Pipeline Pizza 3931 Spencer Highway
No reviews yet
3931 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
APPETIZERS
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
Served with fresh breadsticks
GARLIC BREAD
10” fresh bread with garlic sauce and mozzarella. Served with marinara
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
Served with marinara
PARMESAN CHICKEN BITES
Breaded chicken with marinara and mozzarella
PIZZA ROLLS
3 rolls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara
FRIES
Upgrade to Cajun Fries or Garlic Parmesan for $1
WINGS
BONE-IN WINGS - 6 PCS
Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero
BONE-IN WINGS - 12 PCS
Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero
BONE-IN WINGS - 24 PCS
Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero
BONELESS WINGS - 6 PCS
Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero
BONELESS WINGS - 12 PCS
Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero
BONELESS WINGS - 24 PCS
Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero
SALADS
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
SMALL ITALIAN SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian dressing
LARGE ITALIAN SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian dressing
SANDWICHES
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken, marinara, and mozzarella
CHICKEN ALFREDO SANDWICH
Chicken, bacon, alfredo, and mozzarella
ITALIAN SANDWICH
Pepperoni, salami, ham, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzarella
MEATBALL SANDWICH
Sliced meatballs, mozzarella, and marinara
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
Chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and spinach
CALZONES
ALL MEAT CALZONE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef
SPICY CAJUN CALZONE
Chicken, shrimp, Italian sausage with spicy Cajun seasoning
SUPREME CALZONE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and black olives
BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE
$1 per topping
PASTA
CHICKEN PESTO PASTA
Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65
CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA
Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65
CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA
Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65
SHRIMP ALFREDO PASTA
Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65
Pizza
PIPELINE COMBINATION PIZZA
8" MINI PIPELINE COMBINATION
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives
10" SMALL PIPELINE COMBINATION
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives
12" MEDIUM PIPELINE COMBINATION
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives
14" LARGE PIPELINE COMBINATION
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives
20" X-LARGE PIPELINE COMBINATION
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives
ABEL’S PIZZA
8" MINI ABEL’S PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto
10" SMALL ABEL’S PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto
12" MEDIUM ABEL’S PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto
14" LARGE ABEL’S PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto
20" X-LARGE ABEL’S PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE PIZZA
8" MINI SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion
10" SMALL SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion
12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion
14" LARGE SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion
20" X-LARGE SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion
VEGETARIAN PIZZA
8" MINI VEGETARIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion
10" SMALL VEGETARIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion
12" MEDIUM VEGETARIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion
14" LARGE VEGETARIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion
20" X-LARGE VEGETARIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion
CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
8" MINI CHICKEN ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon
10" SMALL CHICKEN ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon
12" MEDIUM CHICKEN ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon
14" LARGE CHICKEN ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon
20" X-LARGE CHICKEN ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon
BARBEQUE CHICKEN PIZZA
8" MINI BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion
10" SMALL BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion
12" MEDIUM BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion
14" LARGE BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion
20" X-LARGE BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
8" MINI HAWAIIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers
10" SMALL HAWAIIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers
12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers
14" LARGE HAWAIIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers
20" X-LARGE HAWAIIAN
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers
ALL MEAT PIZZA
8" MINI ALL MEAT
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
10" SMALL ALL MEAT
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
12" MEDIUM ALL MEAT
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
14" LARGE ALL MEAT
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
20" X-LARGE ALL MEAT
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
MARGARITA PIZZA
8" MINI MARGARITA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese
10" SMALL MARGARITA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese
12" MEDIUM MARGARITA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese
14" LARGE MARGARITA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese
20" X-LARGE MARGARITA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese
SPICY CAJUN PIZZA
8" MINI SPICY CAJUN
Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning
10" SMALL SPICY CAJUN
Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning
12" MEDIUM SPICY CAJUN
Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning
14" LARGE SPICY CAJUN
Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning
20" X-LARGE SPICY CAJUN
Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
8" MINI BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning
10" SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning
12" MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning
14" LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning
20" X-LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning
HALF AND HALF GOURMET PIZZA
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Drinks
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3931 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77504