Bellaire restaurants you'll love
Bellaire's top cuisines
Must-try Bellaire restaurants
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
5103 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
|Popular items
|HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
|BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
More about Enoteca Rossa
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Enoteca Rossa
4566 Bissonnet, Bellaire
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Naturale
|$14.00
Red sauce, all natural pepperoni, mozzarella
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
Italian style breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and tomato sauce. Served with fettucine al pomodoro
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romain, herbed croutons, and parmigiano reggiano
More about Betsy's on Bellaire
Betsy's on Bellaire
4480 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
|Popular items
|Park Burger
|$10.00
1/3 pound sirloin burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Served with a choice of side.
|Black Bean, Egg & Avocado Taco
|$3.50
Black bean, egg and avocado taco on corn tortilla.
More about Dandelion Cafe
Dandelion Cafe
5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
|Popular items
|Traditional Oatmeal
|$5.00
Oatmeal w/brown sugar & local whole milk
|Spinach & Potato Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Spinach, potato, egg & cheese taco. Served on a flour & corn mix tortilla.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.75
2 eggs scrambled w/cheddar cheese & choice of meat or avocado on choice of bread
More about The '401 Table and Tap
The '401 Table and Tap
6700 Ferris, Bellaire
|Popular items
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
Topped with tostada strips, cheddar, and avocado
|Kabob Plate (GF)
|$20.00
Skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a
combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal
vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, and warm pita
|Vegan Mediterranean Fusion Bowl (VEG)
|$15.00
Basmati lentil rice with ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts,
butternut squash, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish
and cumin-cilantro vegan aioli
More about Zoa Moroccan
Zoa Moroccan
6700 S Rice Ave, Bellaire
|Popular items
|Fez Bowl
|$10.00
Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa
Spicy · Halal
|Create Your Own Sandwich
|$8.00
Create your own sandwich
Halal
|Create Your Own Bowl
|$10.00
Create your own bowl
Halal
More about CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen
CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen
5413 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
More about Casa Bar and Grill
Casa Bar and Grill
5711 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire
More about Aya Sushi
Aya Sushi
5407A Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
More about The '401 Table and Tap - Catering
The '401 Table and Tap - Catering
6700 Ferris St #150, Bellaire