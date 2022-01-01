Kingwood restaurants you'll love

Kingwood restaurants
Toast

Kingwood's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Kingwood restaurants

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.25
Lightly battered white fish on corn tortilla with avocado, slaw, cilantro, & chipotle sauce.
Bacon Cheese Skeeter$11.95
Skeeter Burger with your choice of cheese and peppered bacon.
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.95
Tempura fried shrimp on corn tortilla with avocado, slaw, cilantro, & chipotle sauce.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

4525 Kingwood Drive, Humble

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Chicken & Spinach$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
S'mores$8.95
Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Chocolate Chips topped with Powdered Sugar, 3 torched Large Marshmallows and drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Nicos Bar And Grill image

 

Nicos Bar And Grill

22610 Loop 494, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nicos Bar And Grill
