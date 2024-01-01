The Board Room - Tyler
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
3502 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler TX 75701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse - Tyler - 5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy
No Reviews
5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler, TX 75703
View restaurant