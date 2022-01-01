Kingwood restaurants you'll love
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.25
Lightly battered white fish on corn tortilla with avocado, slaw, cilantro, & chipotle sauce.
|Bacon Cheese Skeeter
|$11.95
Skeeter Burger with your choice of cheese and peppered bacon.
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$4.95
Tempura fried shrimp on corn tortilla with avocado, slaw, cilantro, & chipotle sauce.
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
4525 Kingwood Drive, Humble
|Popular items
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Chicken & Spinach
|$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|S'mores
|$8.95
Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Chocolate Chips topped with Powdered Sugar, 3 torched Large Marshmallows and drizzled with Chocolate Sauce