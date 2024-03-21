Heleyon - Galveston
5138 Ted Trout Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
Raw Goats Milk
- Frozen Goats Milk Half Gallon$15.00
Frozen goats milk is usually readily available every Saturday at the Market, however preorders are required for Fresh Goats Milk. *You must join the Herd-share before you can purchase and pick up. It is $10 per year. If you haven't yet signed up you can join at the market.
- Fresh Goats Milk Half Gallon$15.00
Preorders must be placed by Tuesday to pick up fresh goats milk on Saturdays at the Market. You must be in the herd-share to be able to buy and pick up any goats milk. It is $10 a year and you can join at the market.
- Goats Milk Yogurt$15.00
Our goats milk products come from Superior Farms in Willis, TX. These goats are organically fed and raised with love. Pre-orders must be placed by Tuesday at 5pm for the farm to milk and deliver for our Saturday market.
Seafood
- Gulf Shrimp - Must be ordered a week in advance of market.$8.50+
Texas Gulf Shrimp straight from the docks! Support your Texas Gulf Shrimp Boats! Pre-order yours today! Preorders for seafood must be placed by Saturday of each week for Market Delivery the following Saturday. We are usually at the docks on Sundays or Mondays. We purchase seafood fresh and provide it freshly frozen on Saturday at the Market.
- Gulf Red Snapper - Must be ordered a week in advance for Saturday Market Delivery$16.00+
Preorders for seafood must be placed by Saturday of each week for Market Delivery the following Saturday. We are usually at the docks on Sundays or Mondays. We purchase seafood fresh and provide it freshly frozen on Saturday at the Market. We pick up fresh Gulf Red Snapper from the docks in Texas. We buy the fish whole and deliver 2 size filets: 8 oz. or 16 oz. Snapper Filet. Pre-order yours today! Filets are purchased fresh weekly and delivered to markets frozen for market pickup.
- Gulf Grouper- Must be ordered a week in advance for Saturday Market Delivery$14.25+
Texas Gulf Grouper straight from the docks! Support your Texas Gulf Boats! Pre-order yours today! Preorders for seafood must be placed by Saturday of each week for Market Delivery the following Saturday. We are usually at the docks on Sundays or Mondays. We purchase seafood fresh and provide it freshly frozen on Saturday at the Market. We purchase Grouper Fresh and Whole. The fish are filleted at the docks. We can deliver whole fish if you desire but we usually provide filets at the market. Filets range from 8-16 oz. in most cases.
Grassfed Beef Cuts
- Beef Ancestral Blend$15.00
Heleyon Grassfed Beef Ancestral Blend: A great way to improve the nutrient levels in your diet. Heleyon Sheep & Cattle Co. Ancestral Blend includes 10% Organ Blend in our Grassfed Ground Beef.
- Ground Beef$11.00
- Beef Stew Meat$12.00
Grassfed and Grass Finished Red Angus raised 3 miles from the Market Location.
- Beef Sticks$8.00
Grassfed Lamb Cuts
Kim's Traditional Baking
Local Honey
- Raw Honey$9.00+
Mel Terra Farm raw honey made by happy bees here in Hudson, Texas. We plant fields of wildflowers, clover, fruit trees and berries. Combined with local tallow trees and privet these sources give our honey a distinctive and delicious taste! Our honey is kept in its natural state - raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized Each step of the process from harvest to bottling is handled at our farm and to the highest standards
- Cinnamon Creamed Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm Cinnamon Creamed Honey made with Pure, raw honey, organic Ceylon cinnamon, natural butter flavor and pure vanilla.
- Vanilla Bean Creamed Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm Vanilla Bean Creamed Honey. Pure, creamed honey with real vanilla beans. A customer favorite! If you're unsure what kind of creamed honey to try this is a great choice!
- Fig & Vanilla Creamed Honey$10.00+
Organic figs grown in our orchard combined with vanilla beans and our pure, raw honey. The result is something delicate and exquisite.
- Lemon Creamed Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm lemon creamed honey. This is a wonderful combination of our creamy, sweet honey complemented with the zesty brightness of real organic lemon juice, rind and extract.
- Mocha Creamed Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm Mocha Creamed Honey. This is a yummy combination of our creamy, sweet honey complemented with real chocolate and brewed honey in coffee!
- Pumpkin Spice Creamed Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm Pumpkin spice creamed honey. Crafted from a unique blend of organic nutmeg, cloves, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla beans, and a pinch of salt. We make each artisan batch by hand and with love!
