J Christopher's Italian Bistro 2245 Northpark Dr.

No reviews yet

2245 Northpark Dr.

Kingwood, TX 77339

Food

Antipasti/To Share

Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Classic fried mozzarella cheese with marinara

Arancini

$10.00

Sicilian fried rice balls stuffed with mozzarella. served with our homemade meat sauce

Mixed Fried Platter

$12.00

lightly fried squid and baby shrimp dusted in semolina, parsley, chilli mayo

Prosciutto E Melone

$14.00

Prosciutto wrapped melon drizzled with balsamic glaze

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic vinegar

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

fried button mushrooms covered in our beer batter and fried. Served with homemade horseradish dressing

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

fresh zucchini hand battered and fried served with our homemade horseradish dressing

Pizza Fritta

$9.00

Crispy fried pizza with melted mozzarella and fresh basil. Your choice of pesto or marinara sauce

Insalate/Salads

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Arugula salad, parmesan balsamic vinegar, pear, walnut

Greek Salad

$11.00

crispy lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber pepperoncini and red onions

Don Tony's Caesar salad

$16.00Out of stock

Our award winning caesar salad prepared tableside(for 2 people)

Zuppe/Soups

Tuscan Tomato Soup

$8.00

traditional tuscan style tomato soup, charred sourdough bread

Creamy Pumpkin soup

$8.00

Butternut squash soup, parmesan crunchy bread, rosemary

Minestrone Soup

$8.00

A classic Italian soup with pasta, beans, tomatoes, and veggies

Primi/Pastas

Spaghetti Napoletana

$14.00

spaghetti pasta, fresh heirloom tomato, basil, mozzarella

Gnocchi with Truffle Parmesan

$16.00

Potato gnocchi, truffle sauce, field mushrrom, chives

Seafood Linguine

$19.00

Fresh Linguine pasta with clams, mussels, shrimp, fresh tomato, parmesan

Pappardelle Bolognese

$16.00

Tagliatelle pasta, homemade bolognese sauce, parmesan

Lasagna

$15.00

fresh egg pasta layered and baked with bechamel, bolognese ragu, grana padano

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Bucatini pasta, pecorino and parmesan cheese and black pepper

Italian Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti and meatballs with mini garlic bites

Tortellini Alfredo

$15.00

tri color pasta filled with ham, cheese and mushrooms, served with alfredo sauce

Creamy Pesto Ravioli

$13.00

cheese ravioli ina creamy pesto sauce and julienne carrots

Secondi/Entrees

Grilled Tagliata

$24.00

6 oz sliced denver steak acompanied with roquette lettuce, cherry tomato, balsamic vinegar

Veal Milanese

$21.00

Garlic Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

chargrilled shrimp, grilled lemon and aioli sauce

Salmon Pesto

$21.00

Tender salmon filet topped with pesto and roasted tomatoes

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

sault cured half chicken, mashed potato, broccolini, la tur, marsala jus

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

hand breaded chicken topped with meat sauce and mozzarrela served with a side of spaghetti

Eggplant Parmsean

$14.00

lightly breaded eggplant topped with

Filetto di Maiale

$23.00

Pan seared pork with cabernet reduction sauce

Build Your Own Thin Crust

Build Your Own - Thin Crust

$11.00+

Build Your Own Deep Dish

Build Your Own Deep Dish

$20.00+

Thin Crust Specialty Pizzas

Tarutufata - Thin Crust

$15.00+

black truffle oil and cream, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, grana padano cheese, arugula

Margherita - Thin Crust

$15.00+

olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano and basil, with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Chicken - Thin Crust

$15.00+

grilled chicken, fresh spinach and mushrooms over alfredo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatlovers - Thin Crust

$15.00+

loaded with canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef and italian sausage

Supreme - Thin Crust

$15.00+

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green and black olives

Meatballs - Thin Crust

$15.00+

homemade meatballs, onions and sliced jalapenos

Alfredo - Thin Crust

$15.00+

alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, garlic and basil

Hawaiian - Thin Crust

$15.00+

canadian bacon, tomatoes and pineapple

Veggie - Thin Crust

$15.00+

Fresh mushrroms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

Deep Dish Specialty Pizzas

Tarutufata - Deep Dish

$20.00+

black truffle oil and cream, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, grana padano cheese, arugula

Margherita - Deep Dish

$20.00+

olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano and basil, with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Chicken - Deep Dish

$20.00+

grilled chicken, fresh spinach and mushrooms over alfredo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatlovers - Deep Dish

$20.00+

loaded with canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef and italian sausage

Supreme - Deep Dish

$20.00+

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green and black olives

Meatballs - Deep Dish

$20.00+

homemade meatballs, onions and sliced jalapenos

Alfredo - Deep Dish

$20.00+

alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, garlic and basil

Hawaiian - Deep Dish

$20.00+

canadian bacon, tomatoes and pineapple

Veggie - Deep Dish

$20.00+

Fresh mushrroms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken w/ Pasta

$6.99

6 in. Cheese Pizza

$6.99

6 in. Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Chicken Cutlets with Fries

$6.99

Beef Ravioli

$6.99

Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Spaghetti

$6.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Desserts

Dolce Nutella Pizza a la mode

$7.00

Cinnamon Sticks a la Mode

$7.00

Chocolate Crusted Cannoli

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake a la mode

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

A la Carte

Croutons

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Beverage Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pellegrino-Small

$5.00

Daily Drinks

Daily Drink-Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Daily Drink-French 75

$6.00

Daily Drink-Limoncello Lemon Drop

$6.00

Daily Drink-Mimosa

$6.00

Daily Drink-Sangria

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Wine

Feudo Zirtari Inzolia Chard.

$8.00+

Trinity Oaks Chard.

$8.00+

Jacques Dum Sauv. Blanc

$35.00

Hook or Crook Sauv. Blanc

$8.00+

Bulletin Place Moscato

$7.50+

Placido Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

La-Vis Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$35.00

St. Kilda Brut Cuvee

$8.00+

Hook or Crook Cab. Reserve

$8.00+

Placido Chianti DOCG

$8.00+

Cavalier D Oro Gab Chianti

$38.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$8.00+

Gradis Ciutta Collio Merlot

$42.00

Tilla Malbec

$8.00+

Can Blau Carignan Blend

$38.00

Canaletto Pinot Noir

$37.00

Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella (Corvina Blend)

$38.00

Pete's Pure Shiraz

$38.00

Tenuta Sassoregale Sangiovese

$42.00

Mix Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bailey's coffee

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chocotini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sangria Carafe

$35.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
An Italian eatery offering Italian classics such as burrata, lasagna, and cotoletta.

2245 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, TX 77339

