Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

I4.Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.99

I5.Crab Fried Rice

$17.99

I6.Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$13.99

I7.Bacon Fried Rice

$13.99

I8.Grill Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

I9.Thai Style Grill Chicken

$12.99

I10.Coconut Mussels

$12.99

I11.Street Style Krapraw

$12.99

I12.Salmon Lad Prik

$16.99

I13.Snow Salmon

$16.99

I14.Tilapia Lad Prik

$15.99

I15.Crispy Tilapia

$18.99

I16.Spicy Duck

$16.99

I17.Shrimp Snow Pea

$14.99

I18.Sweet And Sour Tilapia

$16.99

I19.Super Grill

$20.99

Thai Noodle Dishes

J1.Pad Thai

$11.99

J2.Pad See Eu

$11.99

J3.Pad Kee Mao

$11.99

J4.Pad Woon Sen

$11.99

J5.Chow Mein

$11.99

J6.Chow Meim Kee Mao

$11.99

Noodle Bowl

J7.Ramen Noodle

$14.99

J8.Nabe Yaki Udon

$14.99

J9.BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$14.99

J10.Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.99

J11.Beef Noodle Soup

$12.99

J12.Duck Noodle Soup

$15.99

J13.Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.99

J14.Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$12.99

J15.Chiangmai Thai Noodle

$12.99

House Dish

K1.Eggplant

$11.99

K2.Broccoli

$11.99

K3.Thai Basil

$11.99

K4Thai Pepper

$11.99

K5.Ginger

$11.99

K6.Cashew Nut

$11.99

K7.Sweet and Sour

$11.99

K8.Vegetable Paradise

$11.99

K9.Swimming Rama

$11.99

K10.Pad Ped

$13.99

K11.Prik Khing

$11.99

K12.Baby Corn

$11.99

Thai Box

1.Curry Chicken

$13.99

2.Veggies Paradise

$13.99

3.Cashew Nut

$13.99

4.Thai Basil

$13.99

5.Ginger

$13.99

Japanese Box

1.Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

2.Beef Teriyaki

$14.99

3.Shrimp Teriyaki

$15.99

4.Shrimp and Veggies Tempura

$15.99

5.Chicken and Veggies Tempura

$14.99

6.Veggies Tempura

$13.99

Sushi Sashimi 2pcs

E1.Tuna

$5.99

E2.Fresh Yellow Tail

$5.99

E3.White Fish

$5.99

E4.Fresh Salmon

$5.99

E5.Smoked Salmon

$5.99

E6.Masago

$5.99

E7.Sweet Shrimp

$6.99

E8.Crab Stick

$5.99

E9.Eel

$5.99

E10.Octopus

$5.99

E11.Squid

$5.99

E12.White Tuna

$5.99

Sashimi 8 Pcs

E13.Fresh Salmon 8 pcs

$14.99

E14.Tuna 8 Pcs

$14.99

E15.Yellow Tail

$14.99

E16.Smoke Salmon

$14.99

E17.White Tuna

$14.99

E18.White Fish

$14.99

E19.Octopus

$14.99

E20.Combination Of any 2 8 pcs

$15.99

Sushi Combo

D1.Sushi 5 Pcs

$12.99

D2.Sushi and Sashimi

$17.99

D3.Sushi And Sashimi for 2

$49.99

D4.Sushi Combination

$27.99

D5.Sashimi combo

$45.99

D6.Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$29.99

D7.Chirashi

$25.99

D8.Unagi Donburi

$20.99

Sushi Roll

F1.Cucumber Roll

$4.99

F2.Salmon Skin Roll

$7.99

F3.Tuna Roll

$6.99

F4.Snow Crab Roll

$7.99

F5.California Roll

$6.99

F6.BBQ Salmon Roll

$10.99

F7.Alaska Roll

$7.99

F8.Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99

F9.Five Season Roll

$10.99

F10.Seafood Tempura Roll

$10.99

F11.Fresh Salmon Roll

$6.99

F12.Fresh Yellow Tail Roll

$6.99

F13.Tempura Roll

$6.99

F14.Vegetable Roll

$6.99

F15.Miami Roll

$8.99

F16.Dynamite Roll

$8.99

F17.Tiger Eye Roll

$10.99

F18.Special Eel Roll

$10.99

F19.911 Roll

$11.99

F20.Crunchy Roll With Shrimp

$10.99

F21.Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.99

Special Rolls

G1.Tyler Roll

$11.99

G2.Dragon Lady Roll

$13.99

G3.Valcano Roll

$13.99

G4.Sexy Roll

$13.99

G5.Fire Dragon Roll

$14.99

G6.HWY 30

$14.99

G7.Rainbow Roll

$13.99

G8.117 Roll

$14.99

