Mermaid Elixir

$8.00

These are cold pressed juices that stay good for 7-10 days. You must place a preorder by Thursday to pick up on Saturday at the Market. This powerful yet refreshing blend will leave you feeling revitalized and energized. Sea Moss, is a type of seaweed that is loaded with vitamins and minerals, making it a superfood for your body. Rich in iodine, which supports thyroid function and metabolism. Pea Flower is a vibrant and colorful ingredient that is not only beautiful to look at but is also full of antioxidants that can help protect your body against free radicals. The anti-inflammatory properties of this blend can reduce inflammation in the body and help reduce stress levels.