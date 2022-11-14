Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Tyler Sushi 5201 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 122
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5201 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 122, Tyler, TX 75703
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse - Tyler
4.1 • 281
5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurant
Which Wich & Paciugo - Tyler, TX - Grande Commons
No Reviews
5868 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurant