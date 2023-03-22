Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pipeline Pizza 3931 Spencer Highway

3931 Spencer Highway

Pasadena, TX 77504

Popular Items

14" LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
14" LARGE PIPELINE COMBINATION
10" SMALL PIPELINE COMBINATION

Food

APPETIZERS

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$6.95

Served with fresh breadsticks

GARLIC BREAD

$6.95

10” fresh bread with garlic sauce and mozzarella. Served with marinara

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$5.95

Served with marinara

PARMESAN CHICKEN BITES

$6.95

Breaded chicken with marinara and mozzarella

PIZZA ROLLS

$9.95

3 rolls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara

FRIES

$2.75

Upgrade to Cajun Fries or Garlic Parmesan for $1

WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS - 6 PCS

$10.50

Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero

BONE-IN WINGS - 12 PCS

$17.50

Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero

BONE-IN WINGS - 24 PCS

$28.50

Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero

BONELESS WINGS - 6 PCS

$8.50

Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero

BONELESS WINGS - 12 PCS

$15.50

Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero

BONELESS WINGS - 24 PCS

$25.50

Flavors: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero

SALADS

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$4.25

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$8.25

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

SMALL ITALIAN SALAD

$4.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian dressing

LARGE ITALIAN SALAD

$8.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian dressing

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$11.95

Breaded chicken, marinara, and mozzarella

CHICKEN ALFREDO SANDWICH

$11.95

Chicken, bacon, alfredo, and mozzarella

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$11.95

Pepperoni, salami, ham, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzarella

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$11.95

Sliced meatballs, mozzarella, and marinara

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.95

Chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

$11.95

Chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and spinach

CALZONES

ALL MEAT CALZONE

$12.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef

SPICY CAJUN CALZONE

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, Italian sausage with spicy Cajun seasoning

SUPREME CALZONE

$12.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and black olives

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

$9.95

$1 per topping

PASTA

CHICKEN PESTO PASTA

$15.95

Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$14.95

Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65

CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$15.95

Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$16.95

Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65

SHRIMP ALFREDO PASTA

$16.95

Includes a side salad and garlic bread. Add spinach for $0.65

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$4.99

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CANNOLI

$5.99

Pizza

PIPELINE COMBINATION PIZZA

8" MINI PIPELINE COMBINATION

$8.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives

10" SMALL PIPELINE COMBINATION

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives

12" MEDIUM PIPELINE COMBINATION

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives

14" LARGE PIPELINE COMBINATION

$19.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives

20" X-LARGE PIPELINE COMBINATION

$32.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and black olives

ABEL’S PIZZA

8" MINI ABEL’S PIZZA

$8.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto

10" SMALL ABEL’S PIZZA

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto

12" MEDIUM ABEL’S PIZZA

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto

14" LARGE ABEL’S PIZZA

$19.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto

20" X-LARGE ABEL’S PIZZA

$32.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh basil, garlic, chicken, and pesto

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE PIZZA

8" MINI SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE

$8.95

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion

10" SMALL SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE

$12.95

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion

12" MEDIUM SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE

$16.95

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion

14" LARGE SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE

$19.95

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion

20" X-LARGE SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE

$32.95

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and red onion

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

8" MINI VEGETARIAN

$8.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion

10" SMALL VEGETARIAN

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion

12" MEDIUM VEGETARIAN

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion

14" LARGE VEGETARIAN

$19.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion

20" X-LARGE VEGETARIAN

$32.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, and red onion

CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

8" MINI CHICKEN ALFREDO

$8.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon

10" SMALL CHICKEN ALFREDO

$12.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon

12" MEDIUM CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon

14" LARGE CHICKEN ALFREDO

$19.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon

20" X-LARGE CHICKEN ALFREDO

$32.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and bacon

BARBEQUE CHICKEN PIZZA

8" MINI BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$8.95

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion

10" SMALL BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$12.95

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion

12" MEDIUM BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$16.95

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion

14" LARGE BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$19.95

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion

20" X-LARGE BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$32.95

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, and red onion

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

8" MINI HAWAIIAN

$8.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers

10" SMALL HAWAIIAN

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers

12" MEDIUM HAWAIIAN

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers

14" LARGE HAWAIIAN

$19.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers

20" X-LARGE HAWAIIAN

$32.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and bell peppers

ALL MEAT PIZZA

8" MINI ALL MEAT

$8.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

10" SMALL ALL MEAT

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

12" MEDIUM ALL MEAT

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

14" LARGE ALL MEAT

$19.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

20" X-LARGE ALL MEAT

$32.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

MARGARITA PIZZA

8" MINI MARGARITA

$8.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese

10" SMALL MARGARITA

$12.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese

12" MEDIUM MARGARITA

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese

14" LARGE MARGARITA

$19.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese

20" X-LARGE MARGARITA

$32.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, garlic, and ricotta cheese

SPICY CAJUN PIZZA

8" MINI SPICY CAJUN

$8.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning

10" SMALL SPICY CAJUN

$12.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning

12" MEDIUM SPICY CAJUN

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning

14" LARGE SPICY CAJUN

$19.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning

20" X-LARGE SPICY CAJUN

$32.95

Alfredo sauce, chicken, shrimp, sausage, and spicy Cajun seasoning

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

8" MINI BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning

10" SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning

12" MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning

14" LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning

20" X-LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$32.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken with spicy seasoning

HALF AND HALF GOURMET PIZZA

8" MINI HALF AND HALF

$8.95

10" SMALL HALF AND HALF

$12.95

12" MEDIUM HALF AND HALF

$16.95

14" LARGE HALF AND HALF

$19.95

20" X-LARGE HALF AND HALF

$32.95

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

8" MINI BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$6.95

10" SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$8.95

12" MEDIUM BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$11.95

14" LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.95

20" X-LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$24.95

Drinks

BEVERAGES

COKE - BOTTLE

$1.99

COKE ZERO - BOTTLE

$1.99

DIET COKE - BOTTLE

$2.75

DR. PEPPER - BOTTLE

$1.99

SPRITE - BOTTLE

$1.99

ROOTBEER - BOTTLE

$1.99

COKE - 2 LITER

$4.50

DIET COKE - 2 LITER

$4.50

DR. PEPPER - 2 LITER

$4.50

SPRITE - 2 LITER

$4.50

FRESHLY BREWED TEA

$2.45

ORANGE JUICE

$1.69

APPLE JUICE

$1.69

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3931 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77504

Directions

