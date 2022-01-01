Go
Culture ETX

East Texas Dining, Redefined.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD

118 West Erwin St • $$

Avg 4.6 (347 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, garlic breadcrumbs, fried duck egg aioli
Keta in the Garden$26.00
Wild caught, Alaskan Keta salmon, celeriac purée, english pea, shaved celery, rice tuile, grapefruit supreme, shiso
Weekly - Whole Smoked Turkey Breast$45.00
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, then smoked to perfection. Vacuum sealed and ready for finishing in your oven or sous vide cooker! Available for pre-order now, pick up on the Tuesday after your order!!
Cobb Salad$15.00
chicken, ham, avocado, marinated ramen egg, cucumber, olives, red onion, house ranch
*6 Pack for the Kitchen*$12.00
Food exceptionally good tonight? Did you REALLY enjoy the show? If so, give the Kitchen staff some love!!! We'll love y'all back!!!
Pepper Crusted Ahi Tuna$24.00
Pepper crusted Ahi tuna, sesame bound peas, wasabi crema, togarashi
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Brickstreet Board$45.00
combination of our charcuterie, cheese, and daily bread small plates
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

118 West Erwin St

Tyler TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