- Butter Pecan Coffee Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm Butter Pecan Coffee infused honey. Crafted from the summer-harvested raw honey and infused with the bold richness of Organic Black Rifle Coffee, it’s a delightful mix of flavors!
- Sweet Fire Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm sweet fire honey. A sweet & spicy honey - great on beef, chicken, salmon, meatballs, pizza, ice cream, even coffee!
- Lavender Vanilla Infused Honey$10.00+
Mel Terra Farm Lavender Vanilla Infused honey. We’ve infused organic lavender buds from France and Tahitian vanilla beans into our raw honey to bring you a taste of summer that traverses the globe! This marriage of delights will add a sense of calm when added to your tea, coffee, charcuterie boards, ice cream, and other gourmet treats!
- Healing Salve$16.00
Mel Terra Farm Healing Salve - perfect for allergies, dry skin, cuts, scrapes, bug bites, scars, burns, cuticles and more. It's an amazing salve and smells fantastic! Made with the finest organic ingredients including beeswax from our beehives. We infused quality herbs in soothing oils to make a perfect combination.
Eggs
Cold Pressed Juices - Order by Thursday of Each Week for Saturday Market Delivery
- Mermaid Elixir$8.00
These are cold pressed juices that stay good for 7-10 days. You must place a preorder by Thursday to pick up on Saturday at the Market. This powerful yet refreshing blend will leave you feeling revitalized and energized. Sea Moss, is a type of seaweed that is loaded with vitamins and minerals, making it a superfood for your body. Rich in iodine, which supports thyroid function and metabolism. Pea Flower is a vibrant and colorful ingredient that is not only beautiful to look at but is also full of antioxidants that can help protect your body against free radicals. The anti-inflammatory properties of this blend can reduce inflammation in the body and help reduce stress levels.
- Tropical Storm$8.00
These are cold pressed juices that stay good for 7-10 days. You must place a preorder by Thursday to pick up on Saturday at the Market. This coconut water based juice is an elevated citrus infusion. A refreshing blend of orange, pineapple, turmeric with a kick of ginger. Tropical storm is especially great when needing to rehydrate and replenish mid-day or after a workout when your body needs a little extra lift.
- Melon Crush$8.00
These are cold pressed juices that are good for 7-10 days. You must preorder by Thursday to pick up at the Market on Saturday.
- Eye Opener$8.00
These are cold pressed juices that are good for 7-10 days. You must preorder by Thursday to pick up at the Market on Saturday. Aids High Blood Pressure Cardiovascular System Support Detoxifies Increases Oxygen Levels Kidney & Liver Support Performance Enhancer Rebuilder Relieves Muscle Pain
- Charcoal Kick-Off$8.00
These are cold pressed juices that are good for 7-10 days. You must preorder by Thursday to pick up at the Market on Saturday. Alkalizes your Body Anti-Bloating Anti-Cancer Properties Clean Energy Drink Fiber Heartburn Relief Highly Detoxifying Protein Boost Supports against Allergies Supports Digestion
- Green Aid$8.00
These are cold pressed juices that are good for 7-10 days. You must preorder by Thursday to pick up at the Market on Saturday. The ZOZOFresh Green Aid: Alkalizes your Body Anti-Aging Agent Detoxifies High First Hand Protein Improves Gut Health Low Carbohydrate Low Calorie Natural Energy Renews Cells
- 6 Flavors$45.00
These are cold pressed juices that are good for 7-10 days. You must preorder by Thursday to pick up at the Market on Saturday.
Specialty Coffee
Cheeses
- Garlic Goat Chèvre Cheese$15.00
Must preorder by Thursday to pick up on Saturdays. You also must be a part of the herd share to be able to order and pick up the cheeses. The herd share is $12 per year. Salted Chèvre flavored garlic, red onion and herbs 7oz
- Texas Salted Chèvre Cheese$15.00
- Everything But Bagel Chèvre$15.00
Preorders must be placed by Thursday to be picked up at the market on Saturday. You also must be a part of the herd share to place an order and pick up the cheeses. The herd share is $12 a year. Simple farm fresh chèvre flavored with everything but bagel seasoning 7oz
- Hot Honey Chèvre$14.00
Salted Chèvre drizzled with Hot Honey and red pepper flakes. Goats Milk Cheese with Twisted T Farms Honey
- Chipotle Chèvre$14.00
Delightful combination of smokey, spicy creamy and tangy flavors. The smokiness of the chipotle complements the creamy and tangy notes of chèvre cheese creating a harmonious and flavorful pairing. Superior Farms Goats Milk Cheese.
5138 Ted Trout Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904