G9.Spider Roll

$15.99

G10.Chop Chop Roll

$13.99

G11.Broadway roll

$14.99

G12.John Doe Roll

$14.99

D13.Well done Roll

$14.99

D14.CM Roll

$15.99

D15.Angel Roll

$15.99

D16.Lobster Roll

$17.99

G17.Dragon Fly Roll

$15.99

G18.Soft Shell Crab Roll

$14.99

G19.Burning Man Roll

$15.99

G20.Dancing Eel Roll

$15.99

G21.Spicy Sexy Roll

$15.99

G22.Dirty Rainbow

$16.99

G23.Sunshine Roll

$16.99

G24.Tiger Roll

$16.99

G25.Playboy Roll

$16.99

G26.Poboy Roll

$18.99

G27.Over Stuffed Poboy

$19.99

G28.The Ultimate Roll

$18.99

G29.Bam Bam Roll

$16.99

G30.HWY 69

$16.99

kid meal

L1.Kids Fried Rice

L2.Kids Pad Thai

L3.Kids Pad See eu

L4.Kids Pad woon sen

L5.Kids Chow Mein

L6.Kids Chicken Nugget Fries

$5.99

L7.Frence Fries

$2.99

L8.Kids Drink

$0.99

L9.Kids Steamed Veggies

$1.99

L10.Corn dog and fries

$4.99

Side Order

jasmine rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$2.50

Steamed Noodle

$2.50

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Fried Egg

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Small Curry

$3.50

Extra

Extra Veggies Mixed

$1.99

Extra 1 Veggies

$0.99

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Beef

$3.50

Extra Chicken

$3.50

Extra Pork

$3.50

Extra Shrimp

$6.50

Extra Salmon

$9.99

Extra Crab meat

$9.99

Extra Tofu

$3.50

Extra Seafood

$8.99

Extra Cashew nut

$1.99

Extra Herb

$0.99

Substitution

Sub Sticky rice

$1.50

Sub Steamed Veggetable

$1.99

Sub Fried Rice

$1.50

Sub Steam noodle .

$1.50

Sub Stir Ftied Noodle

$2.00

Beer

Singha

$4.75

Chang

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

N/A Drinks

Boba Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

Thai Ice coffee

$3.50

Un sweet tea

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Perrier sprkling water

$2.50

Liquor

Tito's SGL

Well Vodka SGL

Well Vodka DBL

Tito's DBL

Specialty Cocktails

Blue Ocean

Mai Tai

Mimosa

Wines by the Glass

Merlot Chateau Ste. Michelle GL

$8.00

Cabernet Chateau Ste. Michelle GL

$8.00

Merlot Kendall Jackson GL

$9.00

Pinot Noir Kendall Jackson GL

$9.00

Cabernet Kendall Jackson GL

$9.00

Pinot Noir La Crema GL

$9.00

Rosso Stella Rosa GL

$8.00

Sterling Vineyard GL

$8.00

Cabernet GL

$7.00

Chardonnay Château Ste. Michelle GL

$7.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling GL

$8.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson GL

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kendall Jackson GL

$9.00

Chardonnay La Crema GL

$9.00

Moscato Stella Rosa GL

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita GL

$10.00

Chardonnay GL

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Merlot Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL

Cabernet Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL

Merlot Kendall Jackson BTL

Pinot Noir Kendall Jackson BTL

Cabernet Kendall Jackson BTL

Pinot Noir La Crema BTL

Rosso Stella Rosa BTL

Sterling Vineyard BTL

Cabernet BTL

Chardonnay Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL

Riesling Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson BTL

Sauvignon Blanc Kendall Jackson BTL

La Crema Chardonnay BTL

Moscato Stella Rosa BTL

Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita BTL

Chardonnay BTL

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5201 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 122, Tyler, TX 75703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

