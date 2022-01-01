Go
Mercados

Serving the best Mexican cuisine in East Texas since 1987! We are a full-service family-oriented Mexican restaurant that uses only the freshest ingredients.

2214 WSW Loop 323

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso$6.39
White or yellow queso.
Chicken Fajita Dinner$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Authentic Red Sauce$1.99
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
Lunch Fajitas$12.99
Choose from fajita chicken, USDA Choice beef, shrimp, or grilled veggies, served with all the fresh fixings including melted, Mexican butter.
Kids Mexican Plate$6.09
Choice of (1) enchilada, taco, burrito, or tamale. Comes with choice of (2) sides.
Combo Fajita Dinner$18.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Lunch Special$8.99
Pick 1, 2, or 3 items listed below and two sides.
Location

Tyler TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
