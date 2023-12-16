Go Texan! Grassfed Lamb & Gulf Shrimp Box

$175.00

These boxes are filled with 6 lbs. of Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp harvested from Texas Boats, 3 lbs. of Grassfed Lamb from Heleyon Sheep & Cattle Co. and recipes that will impress even the most discerning palate. Go Texan will also include a special SURPRISE gift in every box. Surprise gifts may include a cutting board, Olive Oil, Grassfed Beef, and many more. The retail value of the products will always be at least $175. Shipping is FREE! Boxes ship on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays to insure the box arrives at your door step overnight. We provide a fresher than fresh guarantee. All shrimp and lamb will arrive fully frozen and may be thawed immediately of kept in your freezer until you're ready to impress all your friends and family with premium, local shrimp and lamb.