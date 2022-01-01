  • Home
A map showing the location of Smoke Stack Bar-B-Q 1414 Northpark Dr Suite FView gallery

Smoke Stack Bar-B-Q 1414 Northpark Dr Suite F

review star

No reviews yet

1414 Northpark Dr Suite F

Kingwood, TX 77339

Popular Items

Sandwich
3 Meat Plate
4 Meat Plate

Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

$17.00

2 Meat Plate

$20.00

3 Meat Plate

$24.00

4 Meat Plate

$27.00

Chicken Quarter Plate

$10.99

Bacon Wrapped Tenderloin

Out of stock

Sandwiches

Sandwich

$10.50

Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato w Meat

$10.50

Plain Baked Potato

$8.00

Sides

Pita's Potato Salad

Out of stock

Sissy's Mac & Cheese

Smoke Stack Baked Beans

Tex Mex Charro Beans

Southern Green Beans

BBQ Glaze

Condiments

No condiments

Pickles

Onions

Jalapeños

Extra Pickles

Extra Onions

Extra Jalapeños

No pickles

No onions

No Jalapeños

Extra BBQ Glaze 2oz

$0.25

Extra Bread

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.90

Bottled Drink

$2.90

Can Drink

$1.50

Savannah Rose Tea

$2.90

Topo Chico

$3.90

Mexican Coke

$3.90

Water / Ice Cup

$0.50

By the pound

1 lb Sliced Brisket

$26.00

1/2 lb Sliced Brisket

$13.00

1/4 lb Sliced Brisket

$6.50

1 lb Ribs

$20.00
1/2 lb Ribs

$10.00

1 lb Chopped Brisket

$26.00

1/2 lb Chopped Brisket

$13.00

1/4 lb Chopped Brisket

$6.50

1 lb Sausage

$18.00

1/2 Sausage

$9.00

1/4 lb Sausage

$4.50

1 lb Jalapeño Cheddar

$23.00

1/2 lb Jalapeño Cheddar

$11.50

1/4 lb Jalapeño Cheddar

$5.75

1 lb Turkey

$20.00

1/2 lb Turkey

$10.00

1/4 lb Turkey

$5.00

By The Whole

Slab of Ribs

$36.00

Half Slab of Ribs

$18.00

Whole Brisket 6 lbs

$156.00

6 pounds Of Black Angus Prime Brisket

Whole Brisket 8 lbs

$208.00

8 pounds of Black Angus Prime Brisket

Whole Chicken

$15.79

Half Chicken

$8.90

Leg Quarter

$2.00

Family/Party Packs

Texas Trinity -- 1 lb brisket, 1 lb ribs, 1 lb sausage & 2 quarts of sides

$89.99

1 lb brisket 1 lb ribs 1 lb sausage 2 quarts of sides

Family Pack -- 1 lb Brisket, 1 lb sausage, 2 pints of sides, Bread & Pint of BBQ glaze

$57.79

1 lb Brisket 1 lb sausage 2 pints of sides Bread Pint of BBQ glaze

#1 -- 1 lb brisket, 1 lb sausage & 2 quarts of sides

$74.00

1 lb brisket 1 lb sausage 2 quarts of sides Feeds 4- 6 people

#2 -- 2 lbs brisket, 2 lbs sausage & 2 quarts of sides

$120.00

2 lbs brisket 2 lbs sausage 2 quarts of sides Feeds 6 - 9 people

#3 -- 6 lbs brisket, 4 lbs sausage & 2 gallons of sides

$320.00

6 lbs brisket 4 lbs sausage 2 gallons of sides Feeds 13 - 18 people

#4 -- 12 lbs brisket, 6 lbs sausage, 3 slabs of ribs & 4 gallons of sides

$730.00

12 lbs brisket 6 lbs sausage 3 slabs of ribs 4 gallons of sides Feeds 25 - 30 people

Feeds TEN

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1414 Northpark Dr Suite F, Kingwood, TX 77339

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

