  Crust Pizza Co- Kingwood Docks - Kingwood Docks at Kingwood Drive
Crust Pizza Co- Kingwood Docks Kingwood Docks at Kingwood Drive

No reviews yet

4625 Kingwood Drive, Suite 800

Houston, TX 77345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

PIZZAS / CALZONES

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.00
10" Mr. Potato Head

10" Mr. Potato Head

$10.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Mac Attack

$10.00

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$18.00
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$18.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Half Chz Half Pepperoni

$18.00
14" Big Buffalo Chicken*

14" Big Buffalo Chicken*

$18.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

14" Big Don's

$18.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$18.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$18.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$18.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$18.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$18.00
14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$18.00

Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni

14" Mr. Potato Head

14" Mr. Potato Head

$18.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" Mac Attack

$18.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00
Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$10.00
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00
Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$8.00
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

Alfredo*

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette*

$0.50

BBQ*

$0.50

Blue Cheese*

$0.50

Buffalo Hot Sauce*

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch*

$0.50

Caesar*

$0.50

Garlic Butter*

$0.50

Honey Mustard*

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch*

$0.50Out of stock

Marinara*

$1.00

Parmesan Italian*

$0.50

Pizza Sauce*

$1.00

Ranch*

$0.50

Serrano Chili*

$0.50

Sweet Chili*

$0.50

Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette*

$0.50

Hotline - Pineapple Paradise (Whole Btl)

$10.00

Hotline - Garlicky Greengo (Whole Btl)

$10.00

Hotline - Evil Ooze (Whole Btl)

$10.00

Hot Honey

$0.50

PASTAS

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00
Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00
Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$11.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.00
Blackened Chicken Capri

Blackened Chicken Capri

$11.00
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

BOWLS

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$12.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

The Big Cheesy Bowl

The Big Cheesy Bowl

$12.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Don's Bowl

Big Don's Bowl

$12.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

The Blanco Bowl

The Blanco Bowl

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

Carl's King Bowl

$12.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$12.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

Margherita Bowl

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$12.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

Tuscany Bowl

$12.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

The Veggie Bowl

The Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$12.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Pepperoni Bowl

Pepperoni Bowl

$12.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Cheese Bowl

Cheese Bowl

$12.00

FLATBREAD SANDWICHES

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$10.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$10.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese

STARTERS

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread*

Garlic Cheese Bread*

$8.00
Garlic Knots*

Garlic Knots*

$8.00
The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$8.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00
Pepperoni Rolls (3)

Pepperoni Rolls (3)

$8.00

Pepperoni Rolls (1)

$3.00

DRINKS

Beverage (Fountain)

Beverage (Fountain)

$3.00
Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00
Bottled Water (Orzarka)

Bottled Water (Orzarka)

$2.50
Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

$3.50
Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

Gallon of Tea (Unsweet)

$10.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

SWEETS

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00
Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$3.00Out of stock
Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Manifesto

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids 6" Pizza

$6.50

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball (Adult)

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara (Adult)

$6.50

WINE

Cabernet

Oak Vineyards (Bottle)

$12.00

Oak Vineyards (Glass)

$4.25

Montpellier (Bottle)

$21.00Out of stock

Montpellier (Glass)

$6.50Out of stock

Vampire (Bottle)

$17.00

Sierra De Los Andes (Bottle)

$25.00

Rare Earth (Bottle)

$30.00

Merlot

Oak Vineyards (Bottle)

$12.00

Oak Vineyards (Glass)

$4.25

Montpellier (Bottle)

$21.00

Montpellier (Glass)

$6.50Out of stock

Vampire (Bottle)

$17.00

Malbec

Aqui (Bottle)

$17.00

Pinot Noir

J.W. Morris (Bottle)

$16.00

J.W. Morris (Glass)

$5.25

Vampire (Bottle)

$17.00

Red Blend

Spill The Wine (Bottle)

$25.00

Spill The Wine (Glass)

$7.50

Bearitage (Bottle)

$25.00

Pinot Grigio

Sierra (Bottle)

$13.00

Sierra (Glass)

$4.25

Chardonnay

Oak Vineyards (Bottle)

$12.00

Oak Vineyards (Glass)

$4.25

Cedar Brook (Bottle)

$21.00Out of stock

Cedar Brook (Glass)

$6.50Out of stock

Six Degrees (Bottle)

$25.00

Moscato

Veronica Estates (Bottle)

$13.00

Veronica Estates (Glass)

$4.50

Plumeria (Bottle)

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Cedar Brook (Bottle)

$21.00

Cedar Brook (Glass)

$6.50

Prosecco

Bacio Della (Bottle)

$30.00

Zinfandel

Bearitage (Bottle)

$25.00

Rose

Rock Point (Bottle)

$30.00

BEER

DRAFT

Peroni

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Love Street

$4.25

BOTTLE

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Shiner Light

$3.50

Crawford Bock

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Dos XX

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

St Arnold Amber

$3.50

Stella Cidre

$3.50

Hopadillo

$3.50

Voodoo Ranger

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

Location

4625 Kingwood Drive, Suite 800, Houston, TX 77345

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

