Tomé Express

Extraordinary Chef-Made food for those on the GO!!

206 E Groesbeck Ave

Popular Items

Family Full Meal Deal$52.99
Broccoli Salad
Individual Meal Deal$11.99
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breast
ABC Wrap$5.99
Strawberry Lemonade
Blackened Salmon w/ Broccoli$10.29
Chocolate Chip Protein Bites$5.49

Location

Lufkin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
