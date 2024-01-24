Restaurant info

Stanley's is the oldest BBQ joint in Tyler, TX, serving up award-winning, pecan and oak smoked, East Texas-style pit barbecue for 63 years. They have made Texas Monthly’s “50 Best BBQ Joints” list five times consecutively and are only one of two joints to do so. Stanley’s also has the worst parking in Tyler but the greatest staff in the world, whose mantra is “Be Kind & Have Fun.”

