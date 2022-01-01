Bellaire restaurants you'll love

Bellaire restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bellaire

Bellaire's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Must-try Bellaire restaurants

JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5103 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
More about JuiceLand
Enoteca Rossa image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Enoteca Rossa

4566 Bissonnet, Bellaire

Avg 4.5 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Naturale$14.00
Red sauce, all natural pepperoni, mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Italian style breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and tomato sauce. Served with fettucine al pomodoro
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romain, herbed croutons, and parmigiano reggiano
More about Enoteca Rossa
Betsy's on Bellaire image

 

Betsy's on Bellaire

4480 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Park Burger$10.00
1/3 pound sirloin burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.00
Served with a choice of side.
Black Bean, Egg & Avocado Taco$3.50
Black bean, egg and avocado taco on corn tortilla.
More about Betsy's on Bellaire
Dandelion Cafe image

 

Dandelion Cafe

5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Oatmeal$5.00
Oatmeal w/brown sugar & local whole milk
Spinach & Potato Breakfast Taco$3.50
Spinach, potato, egg & cheese taco. Served on a flour & corn mix tortilla.
Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
2 eggs scrambled w/cheddar cheese & choice of meat or avocado on choice of bread
More about Dandelion Cafe
The '401 Table and Tap image

 

The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
Topped with tostada strips, cheddar, and avocado
Kabob Plate (GF)$20.00
Skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a
combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal
vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, and warm pita
Vegan Mediterranean Fusion Bowl (VEG)$15.00
Basmati lentil rice with ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts,
butternut squash, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish
and cumin-cilantro vegan aioli
More about The '401 Table and Tap
Zoa Moroccan image

 

Zoa Moroccan

6700 S Rice Ave, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fez Bowl$10.00
Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa
Spicy · Halal
Create Your Own Sandwich$8.00
Create your own sandwich
Halal
Create Your Own Bowl$10.00
Create your own bowl
Halal
More about Zoa Moroccan
Banner pic

 

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

5413 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen
Casa Bar and Grill image

 

Casa Bar and Grill

5711 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Casa Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Aya Sushi

5407A Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Aya Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

6700 Ferris St #150, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

